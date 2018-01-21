₦airaland Forum

“I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by Tessyama1: 10:46am
This video shows Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky in a public male toilet with a man who asked what he was doing there.

He replied saying; “I want to see your dick, I’m ready to touch your dick right now”


Lol! I thought she’s a girl? Watch the here… https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/want-see-dik-bobrisky-tells-man-male-toilet-video.html

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by princechurchill(m): 11:00am
Na which kain soap opera be this?

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by ehie(f): 11:03am
pervert
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by Sunexy(m): 11:20am
Perhaps that man is happy he is seen free puna...I wonder the trauma he will get Wen he knows a lipstick fellow with black mamba has kissed and sucked him
grin cheesy

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by krissconnect(m): 11:26am
Devil's incarnate. Why has this she goat not bn arrested yet?

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by kennynelcon(m): 12:43pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by Aniwhyte(m): 12:43pm
This Bobrisky is damn ugly and so irritating, ugly thing

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by dynicks(m): 12:43pm
so na result of innocent woman 9months of pregnancy be this....

d devil really pulled a fast/smart one this guy's Destiny..

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by Asowari(m): 12:43pm
angry
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by MhizzAJ(f): 12:43pm
grin cheesy

See how the man is smiling like a fool

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by jerflakes(m): 12:44pm
krissconnect:
Devil's incarnate. Why has this she goat not bn arrested yet?

What did he/she do wrong to be arrested?

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by kingthreat(m): 12:44pm
The man stupid sha. I rather take a picture with Speed Darlington than Bobrisky

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by sulesadat(m): 12:44pm
see her or him RED wide mouth like East-West road.

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by Nehemiah459(m): 12:44pm
grin
I like this 'Girl'.
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by ZombieTAMER: 12:45pm
Attention seeker


grin cheesy grin
This one na Afonja ambassador
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by paymentvoucher: 12:45pm
BOBRISKY is a disgrace to the entire AFONJA KINGDOM sad sad sad

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by Oyindidi(f): 12:45pm
Why them.never arrest this guy?
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by Azeh: 12:45pm
goat from the 80s
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by passyhansome(m): 12:45pm
Another South-Waste from South-West, the guy too was laughing sheepishly

Note : He-she came to change his-her Diaper

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by NwaAmaikpe: 12:45pm
shocked
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by corpersforum(f): 12:45pm
This is super story!!!!
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by jetz: 12:46pm
the reason why God sent down the great flood o....somebody shud just shoot this guy once and for all
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by kelexray(m): 12:46pm
end time mumu and d man dey there dey laugh instead of giving him one better slap to revive him spirit angry angry angry angry


Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by tgmservice: 12:47pm
bobrisky looks like something carved out of a horror movie

Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by jordyspices: 12:48pm
Hahahaha no be only our govt be comedian even the citizen follow to GOD will having a serious laugh when he take a look at nigeria
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by thunderbabs: 12:48pm
Bobrisky go giv am mouth action ni
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by alklas(m): 12:49pm
Wetin d man come talk,I mean d man on native
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by JONNYSPUTE(m): 12:49pm
Fool. I thought you are lady,what are you doing in male's toilet?. Ode.
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by Pope22(m): 12:50pm
And the man is laughing goatly
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by omooba969(m): 12:50pm
Fvcker.
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:50pm
shocked


Joooossshua!

Akant believit this thread is in the FP...Seriously? undecided
Re: “I Want To See Your Dick” - Bobrisky Tells Man In A Male Toilet by Simeony007(m): 12:50pm
See as he be, the person wey people dey look dey cry wey dey look himself dey laugh

