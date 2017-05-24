Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Kills Okada Rider In Benue State, Residents Go On Rampage (Graphic Pic (4569 Views)

According to an eyewitness report, trouble started after the police seized a motorbike from the Okada rider which made his colleagues (other motorcyclists) join to demand for its release.



In the course of the exchange between the Okada riders and the police, one of them was shot dead.



This made angry residents and Okada riders go on rampage to protest against the man's death.



Police again? 1 Like

The numbers of people who has lost their lives in this present administration on a daily basis is more than the population of Equatorial Guinea....









It was not so during the time of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.....





Now, let us join hands together and kick out buhari and his party out of Nigeria. We can do it.



#GetYourPVC 34 Likes 4 Shares

These policemen are cursed. 2 Likes

Justice is dead 2 Likes

RIP to the dead but seriously what is really happening to our country? 2 Likes

I think that the Nigerian Police should be proscribed and put in the list of Terrorist. 3 Likes

influenz:

Thank you for this your comment,policemen are not helping issues these days at all,they are killing innocent citizens just like fulani herdsmen and boko haram.

meanwhile, the guy got purple blood.

dumb me why always Benue State?













meanwhile, the guy got purple blood.

meanwhile, the guy got purple blood.

dumb me why always Benue State?

Shithole country

I think the federal police should be dissolved. Each state should have their own police. 3 Likes

This is really getting out of hand.



Are our police men on drugs or what ?





madridguy:

Police again? Benue again! 1 Like

God why .... the killings is jut too much .. God please heal our land and make the police think with there brain instead of there finger to fire 1 Like



We used to travel far for up to 3 months without any contact with those at home and still go back home safely. Now you will call someone traveling from Lagos to Ibadan more than 10 times before he / she gets to Ibadan. So many forms of death flying around the country waiting for who to snatch. Police, SARS, soldiers, herdsmen, robbers, accident................. Even during the terror days of Abacha, things were not this bad

Avoidable deaths everywhere. I Agree that our police force may be dump and stupid, But if we on our part could be more civil and diplomatic when dealing with them, a lot of these deaths will be avoided 3 Likes

Why not burn down police station instead of innocent people's house? Mumu them 3 Likes

Herdsmen are killing people in Benue, the police are also killing people in Benue.. Where do we run to? 1 Like

NOW TELL ME HOW POLICE IS BETTER THAN THE FULANI HERDSMEN ......



DOUBLE NEWS IN JUST SOME MINUTES..

Criminals in uniform 1 Like

CastedDude:

Can Nigerian government please just legalized killing, cuz I'm tired of this slaughter house of a country.

Nigeria is a bleep up country and more dangerous than a war-front.

if the authority are not killing you, the criminals will do, if the criminals are not killing you, terrorist bk will do, if they're not, Fulani will do, if they Fulani are not doing the killing, ritualist will do, if you happen to survive all of those.... buhari hunger and clueless administration are in the corner laughing at you.



in conclusion... war zone is safer than Nigeria... at least in war you're only bother about your enemies.

The Nigerian Police are killing off its citizens extra judicially on a daily basis and everyone keeps mum!! I hope one day everything comes to an end on this failed british experiment called Niger Area!!





i dont argue with policemen cos i know they are mad and not professional

So how can going on rampage and destroying of their own community and people's hard Earned properties solve the problem?



Next time police shoots Another Nigerian, and the rampages continues once Again. how can nearly 300 million people be this Ignorant?

.... #GodSaveBenue





I support the Proscription of the Nigeria Police Force....



The NPF have caused twice more death of unarmed innocent civilians than IPOB



Until guilty officers involved in these extra-judicial killings are brought to book the masses and nation will not know peace... Damnit NPF causing more death yearly than Armed robbers how pathetic.