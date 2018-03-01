Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Abejukolo In Kogi, Injure 3 (Graphic Photos) (4882 Views)

Source: According to multiple online reports,Fulani herdsmen attacked Abejukolo in Omala LGA of Kogi state.Three people were wounded during the attack.The villagers said that Governor Bello's plan of making herdsmen take full control of Kogi is coming is abput materialising.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-attack-abejukolo-in.html?m=1 2 Likes 1 Share

the jihad planned by the utman danfodites is fast unfolding before our eyes!





don't believe that this government is here to help!



stand up and arm yourselfs!



say no to senseless blood sucking demons







cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-attack-abejukolo-in.html?m=1 the animals those fools shepherd are more sensible than they can ever be. they are savages led by a savage president 1 Like

It shall not be well with Buhari and his blood sucking cabal .

it is pathetic. 2 Likes

No Comment!







Stop waging media war against the fulanis. It has gotten so bad that even if a fight broke out between cultists or NURTW members, the media will tag them fulanis. This is why the government has to pass the bill on hate speech and also limit press freedom This unnecessary media war against the Fulani tribe is unfair. Why tag everything bad with Fulani? Are Fulanis the only ones rearing cattles? Don't igbos, yoruba and people of the SS rear animals? Should we now conclude that all igbos are kidnappers Because of Evans? Are all niger deltans tagged killers because of Don wanny?Stop waging media war against the fulanis. It has gotten so bad that even if a fight broke out between cultists or NURTW members, the media will tag them fulanis. This is why the government has to pass the bill on hate speech and also limit press freedom 1 Like 1 Share

That's what Yahaya bello wants nah, free killing colony for them in his state 1 Like







They should stop provoking this Fulani men. They should stop provoking this Fulani men. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Fulani Fulani Fulani... 1 Like













Buhari's brothers in harm 1 Like

Yahaya Bello where are you! 1 Like

This thing is getting out of hand; what are the governors doing with their security votes? 1 Like



will this fulani attacks ever end with buhari still in power

the only way to stop this fulani madness is to vote buhary out next year



Fulani again..... Hmmmm



With the Little Hitler as governor



Herdsmen run the town 1 Like

Why is it that NONE of these ghost killers have ever been apprehended?



Which kain country be this sef? 1 Like

sai bubuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu 1 Like

Yahya is a failure

Buhari is greater failure

and the people's inability to stand up, work together and defend themselves is the greatest failure. 1 Like

Yahaya Bello must be happy about this development. 1 Like

Hw will I farm only for Fulani cows to come and eat 1 Like

g

Sai baba

The Fulani herdsmen are clearly on a mission to terrorize the middle belt States of Nigeria.

If something drastic is not done now, it's only a matter of time before they cross the river to the southern part of the country.



In all of this, buhari has refuses to take a bold step in declaring these herds men as terrorist so they can be adequately handled. This killings have gotten out of hand as the people at the top refuses to speak up.



No thanks to yaya bello who welcomed the herdsmen to kogi giving them grazing fields as large as a community.



Kogi state!

Good morning. 1 Like

Lord have mercy 1 Like

Kogi state governor don use his own hand buy market



e never see anything Kogi state governor don use his own hand buy markete never see anything 3 Likes

buhari children have started again 1 Like