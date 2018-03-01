₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by 5Ebisco: 10:20pm On Mar 11
Nigerian table tennis legend, Funke Oshonaike took to her Facebook page to recount her life experiences. According to her, she was sexually abused, battered and duped by a man 10 years older than me.
She however encouraged her followers not to give up on their dreams.
Read her facebook post below;
My name is olufunke oshonaike(God gave me to my parents to take care of) . I’ve really been loved and well taken care of by my parents . After getting a lot of discouraging messages from lot of people , though not new to me , I’ve decided to let you know a little about this super woman.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1676428002416394&id=100001476321803
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by greatnaija01: 10:29pm On Mar 11
wow.. SHE IS STRONG O... to grow through these tough things and still be a SUCCESS.... THIS IS A TRUE SLAY QUEEN for she has slain her demons.
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by thorpido(m): 10:30pm On Mar 11
She's really been through a lot.I like the fact that she's taken a stand and she won't give up.
However, girls should stop being naive.I don't like the idea of unwanted pregnancies.
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by stephleena(f): 10:38pm On Mar 11
5Ebisco:so beautiful and strong
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by josh123(m): 11:13pm On Mar 11
She is a real woman unlike all those broke girls pretending to b porch
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by PlaybooyGANG(m): 4:28am
stephleena:
So you quote the whole post just to write this
You see your life??
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by metroid(m): 6:05am
God bless you
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by kokozain(m): 6:06am
This is encouraging
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by wunmi590(m): 9:30am
Welcome to Nigeria, where Nigerians lives id like cow meat.
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by GlorifiedTunde(m): 9:31am
stephleena:
Yea, whatever does not kill you ...
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by ChiefSweetus: 9:32am
Chai, d aunty fine o!
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by dignitate: 9:32am
5Ebisco:
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by Brymo: 9:33am
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by FVCKWOMEN(m): 9:33am
I celebrate real women and they are few. This is one of them
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by ceecee0703(m): 9:34am
Holy lawd I salute you, beautiful and a darling!
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by Chikita66(f): 9:37am
Heard it on radio, I feel for her.
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by oneda(m): 9:37am
The labor of our heroes past shall never be in vain
who are these heroes?
Those that planted this tribalism in our polity with their sectoral politics?
Those that played regional politics and divided us on religious lines?
Or we talking about our living ancestors who even at 80+ won't give way to the young generation?
Please tell me, mention one of such heroes and don't you dare mention Nnamdi Azikiwe or Ahmadu Bello or Obafemi Awolowo and do not remind me of Gowon, Buhari etc al
This Lady here is the hero and all like her who even without pay still even use their own resources to do what needs to be done
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by Christafarian(m): 9:37am
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by Sage7(m): 9:38am
In life, there are worse things!
Your situation can turnaround anytime
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by Ishilove: 9:38am
thorpido:The pregnancy didn't enter there on its own
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by okonja(m): 9:39am
Weldone FUnke
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by fresherdanU: 9:40am
HERE IS TO WOMEN WHO KNOW HOW TO STRIVE EVEN WHEN LIFE KNOCKS THEM DOWN, THEY GET BACK UP.
THANK GOD FOR GRACE.
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by Liftedhands: 9:40am
Wow!
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by Oblongata: 9:40am
olodo, no go find job like your mates, dey there dey thief 10kobo , oloriburuku
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by iamdannyfc(m): 9:41am
Gr8, in jesus name "tribalist" on this thread disappear by fire!!!!!
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by shaybebaby(f): 9:41am
A worthy role model for every young girl out there.
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by majamajic(m): 9:42am
Ahhh
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by kennymartinz: 9:43am
Waoh what a strong woman.
|Re: Funke Oshonaike: 3 Months To My Wedding, My Fiance Was Shot Dead In Nigeria! by Liftedhands: 9:44am
thorpido:
Doc thorpido don't put the blame on girls alone! A pregnancy becomes unwanted cos the guy( in most instances) is scared of his responsibility.
