Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 1:15pm
According to multiple online reports,Fulani herdsmen attacked Abejukolo in Omala LGA of Kogi state.Three people were wounded during the attack.The villagers said that Governor Bello's plan of making herdsmen take full control of Kogi is coming is abput materialising.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-attack-abejukolo-in.html?m=1
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 1:16pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 1:17pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by iMUMUweh(m): 1:18pm
the jihad planned by the utman danfodites is fast unfolding before our eyes!
don't believe that this government is here to help!
stand up and arm yourselfs!
say no to senseless blood sucking demons
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by Sapnaprem: 1:18pm
the animals those fools shepherd are more sensible than they can ever be. they are savages led by a savage president
zoba88:
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by Cornerstone2020: 1:20pm
It shall not be well with Buhari and his blood sucking cabal .
it is pathetic.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by Bigajeff(m): 1:54pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by Purewatermeji(m): 1:55pm
This unnecessary media war against the Fulani tribe is unfair. Why tag everything bad with Fulani? Are Fulanis the only ones rearing cattles? Don't igbos, yoruba and people of the SS rear animals? Should we now conclude that all igbos are kidnappers Because of Evans? Are all niger deltans tagged killers because of Don wanny?
Stop waging media war against the fulanis. It has gotten so bad that even if a fight broke out between cultists or NURTW members, the media will tag them fulanis. This is why the government has to pass the bill on hate speech and also limit press freedom
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by Biglittlelois(f): 1:55pm
That's what Yahaya bello wants nah, free killing colony for them in his state
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:55pm
They should stop provoking this Fulani men.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:55pm
Fulani Fulani Fulani...
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 1:55pm
OMG.. what an heartless act...
OMG.. what an heartless act...
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by Doilooklikeicare(m): 1:56pm
Buhari's brothers in harm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 1:56pm
Yahaya Bello where are you!
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by otokx(m): 1:56pm
This thing is getting out of hand; what are the governors doing with their security votes?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by Godjone(m): 1:57pm
will this fulani attacks ever end with buhari still in power
the only way to stop this fulani madness is to vote buhary out next year
AND AS FOR THAT FOOL BELLO; MAY GOD PUNISH YOU ETERNALLY
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by odehman: 1:57pm
Fulani again..... Hmmmm
Fulani again..... Hmmmm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by stefanweeks: 1:58pm
With the Little Hitler as governor
Herdsmen run the town
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by scholes0(m): 1:58pm
Why is it that NONE of these ghost killers have ever been apprehended?
Which kain country be this sef?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by tivta(m): 1:58pm
sai bubuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by Solidkay(m): 1:59pm
Yahya is a failure
Buhari is greater failure
and the people's inability to stand up, work together and defend themselves is the greatest failure.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by WisdomFlakes: 1:59pm
Yahaya Bello must be happy about this development.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by Judolisco(m): 1:59pm
Hw will I farm only for Fulani cows to come and eat
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by judecares1: 1:59pm
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by xcolanto(m): 2:00pm
Sai baba
The Fulani herdsmen are clearly on a mission to terrorize the middle belt States of Nigeria.
If something drastic is not done now, it's only a matter of time before they cross the river to the southern part of the country.
In all of this, buhari has refuses to take a bold step in declaring these herds men as terrorist so they can be adequately handled. This killings have gotten out of hand as the people at the top refuses to speak up.
No thanks to yaya bello who welcomed the herdsmen to kogi giving them grazing fields as large as a community.
Kogi state!
Good morning.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by todaynewsreview: 2:00pm
Lord have mercy
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:00pm
zoba88:
Kogi state governor don use his own hand buy market
e never see anything
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 2:01pm
buhari children have started again
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:03pm
Buhari sef
