An Enugu State High Court on Monday gave Kyrian Ibe , a policeman , and his wife , Lilian , till May 28 to settle their marital differences.



Lilian had urged the court to dissolve their eight -year marriage for alleged maltreatment of the husband .



The petitioner also begged the court to award her custody of their four - year - old son held hostage by her husband.



She told the court that her husband, a policeman was maltreating her , adding that he locked her up in police custody for six days for no reason and took their son.



“ My son is in the custody of his brother, Philip , and he also locked me up in the police cell for six days without cause , ” he said .



Ibe , in his response , had told the court that his wife was not submissive .



He said his wife had been having extra - marital affairs , adding that this led to her arrest and detention by the police .



“ She left my house for another man ’ s house and I led some policemen and arrested her , ’’ he said .



The respondent said that he still loved his wife and was ready for reconciliation to ensure that his family got back to its original state .



The judge, Justice Afamefuna Nwobodo , asked Lilian if she was ready to let her matrimonial home go .



Lilian told the court that she did not want to leave her matrimonial home but wanted the court to save her from the husband’ s maltreatment .



Nwobodo urged the respondent ’ s younger brother and wife , Philip , to do their best and resolve the couple ’ s differences before the next sitting .



He adjourned the matters till May 28 for reports of the proposed settlement.

http://punchng.com/my-police-husband-locked-me-in-cell-for-six-days-says-divorce-seeking-woman/





He locked you up for no reason?!

Madam, STOP LYING!! 5 Likes 1 Share

Both of you are still in love so go back and settle. Wife be submissive. Husband stop maltreating and locking her up in the police cell. Shekina. 1 Like

Women and their unrealistic demands & expectations...



She does not want to leave the guy, but wants the court to make her husband to stop maltreating her.



They should send the court bailiff to go mount 24/7 guard at their home to ensure that her demands are met... 3 Likes

Marrying a Police officer is a two way sword. 1 Like

Some men can be inhuman, however women will never say their negative side that is driving men crazy





From the man's view "

Ibe , in his response , had told the court that his wife was not submissive ."

but the wife will never say anything about that.. Nevertheless men should try to tolerate their wives.. 1 Like

i love the part where her husband locked her up, that kind of sounds romantic, don't y'all think so?

Wen u go marry police wat do u expect

does he actually have the right to arrest his wife for alleged infidelity? absolute misuse of power if you ask me. 4 Likes

Marriage is not for the weak. Siblings who grew up together still have misunderstanding not to talk of someone who you never know from Adam.



The woman should submit since they are both still in love with each other and the man should learn to respect his wife.



Locking her up in the cell is bad enough.

Really.



Not to be crude but who marries a Nigerian policeman.



They are the worst breed of human beings on the planet. Even worse than thieves.



Anything you see take it. Cos the curse of the oppressed whom they extort 50 bucks from.per trip will follow you and yours. 1 Like

omoadeleye:

i love the part where her husband locked her up, that kind of sounds romantic, don't y'all think so?

Weyrey. Weyrey.

The olopas phenese is doing wonders to her brain that's why she cannot be logical

AreaFada2:



Weyrey. nie nie

Where is Nwamaikpe? This is happening in his domain. He need to explain to us what is going on







USELESS HUSBAND.........





SO THE NEW JOB OF THE NIGERIAN POLICE IS TO ARREST AND LOCK UP A WIFE THAT REFUSES TO BE SUBMISSIVE





WHAT BUSINESS IS IT OF OUR NIGERIAN POLICE TO ARREST THE WOMAN





IF ANYONE NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED, THEN IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE USELESS HUSBAND, NOT THE WIFE WHO IS A VICTIM.





BEING A MEMBER OF THE NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE, AND ALSO USING THAT POSITION TO ARREST HIS POOR INNOCENT WIFE, IS CLEARLY AN ABUSE OF OFFICE.





THIS WOMAN FORGOT THAT HER PROBLEM COULD BE SORTED WITH A NICE POT OF SOUP WITH YOU-KNOW-WHAT INSIDE.





NB:



IF IT IS TRUE THAT A HUSBAND CAN HAVE HIS STUBBORN WIFE ARRESTED AND DETAINED IN A POLICE CELL IN NIGERIA............... THEN THERE IS HOPE FOR US.



I WOULD HAVE BEEN VERY HAPPY IF THIS COULD ALSO APPLY TO GIRLFRIENDS.



MY EX-GIRLFRIEND ANNOYED ME WITH HER BEHAVIOUR, AND I FOOLISHLY SACKED HER INSTEAD OF HAVING HER ARRESTED.



WITH SUCH DASTARDLY DEVELOPMENT, NIGERIAN MEN HAVE NOW WON THE BATTLE OF SUPREMACY IN THE HOUSE.





PS:



