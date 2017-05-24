₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by CastedDude: 8:27am
Angry residents in Naka town in Makurdi, Benue state went on rampage and set some areas on fire after the tragic death of a motorcyclist popularly known as Okada rider who was allegedly killed by the police.
According to an eyewitness report, trouble started after the police seized a motorbike from the Okada rider which made his colleagues (other motorcyclists) join to demand for its release.
In the course of the exchange between the Okada riders and the police, one of them was shot dead.
This made angry residents and Okada riders go on rampage to protest against the man's death.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/residents-go-rampage-policeman-kills-okada-rider-benue-state-photos.html
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by madridguy(m): 8:29am
Police again?
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by JasonScolari: 8:30am
The numbers of people who has lost their lives in this present administration on a daily basis is more than the population of Equatorial Guinea....
It was not so during the time of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.....
Now, let us join hands together and kick out buhari and his party out of Nigeria. We can do it.
#GetYourPVC
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by thesicilian: 8:33am
These policemen are cursed.
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by ejames: 8:39am
Justice is dead
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by oyonu(m): 8:50am
RIP to the dead but seriously what is really happening to our country?
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by influenz: 8:50am
I think that the Nigerian Police should be proscribed and put in the list of Terrorist.
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by Caustics: 9:06am
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by Evablizin(f): 9:36am
influenz:Thank you for this your comment,policemen are not helping issues these days at all,they are killing innocent citizens just like fulani herdsmen and boko haram.
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by kingelemide(m): 11:14am
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by kenny714433(m): 11:14am
why always Benue State?
meanwhile, the guy got purple blood.
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by spartan50(m): 11:14am
Shithole country
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:15am
I think the federal police should be dissolved. Each state should have their own police.
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by Vince77(m): 11:15am
This is really getting out of hand.
Are our police men on drugs or what ?
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by mckazzy(m): 11:15am
Benue again!
madridguy:
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by ibkgab001: 11:16am
God why .... the killings is jut too much .. God please heal our land and make the police think with there brain instead of there finger to fire
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by adisabarber(m): 11:16am
Even during the terror days of Abacha, things were not this bad
We used to travel far for up to 3 months without any contact with those at home and still go back home safely. Now you will call someone traveling from Lagos to Ibadan more than 10 times before he / she gets to Ibadan. So many forms of death flying around the country waiting for who to snatch. Police, SARS, soldiers, herdsmen, robbers, accident.................
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by consultancy(m): 11:16am
Avoidable deaths everywhere. I Agree that our police force may be dump and stupid, But if we on our part could be more civil and diplomatic when dealing with them, a lot of these deaths will be avoided
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by agarawu23(m): 11:16am
Why not burn down police station instead of innocent people's house? Mumu them
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by Wisebisho: 11:17am
Herdsmen are killing people in Benue, the police are also killing people in Benue.. Where do we run to?
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by addikt(m): 11:19am
NOW TELL ME HOW POLICE IS BETTER THAN THE FULANI HERDSMEN ......
DOUBLE NEWS IN JUST SOME MINUTES..
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by julybaba(m): 11:20am
Criminals in uniform
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by free2ryhme: 11:20am
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by Offpoint: 11:20am
Can Nigerian government please just legalized killing, cuz I'm tired of this slaughter house of a country.
Nigeria is a bleep up country and more dangerous than a war-front.
if the authority are not killing you, the criminals will do, if the criminals are not killing you, terrorist bk will do, if they're not, Fulani will do, if they Fulani are not doing the killing, ritualist will do, if you happen to survive all of those.... buhari hunger and clueless administration are in the corner laughing at you.
in conclusion... war zone is safer than Nigeria... at least in war you're only bother about your enemies.
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by nairaman66(m): 11:23am
The Nigerian Police are killing off its citizens extra judicially on a daily basis and everyone keeps mum!! I hope one day everything comes to an end on this failed british experiment called Niger Area!!
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by moscobabs(m): 11:23am
i dont argue with policemen cos i know they are mad and not professional
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by gypsey(m): 11:24am
So how can going on rampage and destroying of their own community and people's hard Earned properties solve the problem?
Next time police shoots Another Nigerian, and the rampages continues once Again. how can nearly 300 million people be this Ignorant?
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by Jaytecq(m): 11:24am
.... #GodSaveBenue
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by kpaofame: 11:24am
I support the Proscription of the Nigeria Police Force....
The NPF have caused twice more death of unarmed innocent civilians than IPOB
Until guilty officers involved in these extra-judicial killings are brought to book the masses and nation will not know peace... Damnit NPF causing more death yearly than Armed robbers how pathetic.
Re: Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic by magiki(m): 11:26am
Police men killings every where.
Nawa o!
