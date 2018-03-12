Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident As Container Falls At Sanya Bus Stop In Lagos (photos) (8632 Views)

See more photos..



https://autojosh.com/accident-as-container-falls-at-sanya-bus-stop-in-lagos-photos/ LASEMA Response Unit was at Sanya Bus Stop in Lagos to remove a container that fell on the express inward Oshodi.See more photos..

Very wicked driver

Yepaaaaaa

See headline

bad week







when containers fell on the crater filled sabo-laspotech first gate road in ikorodu these guys didn't take pictures oh





why?road is soo bad and it wld be a slap on the face of their principal



awon werey propagandistic picture takerswhen containers fell on the crater filled sabo-laspotech first gate road in ikorodu these guys didn't take pictures ohwhy?road is soo bad and it wld be a slap on the face of their principalawon werey 2 Likes 1 Share

Thank God no lifes lost.

Hmm. This photographer again. The guy turns every Ghetto to New York City

Fools will come here and say Lagos is dirty

Afonjees

Abeg which camera is usually utilized to capture sceneries related to the LRU? always very picturesque!!!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Thank God no life was lost

what is ambode doing? and they claim he is performing.

Containers keep killing people daily

Life is short. Give your lives to Jesus

Eternity is real, we are gradually leaving this world, our happiness in the world is a lie



Only in Christ will you find true Joy

Don't toy with your eternity

Jesus Saves 2 Likes 1 Share

This LRU photographer



I wonder what camera he uses.

the accident happened on Friday last week the accident happened on Friday last week

delishpot:

Very wicked driver

Lolz, so if brake fails, is it his fault, anything can happen if one his driving, one just have to be careful. Lolz, so if brake fails, is it his fault, anything can happen if one his driving, one just have to be careful.

Sorry, not to be insensitive or anything, but which camera is this??

Poor safety observation in the operation, no tag ling attached to the container, personnel standing under the suspended load or boom, if the crane fair what will happen to the guy under. Crane work's with hydraulic, so the crane can fair at any time. Hand free operation, no hand on cargo, in case the cargo swing to the crane outrigger. Bad practice. Safety first We should always remember that everything is fine until something goes wrong.



Don't do it, if is not save.

oh