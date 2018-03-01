₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by AutoReportNG: 12:10am
Nothing lasts for a life they said, this can be said of our dear lovely Beetle car popularly known as Ijapa as this may be its last set in terms of production.
Frank Welsch, the R& boss for Volkswagen, confirmed at the Geneva Motor Show there will be no replacement for the current Beetle in the company's lineup. The retro-inspired slot will instead be occupied by VW's all-electric microbus, the I.D. Buzz.
Currently, Volkswagen offers the Beetle as a coupe or convertible, as well as a special "Dune" edition. According to previous rumors, production could end as soon as this year, while arrival for the production version of the I.D. Buzz isn't expected until 2022.
The new Beetle has been in production since 1997, with a new generation arriving in 2011. Before that was the classic Beetle, a rear-engine, air-cooled two-door considered to be one of the most important cars of the 20th century.
There's no word on whether Volkswagen will bring back the Beetle in the future, but considering it's done it once before, we don't see why it couldn't happen again, should the market demand it.
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/end-of-era-volkswagen-to-stop.html
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by AutoReportNG: 12:12am
Whats your take? We will definitely miss the beetle brand
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by grayht(m): 12:51am
I ended up selling mine as scrap to lalasticlacla...
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by Surd2121(m): 2:30am
yeri nbeto aka Oju ti elegan! about time.
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by Riversides2003(m): 6:58am
Everything that has a beginning must surely come to an end. Hopefully they come out with something more creative and befits 21st century.
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by thelifepagesng: 6:59am
Be there
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by Abfinest007(m): 7:00am
I don't to read or hear anything stop unless buhari is included in it
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by seunlayi(m): 7:00am
The last one will take somebody to Daura next year
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by ORACLE1975(m): 7:01am
What ooo my friend am still hoping to vet one by 2030
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by seunlayi(m): 7:01am
grayht:
You are banned from nairaland till 2019
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by hypernikao(m): 7:02am
Indeed, it's the end of an era. I remember all the fantastic moments I had sitting in the shotgun of this beauty on my way to primary school.
Maybe if I buy one and keep, I could sell it for a million dollars in 2050, Just maybe.
1 Like
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by Muritino(m): 7:04am
What will happen to the likes of Bora, Jetta, Golf, etc?
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by elgramz: 7:09am
The only constant thing in life is change
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by Oladipo1166(m): 7:09am
Who cares? when what am thinking of is to buy an helicopter.
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by Cromcruach91: 7:11am
AutoReportNG:
To be honest, I am still missing the 'old' beetle, that I never really liked the 'new' one, so I am not too sad.
But it is strange, VW is getting rid of its brands that sell....not too long ago, the 'Kombi' bus was ended....
|Re: End Of An Era? Volkswagen To Stop Production Of Beetle Cars by seunfly: 7:22am
They need to stop, nothing last for ever, even aboki perfume will stop.smelling on you one day.
