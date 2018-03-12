₦airaland Forum

10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by izzyboi(m): 9:58am On Mar 12

A lot of people who spend excessively do not have enough money or are always in debt. If you also spend excessively and you want to put an end to it, then this post is definitely for you!

1. Inculcate discipline: Discipline is act of the doing the right thing at the right time. It is synonymous to self control. Being disciplined is the surest way to cut down excessive spending. Discipline entails being able to spend in a wise and rational way without anyone compelling you to.

2. Prepare meals yourself: Meals prepared at home are very cheap compared to meals that one buys at a cafeteria or at a restaurant though they might be tastier. However, as time goes on you will certainly improve- Cooking is an art that’s perfected day after day.

3. Have a plan … A budget: A budget is itemized summary of intended expenditure usually coupled with expected revenue. An expenditure is an amount of money to be spent while a revenue is a source of income. When making a budget, your intended expenditure must be lesser than the expected revenue so as to cater for contingencies that may arise.

4. Waste not and buy in bulk: Do not waste any valuable items or asset you have. If you find an item no longer useful, you can do well by selling or giving it out to charity. Also, buying things in bulk saves you a lot of money as the unit price of commodities are higher when compared to what you get for buying in bulk.

5. Learn to say no to volunteering your money and buying unnecessary things: Sometimes your inability to say no to certain things is the reason why you are always broke. You should avoid volunteering your money to events that come up too frequently and not occasionally. In addition, you should ask yourself of you really need what you are about to buy.

6. Reduce the use of credit cards

and online shopping : When you buy things using your ATM Card or credit card, there’s a probability that you will spend excessively. Online shopping, paying through the POS or buying airtime through your account is so convenient that you don’t realise you are already spending too much. So if you want to reduce excessive spending, cut down the use of credit cards and online shopping!

7. Ignore some discounts and price slashes: Many malls and online shops increase their sales by occasionally providing discounts and price slashes but at a disadvantage to many people who buy things they do not need just because of incentives of this kind.

8. Do your laundry yourself: Doing your laundry yourself can be a very strenuous task but doing it yourself saves you a lot of money and makes you self reliant.

9. Drink more water: Water is the best liquid one can drink because of it health benefits and at the same time, it is one of the cheapest liquids you can find when compared to Soda, fruit juices, wines and beers. This is not to say you shouldn’t take other beverages but taking more water is cost effective and will make you healthier.

10. Don’t carry more cash than you need around: Let’s consider two individuals- John and Daniel. John leaves home with 6,000 Naira and Daniel leaves home with 1,400 Naira. Who is more likely to spend excessively during the day between the two individuals? Obviously, John is likely to spend excessively and Daniel is likely to spend reasonably.

Having read this, I hope you have learnt how to cut down on your expenses.

Source: https://didyouknowthesefacts.wordpress.com/2018/03/12/10-ways-to-avoid-excessive-spending/

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by Agadsman(m): 10:27am On Mar 12
Op you forgot to add ladies....stop chasing after ladies and you will save more.

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by izzyboi(m): 10:32am On Mar 12
Agadsman:
Op you forgot to add ladies....stop chasing after ladies and you will save more.
lol

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by peacettw(f): 5:21pm
I was taught this very important tip from my mother... As much as possible, always try to 'under dress' and look local when entering the local market otherwise you will be fleeced off your hard earned cash. Sadly, this happened to me today.

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by handsomeyinka(m): 5:22pm
How about saying NO to concubines...
Concubines can make you go from Grace to Grass.

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by rawpadgin(m): 5:23pm
U guys should stop including that "cook ur meal urself" bull crap

Eating out is way cheaper than cooking @ home unless u want to visit AJ or KFC

@ mama emma buka....... Bread 70, beans 70,meat 50 & pure water 10naira = 200naira

@Mama chinwendu's buka........ Fufu 100, meat 100(2meat 50,50) with beta banga soup then wash everything down with 1cold pure water 10naira= 210

With 410naira u are okay for the day.


While cooking on the other hand

Let's assume u want to prepare the cheapest rice known to mankind, "oil rice" aka concoction rice

U will buy rice, buy pepper, buy onion & maggi, buy oil com buy like 2cooked egg to epp the ministry (man nor fit wack without na). So that the food nor go look to plain u fit just buy like 100card crayfish, buy kerosene.........

& maybe some of ur guys go dey touchline dey warm up make food done quick so u gats do am plenty small


Mehnnnnn! I ain't cooking @ home until i get married embarassed embarassed

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by johnime: 5:23pm
Your Hair is 100k
Your IPhone is 350k
You have plenty designer bag and shoes
Now u r looking for a guy to help u with ur tuition fees/somebody to send you recharge.

Are You alright?

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by b0rn2fuck(m): 5:23pm
Avoid girlfriends or slay queen, my life changes a week now, avoid beers,weed is cheap...


All these list wouldnt even make you broke until you jam naija, all your budget foods for the entire 365 days won't even last them for 7 days

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by esthy86: 5:23pm
f

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by Olalan(m): 5:24pm
Self discipline is the key word, also make it a task to have a project or investment you are committed to having maybe a car, house or investment

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by esthy86: 5:24pm
b0rn2fuck:
Avoid girlfriends or slay queen, my life changes a week now, avoid beers,weed is cheap
lol,u amaze me
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by akeentech(m): 5:24pm
esthy86:
f
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by habex005(m): 5:24pm
noted
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by iyke926(m): 5:25pm
11. Date a less expensive girl.

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by sekundosekundo: 5:25pm
grin

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by esthy86: 5:25pm
johnime:
Your Hair os 100k
Your IPhone is 350k
You have plenty designer bag
Now u r looking for a guy to help u with ur tuition fees/somebody to send you recharge.

Are You alright?
lmao
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by sonnie10: 5:25pm
Avoid fight with herdsmen. Hospital bill could drain your life savings

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by Homeboiy: 5:25pm
your number 2 holds no ground
as a bachelor, u know how much it costs to prepare rice n stew
when you will only eat twice n your tired of it
buka straight

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by kingspeter42(m): 5:25pm
It depends I can get beans n bread for just #300 grin grin

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by aaronson(m): 5:25pm
The most effect means of saving money is 2 and 3, Learn to prepare your meal and live on a budget. Never do impulse purchase. it's money drainer.

Imbibe these culture, you would hardly go broke.
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by dosage150(m): 5:26pm
leave ladies and see your account blow



though very few of them are supportive


I said VERY FEW

Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by iyke926(m): 5:27pm
b0rn2fuck:
Avoid girlfriends or slay queen, my life changes a week now, avoid beers,weed is cheap...


Save water, drink beer. Avoid weed.
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by Tochyodiks: 5:28pm
Being single is the sh*t avoid ladies and addictions and the world is yours to take.. And also avoid marriage if you are not ready
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by adetes: 5:29pm
Good, also avoid expensive girls
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by orinakpokel: 5:29pm
This is good to note
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by nanakgh(m): 5:30pm
yidi yidi yadda...after all that live a little too. ..don't be too stingy or you'll prolly die still worrying about money.. grin
.
.
That said I'd like to introduce you to our all new joystick enlargement machine..
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by titusenes: 5:31pm
Noted
Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by esthy86: 5:32pm
dosage150:
leave ladies and see your account blow


though very few of them are supportive I said VERY FEW
lol,seconded

