The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday arrested a Methodist Reverend, Mr Chuka Egwuonwu, for allegedly extorting N126,000 from candidates to aid malpractices.

Mr Patrick Ukpan, Commandant, NSCDC, FCT Command, while presenting the suspect to newsmen in Abuja, said the suspect who owns a CBT centre called Diamond ICT Centre was arrested in Abia State.



Ukpan said that the arrest was made possible through the help of CCTV mounted in the centre and controlled from the Abuja headquarters of the JAMB.



“It was observed that they were extorting money from candidates. The centre have extorted about N126,000.



“Each candidate was asked to pay N1,000 for what we do not know but this is a criminal act.



“Based on that, he was arrested; JAMB examination that is being conducted now has camera and live transmission of activities are taking place there straight to the headquarters of JAMB.



“Whatever activities are taking place at the centres are being monitored live and based on those monitoring devices that they we were able to corroborate their intelligence regarding the extortion of money.



“The suspect was subsequently arrested and brought down to Abuja.”



He added that the corps would continue its investigation to get to the route of the alleged crime, adding that other collaborators would also be arrested if there are any.



In his response, Egwuonwu admitted that some coordinators collected money from the students but found out in his investigations that the act was committed outside his centre.



The suspect said those who extorted the money from the candidates were not his staff.



“While trying to make inquiry, I discovered the crime was committed but before I could take further action to unravel it, the NSCDC was already there to arrest me.”



Also, Mr Fabian Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB, said there was a link between the suspect’s centre and the tutorial centre that extorted money from candidates.



Benjamin, who recalled an incidence of protest by some centres in Lagos demanding the extension of registration till May, said the tutorial centres were there to extort the students which informed their protest.



“These centres want to have enough time for the registration of JAMB so as to have enough time to extort the students,” he said.



He said the arrest had confirmed the board’s suspicious that the tutorial centres were after exploitation.



The JAMB spokesman added that the tutorial centres were damaging the integrity of education in the country.



He called on stakeholders to take interest in education, develop interest in the activities of JAMB to curb malpractices and change the narrative of education.

In a similar development, the Corps had also arrested one Miss Udoh Akpabio and her accomplice for alleged examination malpractice in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).



Akpabio was caught with a phone concealed in her underwear, while the examination was on at Baptist Academy, Karu.



Also, caught was Andrew Etziuzala, who was said to be aiding Akpabio in the cheating process.



The two suspects were caught with the aid of Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV), which sends live transmission of activities going on within the examination halls to the JAMB headquarters. (NAN)





Why not make it a national practice because the number of people aiding exam malpractice is almost 99% of the centres, corruption fight is ONE SIDED in Nigeria.



Why not make it a national practice because the number of people aiding exam malpractice is almost 99% of the centres, corruption fight is ONE SIDED in Nigeria.

For those planning to quote me and say rubbish, may Bubu pampers fall on you

The problem with we Nigerians is that we are very quick to criticise someone from a different ethnic, religion and region while the will keep it low if it their brother...

Am very sure most of the people that will condemn this man will either be people from a different religion or ethnic(which we all know that the crime can be committed by anybody) which is not fair...



The earlier we put this discriminations behind us the better for us...



So many things to say but it time for prayer...

Tomorrow is my exam

This is a step in the right direction, as long as he is a reverend and based in Abia, plus he is in a PDP controlled state, he is guilty, must be arrested and prosecited.



Why not make it a national practice because the number of people aiding exam malpractice is almost 99% of the centres, corruption fight is ONE SIDED in Nigeria.



For those planning to quote me and say rubbish, may Bubu pampers fall on you Everything to you people is marginalization..... because he's Ibo you've believed that he's being victimized. Everything to you people is marginalization..... because he's Ibo you've believed that he's being victimized.

Only in my beloved Nigeria

story .una mount cctv and rev know know say una mount cctv for him centre

Planned lies to make us feel they are working. Well Sha they can't make us forget how snake swallowed 36m

How can jamb approved kanu's CBT for examination when they know that everything is money, money money money How can jamb approved kanu's CBT for examination when they know that everything is money, money money money

This is worrisome.

Animals won't attribute the scam perpetrated by their reverend father to Christianity, he's solely on his own in this case. If it was an Islamic cleric that was involved, they'll all be crying about Islam. 1 Like

This is a step in the right direction, as long as he is a reverend and based in Abia, plus he is in a PDP controlled state, he is guilty, must be arrested and prosecited.



Why not make it a national practice because the number of people aiding exam malpractice is almost 99% of the centres, corruption fight is ONE SIDED in Nigeria.



For those planning to quote me and say rubbish, may Bubu pampers fall on you