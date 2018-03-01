₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by Amagite(f): 6:42am
Triple MG boss and entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram page yesterday to share a side by side photo of his estranged wife, actress Lilian Esoro and his baby mama, the mother of his daughter and first child.
He disabled comment section of the post and wrote;
"Everything that God created thrived where it was placed. He spoke them into existence. Man came into existence in God. God created man a spirit. So man relates to God by the spirit. We shall worship God in spirit and in truth. After God created man, He blessed him. The first thing man heard God say was to be fruitful. God said to mankind, “Produce.” God put productivity in the soul of mankind and we’ll never be fulfilled until we produce something. We weren’t created to consume. We were created to produce. Before God brought man his helper, He created in him the desire for a companion. God gave man desire by design to draw him to becoming productive. God is the engineer of desire. He has designed us to want the destiny He has planned for us. As long as you abide in God, make sure you don’t minimize your desires. Don’t turn loose what you have envisioned. How bad do you really want it? If you just desire it, God will bring it from wherever He needs to bring it. God is healing the place in you that isn’t producing. If your hopes have been dashed, don’t give up. Say to yourself, “I still want it. Everything God promised, I still want it.” There’s something I your life that has fallen in the sane and the devil has told you it’s over. Pick it up and wash it off. Don’t give up. What did God design in you to desire? You can still have #DesignedToEmbraceDesire (@bishopjakes)
Happy Mother’s Day
Thank you for always holding it down in my Absence.
Mama Jayden x Mama Zaneta "
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/ubi-franklin-celebrates-estranged-wife-babymama-mothers-day.html
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by tayebest(m): 6:46am
So baby mama can be called mother? I tot is business as usual?
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by Uyiii: 6:50am
which one am I reading design upandan, or is Ubi franklin into designers now.
hin dey design baby mamas, prolly befr the next mother's day, he go don design Tboss so the baby mamas go become Triple baby mamas
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by stephleena(f): 6:52am
madam minister of aviation t.boss is next on queue.
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by DrinkLimca(m): 7:30am
Ubi frankly has a thing for ebony vaginas.. very soon it will be three baby mamas with the picture of tboss..
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by miracool946: 10:23am
u
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by Bigajeff(m): 10:23am
According to the Encyclopedia dictionary Mama means mummy so baby mama can be baby mummy or baby mother. Keep digging the dictionary at your own peril
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by nairalanduseles: 10:24am
sharp babe unlike all this nairaland oloshos
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by IRIEBOY(m): 10:25am
lolz
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by joshing(m): 10:25am
DrinkLimca:oshe vagina discoverer
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by FVCKWOMEN(m): 10:25am
tayebest:
Re-read your post and check if it makes any sense
So because a baby mama is not married she is not regarded as a mother? smh
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by Jh0wsef(m): 10:27am
.
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by seenter84: 10:29am
Assewwo
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by IamProdigy: 10:29am
Hmmmm....am lost on what to say
meanwhile
You want this?
|Re: Ubi Franklin Celebrates Lilian Esoro On Mother’s Day by marvin906(m): 10:29am
i just don't understand this two..
if you guys want to get back together just do it..
and stop all this
