Stats: 1,973,888 members, 4,130,524 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 08:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman
|My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by Islie: 5:24pm
An Enugu State High Court on Monday gave Kyrian Ibe , a policeman , and his wife , Lilian , till May 28 to settle their marital differences.
http://punchng.com/my-police-husband-locked-me-in-cell-for-six-days-says-divorce-seeking-woman/
lalasticlala
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by Rosarie(f): 5:27pm
na wa o.some people and devil are 5 and 6
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by mayowascholar(m): 6:05pm
too badh
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by yeyeboi(m): 6:06pm
Ok
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by afbstrategies: 6:06pm
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by nuoladee: 6:07pm
.
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by modelmike7(m): 6:07pm
QUOTE:
She told the court that her husband, a policeman was maltreating her , adding that he locked her up in police custody for six days for no reason and took their son....
He locked you up for no reason?!
Madam, STOP LYING!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by ekems2017(f): 6:08pm
Both of you are still in love so go back and settle. Wife be submissive. Husband stop maltreating and locking her up in the police cell. Shekina.
1 Like
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by linearity: 6:08pm
Women and their unrealistic demands & expectations...
She does not want to leave the guy, but wants the court to make her husband to stop maltreating her.
They should send the court bailiff to go mount 24/7 guard at their home to ensure that her demands are met...
3 Likes
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by Robisky001: 6:11pm
Marrying a Police officer is a two way sword.
1 Like
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by Freshbank: 6:11pm
Some men can be inhuman, however women will never say their negative side that is driving men crazy
From the man's view "
Ibe , in his response , had told the court that his wife was not submissive ."
but the wife will never say anything about that.. Nevertheless men should try to tolerate their wives..
1 Like
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by BruncleZuma: 6:13pm
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by omoadeleye(m): 6:13pm
i love the part where her husband locked her up, that kind of sounds romantic, don't y'all think so?
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by Donald3d(m): 6:13pm
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by Kaycee9242(m): 6:15pm
Wen u go marry police wat do u expect
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by eherbal(m): 6:20pm
does he actually have the right to arrest his wife for alleged infidelity? absolute misuse of power if you ask me.
4 Likes
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by ekmike(m): 6:21pm
Marriage is not for the weak. Siblings who grew up together still have misunderstanding not to talk of someone who you never know from Adam.
The woman should submit since they are both still in love with each other and the man should learn to respect his wife.
Locking her up in the cell is bad enough.
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by thedondada(m): 6:23pm
Really.
Not to be crude but who marries a Nigerian policeman.
They are the worst breed of human beings on the planet. Even worse than thieves.
Anything you see take it. Cos the curse of the oppressed whom they extort 50 bucks from.per trip will follow you and yours.
1 Like
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by AreaFada2: 6:31pm
omoadeleye:
Weyrey.
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by SAMBARRY: 6:42pm
The olopas phenese is doing wonders to her brain that's why she cannot be logical
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by omoadeleye(m): 7:03pm
AreaFada2:nie
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by bestman09(m): 7:39pm
Where is Nwamaikpe? This is happening in his domain. He need to explain to us what is going on
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by JORDAN202: 7:46pm
LIE LIE WOMAN .... !
USELESS HUSBAND.........
SO THE NEW JOB OF THE NIGERIAN POLICE IS TO ARREST AND LOCK UP A WIFE THAT REFUSES TO BE SUBMISSIVE
WHAT BUSINESS IS IT OF OUR NIGERIAN POLICE TO ARREST THE WOMAN
IF ANYONE NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED, THEN IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE USELESS HUSBAND, NOT THE WIFE WHO IS A VICTIM.
BEING A MEMBER OF THE NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE, AND ALSO USING THAT POSITION TO ARREST HIS POOR INNOCENT WIFE, IS CLEARLY AN ABUSE OF OFFICE.
THIS WOMAN FORGOT THAT HER PROBLEM COULD BE SORTED WITH A NICE POT OF SOUP WITH YOU-KNOW-WHAT INSIDE.
NB:
IF IT IS TRUE THAT A HUSBAND CAN HAVE HIS STUBBORN WIFE ARRESTED AND DETAINED IN A POLICE CELL IN NIGERIA............... THEN THERE IS HOPE FOR US.
I WOULD HAVE BEEN VERY HAPPY IF THIS COULD ALSO APPLY TO GIRLFRIENDS.
MY EX-GIRLFRIEND ANNOYED ME WITH HER BEHAVIOUR, AND I FOOLISHLY SACKED HER INSTEAD OF HAVING HER ARRESTED.
WITH SUCH DASTARDLY DEVELOPMENT, NIGERIAN MEN HAVE NOW WON THE BATTLE OF SUPREMACY IN THE HOUSE.
PS:
CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME THE AMOUNT OF BRIBE I NEED TO PAY TO HAVE MY TWO EX-GIRLFRIENDS ARRESTED AND DETAINED FOR 3-MONTHS ....because THEY FINISHED MY MONEY !!!
|Re: My Police Husband Locked Me In Cell For Six Days; Woman by Yankee101: 8:04pm
You want hee to be killed first before you act?
