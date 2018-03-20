₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by AutoReportNG2: 6:19am
It was scheduled to launch later in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the A45 is an important product for the Affalterbach-based outfit. As the range-topping member of the A-Class and with the Audi RS3 Sportback breathing down its neck, upping the output to 400-plus German ponies is the natural course of things. For reference, the current generation has 381 PS (280 kW) and 475 Nm (351 pound-feet) to offer.
Tobias Moers told The Motor Report that the engine doesn’t have anything in common with the M133. “We’re developing a brand new engine that is capable of 400-plus horsepower,” he clarified, with Moers adding that the impressive output “doesn’t make sense unless you have driving dynamics equal - I’m not a fan of over-powered cars.”
With the next-generation Focus RS expected to get into the 400s thanks to a mild-hybrid setup, the pressure is on Mercedes-AMG to integrate EQ Boost into the drivetrain of the A45. An integrated starter/generator could give the three-pointed star the edge it needs under acceleration, but that’s not all there is to EQ Boost. The drop in emissions and gain in fuel efficiency should also be taken into consideration.
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by AutoReportNG2: 6:20am
Its all about speed...
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by daikale: 10:30am
Nice car
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by ibkgab001: 10:32am
We give it to Benz
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by mowk: 10:33am
Sharp vehicle. Speed kills and it also matters.
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by johnny1948(m): 10:33am
Where can I order for the car.
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by 360great(m): 10:34am
Toyota dey learn work for wer benz dey
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by pesuwe(m): 10:34am
I'm in luv with this ride mehn
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by pcjuvy: 10:35am
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by free2ryhme: 10:36am
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by pesuwe(m): 10:36am
I'm in love with this ride mehn
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by stiggymode(m): 10:37am
This company is living up to its slogan "the best or nothing".
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by nairalanduseles: 10:42am
u never fit order iphone 4 u dey reason benz
abeg monkey by grade
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by emeejinsm: 10:42am
Benz leads others ......
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by bettercreature(m): 10:45am
i am not a fan of this type of design
I can't use a million to buy it i dont care what is inside it
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by whizbee(m): 10:45am
Lord epp me... I need a car like this
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by davibid: 10:47am
My brother if it's Mercedes benz it can never be Mercedes benz
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:49am
Boo will get me one after I drop a baby boy for him.....
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by ariesbull: 10:50am
It's either Benz or nothing.....all these cheap Japanese cars seff
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by piagetskinner(m): 10:50am
im telling you......the day I entered a c 300...muscle Camry started looking like poo to me
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by Mandrake007(m): 10:52am
I'm still enjoying my c230,fúck cars new ones come out every year.
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by jaxxy(m): 10:53am
Impressive for an A class
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by HoodBillionaire: 10:54am
asphalt 8 airbone loading
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by Pauladex(m): 10:56am
You get baby factory?
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:58am
[quote author=Pauladex post=65825869][/quote]Baby factory kwa?
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by Billyonaire: 11:06am
very dull. nothing inspiring.
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by iamtardey(m): 11:06am
eleyii ma lemi pah
but e no fine
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by BedLam: 11:10am
AutoReportNG2:Why are you lying through your teeth ? I clicked on that link and there's no more pictures. WTF!
Even the site is bleh, phew.
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by Abee79: 11:12am
Awesome!
|Re: 2019 Mercedes-amg A45 Gets All-new Engine With 400-plus Horsepower by bamidelee: 11:20am
johnny1948:abule egba
