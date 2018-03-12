₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by izzyboi(m): 9:58am On Mar 12
Source: https://didyouknowthesefacts.wordpress.com/2018/03/12/10-ways-to-avoid-excessive-spending/
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by Agadsman(m): 10:27am On Mar 12
Op you forgot to add ladies....stop chasing after ladies and you will save more.
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by izzyboi(m): 10:32am On Mar 12
Agadsman:lol
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by peacettw(f): 5:21pm
I was taught this very important tip from my mother... As much as possible, always try to 'under dress' and look local when entering the local market otherwise you will be fleeced off your hard earned cash. Sadly, this happened to me today.
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by handsomeyinka(m): 5:22pm
How about saying NO to concubines...
Concubines can make you go from Grace to Grass.
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by rawpadgin(m): 5:23pm
U guys should stop including that "cook ur meal urself" bull crap
Eating out is way cheaper than cooking @ home unless u want to visit AJ or KFC
@ mama emma buka....... Bread 70, beans 70,meat 50 & pure water 10naira = 200naira
@Mama chinwendu's buka........ Fufu 100, meat 100(2meat 50,50) with beta banga soup then wash everything down with 1cold pure water 10naira= 210
With 410naira u are okay for the day.
While cooking on the other hand
Let's assume u want to prepare the cheapest rice known to mankind, "oil rice" aka concoction rice
U will buy rice, buy pepper, buy onion & maggi, buy oil com buy like 2cooked egg to epp the ministry (man nor fit wack without na). So that the food nor go look to plain u fit just buy like 100card crayfish, buy kerosene.........
& maybe some of ur guys go dey touchline dey warm up make food done quick so u gats do am plenty small
Mehnnnnn! I ain't cooking @ home until i get married
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by johnime: 5:23pm
Your Hair is 100k
Your IPhone is 350k
You have plenty designer bag and shoes
Now u r looking for a guy to help u with ur tuition fees/somebody to send you recharge.
Are You alright?
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by b0rn2fuck(m): 5:23pm
Avoid girlfriends or slay queen, my life changes a week now, avoid beers,weed is cheap...
All these list wouldnt even make you broke until you jam naija, all your budget foods for the entire 365 days won't even last them for 7 days
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by esthy86: 5:23pm
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by Olalan(m): 5:24pm
Self discipline is the key word, also make it a task to have a project or investment you are committed to having maybe a car, house or investment
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by esthy86: 5:24pm
b0rn2fuck:lol,u amaze me
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by akeentech(m): 5:24pm
esthy86:
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by habex005(m): 5:24pm
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by iyke926(m): 5:25pm
11. Date a less expensive girl.
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by sekundosekundo: 5:25pm
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by esthy86: 5:25pm
johnime:lmao
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by sonnie10: 5:25pm
Avoid fight with herdsmen. Hospital bill could drain your life savings
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by Homeboiy: 5:25pm
your number 2 holds no ground
as a bachelor, u know how much it costs to prepare rice n stew
when you will only eat twice n your tired of it
buka straight
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by kingspeter42(m): 5:25pm
It depends I can get beans n bread for just #300
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by aaronson(m): 5:25pm
The most effect means of saving money is 2 and 3, Learn to prepare your meal and live on a budget. Never do impulse purchase. it's money drainer.
Imbibe these culture, you would hardly go broke.
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by dosage150(m): 5:26pm
leave ladies and see your account blow
though very few of them are supportive
I said VERY FEW
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by iyke926(m): 5:27pm
b0rn2fuck:
Save water, drink beer. Avoid weed.
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by Tochyodiks: 5:28pm
Being single is the sh*t avoid ladies and addictions and the world is yours to take.. And also avoid marriage if you are not ready
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by adetes: 5:29pm
Good, also avoid expensive girls
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by orinakpokel: 5:29pm
This is good to note
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by nanakgh(m): 5:30pm
yidi yidi yadda...after all that live a little too. ..don't be too stingy or you'll prolly die still worrying about money..
.
.
That said I'd like to introduce you to our all new joystick enlargement machine..
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by titusenes: 5:31pm
|Re: 10 Ways To Avoid Excessive Spending by esthy86: 5:32pm
dosage150:lol,seconded
