|We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by Yuneek(f): 11:32am
A Nigerian victim of human trafficking has narrated the harrowing ordeal they suffered in the hands of their principals.
The victim, whose name was not revealed, shared her story in Bein City, Edo State during a Roundtable on Migration and Human Trafficking organised by the Nigerian Senate.
The victim who is now married and expecting a baby with her husband stated that she was 19 when she was trafficked from Edo State to Russia and forced into prostitution for two years.
She said: “They told me I was going into prostitution for six months.
“I was going there to make money to further my education.
“We had to sleep with different kinds of men. It was on the street. We were standing on the road.
“She (my madam) would say no (we can’t stop work), there is a tissue she used to give to us to block it (the menstruation). She does not allow us to stay at home.
“We paid our madam for food, clothes, and also contributed money for the house rent. We bought the condoms ourselves.”
On the number of clients and money she made in a day, the victim said: “It depends…. Sometimes, six, seven or eight clients.
“1,000 rubles per client (about 6,120 naira). For an entire day, you could make 10,000 rubles, if you are lucky you could make 15, 000.”
She narrated how she was often assaulted by men and also arrested and detained for days by the police.
“I was beaten up and raped by four men. They even urinated on me when I asked them to pay me.
“I didn’t care to report to the Russian authorities that I was raped. Apart from the fact that I didn’t have a proof, I thought they won’t believe me since I was a prostitute.”
The victim said she eventually decided to quit prostitution, and was able to escape to Nigeria without her international passport through the help of a Nigerian she identified as “Mr. Ken”.
But before then she was able to pay her “madam” $15,000 out of the $50,000 she was expected to pay in order to buy back her freedom in Russia.
Reacting to the confession, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Laure Beaufils, said at the roundtable that “4000 to 6000 times, some Nigerian girls are forced to have sex with strangers for the rest of their lives.”
The Senate president, Bukola Saraki, thanked the victims for sharing their experiences which he said would help the government take steps towards tackling human trafficking.
Saraki said the Senate was ‘losing sleep’ over irregular migration and human trafficking in the country, and that as representatives of the people, “they are determined to tackle the problem.”
He said, “Nigeria currently ranks 23 on the Global Slavery Index of 167 countries with the highest number of slaves.
“Human trafficking is third in the ignoble hierarchy of the commonly occurring crimes in Nigeria, according to UNESCO.
“Nigeria accounts for the world’s highest number of irregular migrants going through the Agadez Route. Our citizens represent the fifth largest number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.
“The number of Nigerian females arriving in Italy alone increased 600-fold in just three years. 10,000 Nigerians are estimated to have lost their lives on the perilous journey in five months of last year alone.
“We have seen the bleak images of coffins of 26 Nigerian girls, who were laid to rest in Italy last November. This is what brings us today to ancient Benin.”
https://dailynaija.com/post/we-were-forced-to-have-sex-with-men-while-on-our-periods-trafficking-victim
1 Like
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by Otutu1(m): 11:33am
Ewwww gross!!
On the bright side, you won't get pregnant
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by dollyjoy(f): 11:42am
Otutu1:Bright side? are you normal at all??
8 Likes
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by Solidkay(m): 12:01pm
Women!!!!!
I don't expect any less from a creature that spoke with the dev!l himself one in one.
Meanwhile!!!!!
Edo people, I hail ooo.
6 Likes
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by blessedweapon(m): 1:41pm
It has been long I heard such news from CYRIACUS IZUEKWE.
Where is he?
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by slawomir: 1:41pm
If some one must do prostitution not in that confused nation called Russia that looks as if it is not Europe but actually it is a European nation not simply because they border Europe and Asia including the Pacific and Arctic ocean but simply because they want other nation to see them as the boss nation whereas they are nothing except the fact they are good in weapons. They are full of themselves (pride)
Their currency is too low
Not encouraging prostitution though but if you must travel out for it then remove Russia from it
Even united Arab emirate is better
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by Sweetcollins: 1:41pm
Okay na
The truth still remains that many of them know or have heard about the implications but venture into it expecting to see miracle at the end...it's like having an irate contentious partner who gives you no peace yet tying the knot hoping to see miracle at the end of the tunnel...look before you leap peeps
3 Likes
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by grayht(m): 1:42pm
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by smokedfish: 1:42pm
Otutu1:
3 Likes
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by Shori(m): 1:42pm
This is heartening and to say that our government is doing next-to-nothing about this is more disheartening. God help us all...
1 Like
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by JasonScolari: 1:43pm
The juju wen Oba take lay curse should start working or we go swear for the juju for eating free dogs as part payment.
Oba gha To Kpè Eh..... Isè!!!
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by Euouae: 1:43pm
But at a time, why do some ladies get extra ordinarily hornny during periods.
Is it a disease
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by divicoded: 1:43pm
This is wickedness
I read somewhere Stella Dimoko is involved in this rubbish
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by classicMan22(m): 1:43pm
lol she is frm edo
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by NwaAmaikpe: 1:43pm
Her husband is a a fool for marrying her.
Only men who have no sense of selfworth marry women with a body-count of more than 2.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by jetz: 1:46pm
Edo peeps self and yankee is a wow
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by myk2mic: 1:46pm
Yuneek:na the bolded funny me pass, losing sleep indeed.
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by tydi(m): 1:47pm
Solidkay:
I fear them pass buhari..
women!!!
3 Likes
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by Puah(f): 1:48pm
is like you don't know that some women can still get pregnant in that state.
anyways there is no bright side to rape.
Otutu1:
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by Homers123(m): 1:51pm
Edo people and 'oversea'.
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by Olii(f): 1:52pm
Speechless
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by Telldem1: 1:55pm
Abeg , ashawo dey see menstruation?
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by KrystosCJ(m): 1:59pm
And Saraki just thanked them?! Just like that.. their stories will be nothing more but stories. From a journey seeking quality education to a record of international prostitution, all because their fatherland could not give them hope for a better future.. or so they thought.
Jagbanjantis kwantiri
1 Like
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by agabaI23(m): 2:08pm
Euouae:like you?
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by shepherd003: 2:09pm
her story won't stop others from prostitution
1 Like
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by debolayinka(m): 2:24pm
Why Edo always?
|Re: We Were Forced To Have Sex With Men While On Our Periods - Trafficking Victim by oyetunder(m): 2:29pm
I HATE it when these Edo ladies claim Trafficking Victims. It is a lie that we all know. They are always willing collaborators when it comes to going to Overseas to sell sex. But after their hunters become the hunted...they will then play the victims card. Also, our NGO and some politicians who wants to use them to siphon money always display them as victims. Let us face the truth and lecture these serpents to desist from sexual career.
