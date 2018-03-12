₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,746 members, 4,129,942 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 02:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed (9550 Views)
Plane Crashes Into Car While Trying To Take-off On The Street In Russia (Video) / Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway,scores Of Passengers Feared Dead.graphic Pics / Photos Of Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by LifeIsGuhd(f): 11:49am
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A passenger jet from Bangladesh slammed into the runway and caught fire upon arrival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday, and officials feared many of the plane’s 67 passengers were dead.
Huge, dark gray columns of smoke uncoiled from the runway as rescuers tried to save as many people as possible from the burning wreckage.
The plane, US-Bangla Airlines Flight 211, was landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on a flight from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, when it crashed at 2:15 p.m.. Witnesses said it was wobbling in the air and seemed unbalanced as it approached. The tail slammed into the runway, and fire erupted at the rear of the plane.
“It sounded like a bomb went off,” said Kailash Adhikari, a driver for a fuel company working at the Kathmandu airport. He said it took 15 minutes for firefighters to put out the flames.
Nepalese police officials said the flight was carrying 67 passengers; it was not clear how many crew members were aboard. After the crash, ambulances with screaming sirens rushed in and out of the airport gates. Some of the wounded were ferried to Kathmandu hospitals by helicopter.
Nepalese officials said they did not know how many people had survived. One witness said the fuselage had been reduced to ashes.
Airline officials were trying to determine the cause of the crash.
“Further details of the crash are still awaited,” said Kamrul Islam, general manager of marketing support for the airline.
Images on social media showed heavy black smoke rising from the airport.
Airport officials said that several people were still trapped in the wreckage 90 minutes after crash. Twenty-five burned bodies were visible at the site, and a photojournalist said that 10 survivors had been taken to the hospital. He said the plane came to rest about 150 feet from the runway.
After the crash, the airport was shut down, and officials said several planes were circling in the sky above Kathmandu waiting for clearance to land. Some were short on fuel as they waited.
The airline’s posted schedule said Flight 211, a Bombardier Dash 8 from Dhaka, was scheduled to land at 2:15 p.m., around the actual time of the crash. The plane, a twin-engine turboprop, can carry as many as 78 passengers.
US-Bangla Airlines began operations in 2014, and its route between Dhaka and Kathmandu was its first international one, said the Center for Aviation. The airline is a subsidiary of the US-Bangla Group, a joint American-Bangladeshi company.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/12/world/asia/kathmandu-plane-crash.html
1 Share
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by Benjom(m): 12:21pm
Quite unfortunate... RIP to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by BIGTinfotech: 12:42pm
OMG!
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by noblealuu: 12:42pm
This is really sad...saw it awhile ago on BBC breaking news.
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by AntiWailer: 12:42pm
I hope all these liars will not claim they saw the prophecy.
RIP
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by omobritiko: 12:42pm
What’s going on
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by miracool946: 12:42pm
this is so unfortunate.
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by alienvirus: 12:43pm
Too many these days. Save us from calamities Oh Lord
1 Like
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by AngelicBeing: 12:43pm
1 Like
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by Kingkamba: 12:43pm
Rip
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by Beety26(f): 12:43pm
sad...may they Rip.
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by hubtiva: 12:43pm
Nwa OOooo, if na nigeria dem go ask for buhari's head
abi na sai baba cause that one too
1 Like
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by busomma: 12:45pm
Terrible
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by Ibifizzleboy(m): 12:45pm
may there souls rest in peace
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by Expl0rers: 12:45pm
so sad. I hope the doctors do all they can
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by olylove: 12:45pm
Sad... Every transportation system with its own Hazard... Ship capsize (Sharks and drowning) ... Airplane disaster (Gravitational pull alone would kill you) Train � (Hmmmmm) Car � (can't even say Dat) Walk � (Na u go de ur lane jeje one mumu way don drink go con jam you) RIP to the dead I say
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by dazzlingd: 12:47pm
chai Buhari
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by concacid: 12:48pm
FEared dead after this kind of crash and burnt?.
RIP i should said.
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by cutefergiee(m): 12:54pm
I jus weak.. Words fail me jawe
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by anselaw(m): 1:07pm
may their souls rest in de lord
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by butpro(m): 1:20pm
Though I dreamt this today And wrote it on my FB. So unfortunate it happened after all.
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by gabbasin: 1:27pm
Nepal's Lukla airport is the most dangerous in the world, as it is surrounded by mountains and short runways
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by tosyne2much(m): 1:33pm
RIP to the deceased
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by Teeboi56: 1:59pm
omobritiko:What is going on kee
Its plane crash
U sure say u ready d news b4 u comment
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by IKEGOD21(m): 2:01pm
So sad! RIP to the dead. God have mercy on us.
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by donqx: 2:23pm
oh
|Re: Plane Crashes In Kathmandu, Nepal; Many Of Its 67 Passengers Feared Killed by kramer: 2:39pm
Nepal again! RIP to the dead
(0) (Reply)
Assumed Legalized Bribery By The Nigerian Immigration At Mm Airport / Which Country Can I Relocate To With 500k? / I Need An Appointment At The Italian Embassy In Lagos
Viewing this topic: Akakol, hmayowa(m), SlayerForever, OurworkComNg1, Cumtosko, Phyqee10(m), kramer, Edunwa302(m), alvinjoe(m), Yprinceola6(m), MDEWOLE, Jeeb111(m), redone01, Usefulman, Ukeme8, Achadu76, Wayne4uall(m), denisamodu, dapsin999(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10