The new baby arrived on the 9th day of March.



and wrote



"My mother is God’s gift. #GRANDMA and her grandkids. Wow I now have TWO children now (a boy and a girl). Alhamdullilah. Ubangiji Allah sai Godiya. I’m the happiest woman alive. God bless my husband , mother, father, and my brother and his family @msfaddy..heck my whole family! My daughter came on 9th MARCH 2018. Thanking everyone that has been there and been private with us. Have to thank @paul_gambit for shooting me heavily pregnant on the way you are #gbadun you music video (some will go and watch it again.) Thanks to the amazing styling of @funmi_fagbemi And @juongerald. My Mavin family for their undying support and helping a pregnant lady finish her EP #Aphrodija and most of all my amazing family full of friends and support system. Mama bear of 2 ��. Allah ya Raya mana su.

To think I was in labour on the 8th of March while doing a photoshoot with @michaeltubescreations and didn’t know��. Women are truly amazing. I cannot wait for what is in store. Allahu Akbar.

#mothersdayiseveryday

#womensdayiseveryday

#childrensdayiseveryday

#mensdayiseveryday

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgOyl9EgNpH/?hl=en



Congratulations 3 Likes

Congrats but na which kind hand come be this ? 11 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations

See as the baby resemble their gardener

BABANGBALI:

See as the baby resemble their gardener





Who asked you?? Abi u want make the pikin resemble ur papa?? 19 Likes

conqrats AfroDija 1 Like 1 Share

Na every yr 2 Likes

Congratulations.

CONGRATS BEAUTIFUL DIJA!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Congrats

This Aboki guy is really destroying the puna of this agbani 8 Likes 1 Share

who is her husband

Noticing how irrelevant she has become

She did not do any stupid animation this time around

See how black she is just 2 days of being in the hospital chai

BABANGBALI:

See as the baby resemble their gardener LOL.�, someone is just looking for trouble sha!!

Baby wey u no even see him face Babangbali!! LOL.�, someone is just looking for trouble sha!!Baby wey u no even see him face Babangbali!! 1 Like 1 Share

is don jazzy the father?

phemsie:

who is her husband Phemsie! Phemsie!

congratulations!!!!

That is how my dorodija sha become after two.......4 to go. 1 Like

This geh jst dey born anyhw.. Aboki

All thanks to God

Pikin plenty for dis wan body ooo..

Congrat ma'am...

Gods blessing

congratulations

ellalina:

Noticing how irrelevant she has become She did not do any stupid animation this time around See how black she is just 2 days of being in the hospital chai That's not her naa, might be her mother or mother in law That's not her naa, might be her mother or mother in law 2 Likes

ellalina:

Noticing how irrelevant she has become She did not do any stupid animation this time around See how black she is just 2 days of being in the hospital chai That's not her naa, might be her mother or mother in law That's not her naa, might be her mother or mother in law 1 Like

They wan use preek kill this small girl.



Na Aboki method de husband de use for her. 1 Like









We expect more The husband na Alhaji Ronaldo MessiWe expect more

sunnysunny69:

Congrats but na which kind hand come be this ? lol

e be like fire victim hand lole be like fire victim hand

Na pikin this one just dey shoot now... not music videos.