Tobias Moers told The Motor Report that the engine doesn’t have anything in common with the M133. “We’re developing a brand new engine that is capable of 400-plus horsepower,” he clarified, with Moers adding that the impressive output “doesn’t make sense unless you have driving dynamics equal - I’m not a fan of over-powered cars.”



With the next-generation Focus RS expected to get into the 400s thanks to a mild-hybrid setup, the pressure is on Mercedes-AMG to integrate EQ Boost into the drivetrain of the A45. An integrated starter/generator could give the three-pointed star the edge it needs under acceleration, but that’s not all there is to EQ Boost. The drop in emissions and gain in fuel efficiency should also be taken into consideration.



It was scheduled to launch later in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the A45 is an important product for the Affalterbach-based outfit. As the range-topping member of the A-Class and with the Audi RS3 Sportback breathing down its neck, upping the output to 400-plus German ponies is the natural course of things. For reference, the current generation has 381 PS (280 kW) and 475 Nm (351 pound-feet) to offer.

Tobias Moers told The Motor Report that the engine doesn't have anything in common with the M133. "We're developing a brand new engine that is capable of 400-plus horsepower," he clarified, with Moers adding that the impressive output "doesn't make sense unless you have driving dynamics equal - I'm not a fan of over-powered cars."

With the next-generation Focus RS expected to get into the 400s thanks to a mild-hybrid setup, the pressure is on Mercedes-AMG to integrate EQ Boost into the drivetrain of the A45. An integrated starter/generator could give the three-pointed star the edge it needs under acceleration, but that's not all there is to EQ Boost. The drop in emissions and gain in fuel efficiency should also be taken into consideration.

Source: http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/2019-mercedes-amg-a45-gets-all-new.html
Photo Credit: AutoCar, EA





Nice car

We give it to Benz 1 Like

Sharp vehicle. Speed kills and it also matters. 2 Likes

Where can I order for the car. 1 Like

Toyota dey learn work for wer benz dey 8 Likes 1 Share

I'm in luv with this ride mehn

AutoReportNG2:

It was scheduled to launch later in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the A45 is an important product for the Affalterbach-based outfit. As the range-topping member of the A-Class and with the Audi RS3 Sportback breathing down its neck, upping the output to 400-plus German ponies is the natural course of things. For reference, the current generation has 381 PS (280 kW) and 475 Nm (351 pound-feet) to offer.



Tobias Moers told The Motor Report that the engine doesn’t have anything in common with the M133. “We’re developing a brand new engine that is capable of 400-plus horsepower,” he clarified, with Moers adding that the impressive output “doesn’t make sense unless you have driving dynamics equal - I’m not a fan of over-powered cars.”



With the next-generation Focus RS expected to get into the 400s thanks to a mild-hybrid setup, the pressure is on Mercedes-AMG to integrate EQ Boost into the drivetrain of the A45. An integrated starter/generator could give the three-pointed star the edge it needs under acceleration, but that’s not all there is to EQ Boost. The drop in emissions and gain in fuel efficiency should also be taken into consideration.



I'm in love with this ride mehn

This company is living up to its slogan "the best or nothing". 3 Likes

johnny1948:

Where can I order for the car.



u never fit order iphone 4 u dey reason benz

Benz leads others ......

i am not a fan of this type of design

Lord epp me... I need a car like this

360great:

Toyota dey learn work for wer benz dey



Boo will get me one after I drop a baby boy for him.....

It's either Benz or nothing.....all these cheap Japanese cars seff

360great:

Toyota dey learn work for wer benz dey



I'm still enjoying my c230,fúck cars new ones come out every year. 1 Like

Impressive for an A class

asphalt 8 airbone loading

You get baby factory?

very dull. nothing inspiring.

eleyii ma lemi pah





but e no fine

Awesome!