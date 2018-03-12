₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo)
|Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by bambi2016: 6:59pm
Sharing the photo she announced the arrival of her baby baby .
The new baby arrived on the 9th day of March.
and wrote
"My mother is God’s gift. #GRANDMA and her grandkids. Wow I now have TWO children now (a boy and a girl). Alhamdullilah. Ubangiji Allah sai Godiya. I’m the happiest woman alive. God bless my husband , mother, father, and my brother and his family @msfaddy..heck my whole family! My daughter came on 9th MARCH 2018. Thanking everyone that has been there and been private with us. Have to thank @paul_gambit for shooting me heavily pregnant on the way you are #gbadun you music video (some will go and watch it again.) Thanks to the amazing styling of @funmi_fagbemi And @juongerald. My Mavin family for their undying support and helping a pregnant lady finish her EP #Aphrodija and most of all my amazing family full of friends and support system. Mama bear of 2 ��. Allah ya Raya mana su.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgOyl9EgNpH/?hl=en
Now we are fully loaded and ready. 2018 just started!"
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by olasaad(f): 7:00pm
Congratulations
3 Likes
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by sunnysunny69(m): 7:12pm
Congrats but na which kind hand come be this ?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by siegfried99(m): 7:13pm
Congratulations
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by BABANGBALI: 7:13pm
See as the baby resemble their gardener
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by Babangida70(m): 7:13pm
BABANGBALI:
Who asked you?? Abi u want make the pikin resemble ur papa??
19 Likes
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by Centyakam(m): 7:13pm
conqrats AfroDija
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by edlion57(m): 7:13pm
Na every yr
2 Likes
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by Ladynia2(f): 7:13pm
Congratulations.
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 7:13pm
CONGRATS BEAUTIFUL DIJA!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by bedspread: 7:13pm
Congrats
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by jboy73: 7:13pm
This Aboki guy is really destroying the puna of this agbani
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by phemsie(m): 7:14pm
who is her husband
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by ellalina(f): 7:14pm
Noticing how irrelevant she has become
She did not do any stupid animation this time around
See how black she is just 2 days of being in the hospital chai
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 7:14pm
BABANGBALI:LOL.�, someone is just looking for trouble sha!!
Baby wey u no even see him face Babangbali!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by Caustics: 7:14pm
is don jazzy the father?
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 7:14pm
phemsie:Phemsie!
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by joseo: 7:14pm
congratulations!!!!
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by mynaijadj(m): 7:15pm
That is how my dorodija sha become after two.......4 to go.
1 Like
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by mrlaw93(m): 7:15pm
This geh jst dey born anyhw.. Aboki
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:15pm
All thanks to God
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by Stevengerd(m): 7:16pm
Pikin plenty for dis wan body ooo..
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by cutefergiee(m): 7:16pm
Congrat ma'am...
Gods blessing
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by zeeman123(m): 7:17pm
congratulations
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by udemzy101(m): 7:17pm
ellalina:That's not her naa, might be her mother or mother in law
2 Likes
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by udemzy101(m): 7:17pm
ellalina:That's not her naa, might be her mother or mother in law
1 Like
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by bambi2016: 7:17pm
olasaad:
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/12/singer-dija-welcomes-second-child-photo/
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by KOPT55: 7:18pm
They wan use preek kill this small girl.
Na Aboki method de husband de use for her.
1 Like
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 7:19pm
The husband na Alhaji Ronaldo Messi
We expect more
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by ihitenansa: 7:20pm
sunnysunny69:lol
e be like fire victim hand
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by NeeKlaus: 7:24pm
Na pikin this one just dey shoot now... not music videos.
|Re: Dija Welcomes 2nd Child, A Daughter (Photo) by corperscorner: 7:25pm
mrlaw93:
U be waray walai
Toke Makinwa On Set With Chigul And Charles Okocha / Owen Gee: I Almost Committed Suicide Last Year - Comedian / Jackie Appiah Celebrates Birthday With Child Cancer Patients [PHOTOS]
