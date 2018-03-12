₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,911 members, 4,130,592 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 09:22 PM

Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) (14492 Views)

Uche Elendu Welcomes 2nd Baby This Morning / Wizkid Welcomes 2nd Baby With Guinean Model [PICS] -- TunezMediaBlog / Davido Expecting 2nd Child With A Sexy Model With Big Butt? (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by bambi2016: 6:59pm
Sharing the photo she announced the arrival of her baby baby .

The new baby arrived on the 9th day of March.

and wrote

"My mother is God’s gift. #GRANDMA and her grandkids. Wow I now have TWO children now (a boy and a girl). Alhamdullilah. Ubangiji Allah sai Godiya. I’m the happiest woman alive. God bless my husband , mother, father, and my brother and his family @msfaddy..heck my whole family! My daughter came on 9th MARCH 2018. Thanking everyone that has been there and been private with us. Have to thank @paul_gambit for shooting me heavily pregnant on the way you are #gbadun you music video (some will go and watch it again.) Thanks to the amazing styling of @funmi_fagbemi And @juongerald. My Mavin family for their undying support and helping a pregnant lady finish her EP #Aphrodija and most of all my amazing family full of friends and support system. Mama bear of 2 ��. Allah ya Raya mana su.
To think I was in labour on the 8th of March while doing a photoshoot with @michaeltubescreations and didn’t know��. Women are truly amazing. I cannot wait for what is in store. Allahu Akbar.
#mothersdayiseveryday
#womensdayiseveryday
#childrensdayiseveryday
#mensdayiseveryday

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgOyl9EgNpH/?hl=en

Now we are fully loaded and ready. 2018 just started!"

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by olasaad(f): 7:00pm
Congratulations

3 Likes

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by sunnysunny69(m): 7:12pm
Congrats but na which kind hand come be this ?

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by siegfried99(m): 7:13pm
Congratulations
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by BABANGBALI: 7:13pm
See as the baby resemble their gardener
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by Babangida70(m): 7:13pm
BABANGBALI:
See as the baby resemble their gardener



Who asked you?? Abi u want make the pikin resemble ur papa??

19 Likes

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by Centyakam(m): 7:13pm
conqrats AfroDija

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by edlion57(m): 7:13pm
Na every yr

2 Likes

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by Ladynia2(f): 7:13pm
Congratulations.
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 7:13pm
CONGRATS BEAUTIFUL DIJA!!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by bedspread: 7:13pm
Congrats
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by jboy73: 7:13pm
This Aboki guy is really destroying the puna of this agbani

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by phemsie(m): 7:14pm
who is her husband
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by ellalina(f): 7:14pm
Noticing how irrelevant she has become
She did not do any stupid animation this time around
See how black she is just 2 days of being in the hospital chai
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 7:14pm
BABANGBALI:
See as the baby resemble their gardener
LOL.�, someone is just looking for trouble sha!!
Baby wey u no even see him face Babangbali!!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by Caustics: 7:14pm
is don jazzy the father?
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 7:14pm
phemsie:
who is her husband
Phemsie!
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by joseo: 7:14pm
congratulations!!!!
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by mynaijadj(m): 7:15pm
That is how my dorodija sha become after two.......4 to go.

1 Like

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by mrlaw93(m): 7:15pm
This geh jst dey born anyhw.. Aboki grin
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:15pm
All thanks to God
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by Stevengerd(m): 7:16pm
Pikin plenty for dis wan body ooo..
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by cutefergiee(m): 7:16pm
Congrat ma'am...
Gods blessing

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by zeeman123(m): 7:17pm
congratulations
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by udemzy101(m): 7:17pm
ellalina:
Noticing how irrelevant she has become She did not do any stupid animation this time around See how black she is just 2 days of being in the hospital chai
That's not her naa, might be her mother or mother in law

2 Likes

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by udemzy101(m): 7:17pm
ellalina:
Noticing how irrelevant she has become She did not do any stupid animation this time around See how black she is just 2 days of being in the hospital chai
That's not her naa, might be her mother or mother in law

1 Like

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by bambi2016: 7:17pm
olasaad:
Congratulations

Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/12/singer-dija-welcomes-second-child-photo/
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by KOPT55: 7:18pm
They wan use preek kill this small girl.

Na Aboki method de husband de use for her.

1 Like

Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 7:19pm
The husband na Alhaji Ronaldo Messi grin



We expect more
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by ihitenansa: 7:20pm
sunnysunny69:
Congrats but na which kind hand come be this ?
lol
e be like fire victim hand
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by NeeKlaus: 7:24pm
Na pikin this one just dey shoot now... not music videos.
Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by corperscorner: 7:25pm
mrlaw93:
This geh jst dey born anyhw.. Aboki grin

U be waray walai grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Toke Makinwa On Set With Chigul And Charles Okocha / Owen Gee: I Almost Committed Suicide Last Year - Comedian / Jackie Appiah Celebrates Birthday With Child Cancer Patients [PHOTOS]

Viewing this topic: olufemi26(m), Itzjoy(f), cahrlifa(m), Godsproxy, OtunbaDon(m), iamlynn(f), philclem(m), redcurry(f), Worldbest281, EngrPreye, modelmike7(m), Teneke007(m), Habibsocial080, Ammy5565(f), martins18(m), faithisallihave, Kkruns1, scarffield(m), Macmoni(m), Donbraye(m), Dayomity(m), som4reel(f), Emioga, JFT24(m), officialsignet, lekancaring(m), joromi36(f), rayboym, preciousman(m), Appdriod, themmyd, ADEKNO1(m), Okeji(m), hassyomeyi, mattyobrian(m), kayfra, blessedvisky(m), Nixiepie(f), Seunfaj(m), stevebent(m), TrueThinker, onyeoriri and 63 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.