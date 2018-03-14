Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anita Joseph And Uriel Oputa In Cleavage-Baring Bikini & Swimsuit Beside A Pool (8413 Views)

Gifty And Uriel Stun In New Photo Shoot / Tboss, Ese, Jon And Uriel At Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro’s Son’s Birthday / Bisola And Uriel Meet Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim for first time. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: Actress Anita Joseph and Uriel Show off hot banging body beside a pool together.Which one will you rather take home if you have the opportunity?News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/hot-ladies-anita-joseph-and-uriel-show-off-major-cleavage-beside-a-pool/ 1 Like









See more of their sexy photos here WowSee more of their sexy photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/hot-ladies-anita-joseph-and-uriel-show-off-major-cleavage-beside-a-pool/

See them , old bush pig



See that one face , like cow shitt wen dem use rainboot match





If una like make unaa use cucumber make salad









Make una continue oh , we de ontop MTN mast de observe una





See their old horse lap













Quote me n watch bee n chicken pox barbecue u this week 13 Likes

imma available

Something is wrong with the pics!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Two fat fvck

Gross

Ugly fat f*cks 1 Like

so dem ugly like dis, infact this ladies clean up and a am very sure na runs dem came here for

Anita is

I like how Uriel packaged her boobs attractively in the bikini . 2 Likes





Fat vutures!

early this morning am seeing night mares 3 Likes

lol despite the serious packaging, they still look





Very disgusting negroids..





Post No Bill.. Aah! So this is how they look like even with make-upVery disgusting negroids..Post No Bill..

Nawa o, how did one take be news op

Hmmm...



That Anita is very appetizing, I swear. 1 Like

Two oversexed byatches!

None

Oh My God! I am beyond petrified seeing Anita's arm. Chineke..

she looks like a Bleep.....that's afoke

i tut uriel had a flat chest whatapun?

pyyxxaro:

See them , old bush pig



See that one face , like cow shitt wen dem use rainboot match





If una like make unaa use cucumber make salad









Make una continue oh , we de ontop MTN mast de observe una





See their old horse lap













Quote me n watch bee n chicken pox barbecue u this week

Smh, why so much hatred ? What have they done to you ? Smh, why so much hatred ? What have they done to you ?





And Anita looks like a horse







Anyways I go still staff both of them in party Gangnam doggy style style Uriel looks like a transgenderAnd Anita looks like a horseAnyways I go still staff both of them in party Gangnam doggy style style

Whats all that on Anita's arms?



did she really need to expose that?

That Anita's arm sha 1 Like 1 Share

? abeg wetin do dat fat girl for her left hand 1 Like

swimmer:

Whats all that on Anita's arms?



did she really need to expose that? i tire oo...gosh! It looks disgusting i tire oo...gosh! It looks disgusting 1 Like

It seems that HOT now has another meaning! 1 Like 1 Share