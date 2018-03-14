₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,540 members, 4,133,091 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 09:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool (8413 Views)
Gifty And Uriel Stun In New Photo Shoot / Tboss, Ese, Jon And Uriel At Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro’s Son’s Birthday / Bisola And Uriel Meet Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim for first time. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by pzphoto(m): 5:22am
Actress Anita Joseph and Uriel Show off hot banging body beside a pool together.Which one will you rather take home if you have the opportunity?
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/hot-ladies-anita-joseph-and-uriel-show-off-major-cleavage-beside-a-pool/
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by pzphoto(m): 5:23am
Wow
See more of their sexy photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/hot-ladies-anita-joseph-and-uriel-show-off-major-cleavage-beside-a-pool/
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by pyyxxaro: 5:29am
See them , old bush pig
See that one face , like cow shitt wen dem use rainboot match
If una like make unaa use cucumber make salad
Make una continue oh , we de ontop MTN mast de observe una
See their old horse lap
Quote me n watch bee n chicken pox barbecue u this week
13 Likes
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by Olibboy: 6:26am
imma available
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by modelmike7(m): 6:46am
Something is wrong with the pics!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by Elnino4ladies: 7:26am
Two fat fvck
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by Caustics: 8:05am
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by kreniblink(m): 8:06am
Gross
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by liljboy10: 8:06am
Ugly fat f*cks
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by shegie(m): 8:08am
so dem ugly like dis, infact this ladies clean up and a am very sure na runs dem came here for
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by classicMan22(m): 8:08am
Anita is
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by VampireeM(f): 8:08am
I like how Uriel packaged her boobs attractively in the bikini .
2 Likes
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by IdeaCashKid(f): 8:09am
Fat vutures!
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by marvin906(m): 8:10am
early this morning am seeing night mares
3 Likes
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by mhisbliss(f): 8:11am
lol despite the serious packaging, they still look
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by mickeyenglish(m): 8:11am
Aah! So this is how they look like even with make-up
Very disgusting negroids..
Post No Bill..
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by phatnpretty(f): 8:13am
Nawa o, how did one take be news op
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by Coldfeets: 8:13am
Hmmm...
That Anita is very appetizing, I swear.
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by frankoben(m): 8:14am
Two oversexed byatches!
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by AlexCk: 8:15am
None
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by BoweryGirl(f): 8:15am
Oh My God! I am beyond petrified seeing Anita's arm. Chineke..
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by boldking(m): 8:15am
she looks like a Bleep.....that's afoke
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by alphaconde(m): 8:16am
i tut uriel had a flat chest whatapun?
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by herraph: 8:17am
pyyxxaro:
Smh, why so much hatred ? What have they done to you ?
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by ClumsyFlimsy: 8:18am
Uriel looks like a transgender
And Anita looks like a horse
Anyways I go still staff both of them in party Gangnam doggy style style
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by swimmer: 8:19am
Whats all that on Anita's arms?
did she really need to expose that?
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by pembisco(m): 8:21am
That Anita's arm sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by okeynelson: 8:23am
abeg wetin do dat fat girl for her left hand?
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by Nickymezor(f): 8:24am
swimmer:i tire oo...gosh! It looks disgusting
1 Like
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by Noblesoul123: 8:24am
It seems that HOT now has another meaning!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool by nuoladee: 8:25am
See how people are body shaming them. Sad to see fellow ladies joining in too.
BTW, what happened to Anita Joseph's arm?
1 Like
Is Dj Zee Dead? / Nadia Buari Allegedly Snatches Ex Delta Soap Queen Nora’s Husband / Nollywood Looses Another Actress
Viewing this topic: Miamibutch(m), haywhy17(m), Dedotun1147(m), Amorl(m), Chelseafan1, boliswitpassprik(m), sodiksan(m), kcaller, enimooko, dmcboss, k2fresh, internet, yuh2(m), shinarlaura(f), obami007(m), Saintsquare(m), oniluuu(m), elampiro(m), Manobravo09(m), anambrang, deolurexy1(m), nnabyke042, Eleniyan007(m), bamoski(m), digitalman, lisimmo(m), henryhee, Uchek(m), Hesh2004, alldbest, Nigga44, Mochino13(m), adeoba5, ogayor, ayoka2018, teeewai(m), blossom2(m), sheriss, djboy50(m), isaaczico010(m), dewaskillz, Toscarel, joylayo(f), ekesimo(m), shurch(m), smith042, Familyman007(m), dee99, okotolulope, maxwell150905 and 202 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3