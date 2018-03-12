₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by autojosh: 10:32am
LASEMA Response Unit was at Sanya Bus Stop in Lagos to remove a container that fell on the express inward Oshodi.
See more photos..
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by delishpot: 10:42am
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by okomile(f): 12:44pm
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by DjAndroid: 12:45pm
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by Kingkamba: 12:45pm
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by diportivo: 12:45pm
propagandistic picture takers
when containers fell on the crater filled sabo-laspotech first gate road in ikorodu these guys didn't take pictures oh
why?road is soo bad and it wld be a slap on the face of their principal
awon werey
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 12:46pm
Thank God no lifes lost.
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by alienvirus: 12:46pm
Hmm. This photographer again. The guy turns every Ghetto to New York City
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by Simiano: 12:46pm
Fools will come here and say Lagos is dirty
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by MrOwonikoko: 12:46pm
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by McDonSecurity: 12:46pm
Abeg which camera is usually utilized to capture sceneries related to the LRU? always very picturesque!!!!!!
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by magiki(m): 12:47pm
Thank God no life was lost
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by Chivasex: 12:47pm
what is ambode doing? and they claim he is performing.
Containers keep killing people daily
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by Spatta: 12:47pm
Life is short. Give your lives to Jesus
Eternity is real, we are gradually leaving this world, our happiness in the world is a lie
Only in Christ will you find true Joy
Don't toy with your eternity
Jesus Saves
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by NoToPile: 12:52pm
This LRU photographer
I wonder what camera he uses.
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by Ebubemg(m): 1:04pm
autojosh:the accident happened on Friday last week
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by mechanics(m): 1:17pm
delishpot:Lolz, so if brake fails, is it his fault, anything can happen if one his driving, one just have to be careful.
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by Firemarshall(m): 1:27pm
Sorry, not to be insensitive or anything, but which camera is this??
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by Crossguy: 2:05pm
Poor safety observation in the operation, no tag ling attached to the container, personnel standing under the suspended load or boom, if the crane fair what will happen to the guy under. Crane work's with hydraulic, so the crane can fair at any time. Hand free operation, no hand on cargo, in case the cargo swing to the crane outrigger. Bad practice. Safety first We should always remember that everything is fine until something goes wrong.
Don't do it, if is not save.
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by donqx: 2:22pm
|Re: Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) by fajob: 2:31pm
Heyah Check my signature for solutions
