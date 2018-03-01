₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,711 members, 4,133,842 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 02:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo (2664 Views)
Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) / Police Blow Up Testicles Of Kidnappers In Abia State (Graphic Photos, Video) / US Based Lady Escapes From Kidnappers In Lagos. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 1:30pm
Tired of the incessant abduction in their region, local hunters alongside Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders nabbed a group of Kidnappers in in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The hunters and cattle breeders reportedly organized themselves and laid an ambush for the suspected kidnappers before apprehending them.
The suspects have been handed over to the police who are now conducting investigation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/adamawa-local-hunters-and-cattle-breeders-arrest-kidnappers.html
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by Sapnaprem: 1:31pm
It has began!
BoneBlogger:
1 Like
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by Doilooklikeicare(m): 2:09pm
Well done na so...since d govt. Cannot protect d people, dey av 2 protect themselves.
5 Likes
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by lawalosky(m): 2:09pm
n
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by ZombieTAMER: 2:10pm
Good one
Security is a collective effort
2 Likes
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by eterisan(m): 2:12pm
Nice. But they should not take laws into their hands o
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by dhardline(m): 2:12pm
Where were they called cattle breeders here and not Fulani
herdsmen?Just curious though.
2 Likes
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by Samdex1(m): 2:13pm
Rt Hon Konbowei Friday Benson
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by Memories12411: 2:14pm
We need to protect ourselves because the government has failed to do so. If communities can unite and defend itself crimes will reduce.
1 Like
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by free2ryhme: 2:15pm
BoneBlogger:
herdsmen don dey chase kidnappers abi
forget this thing na conspiracy
1 Like
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by talk2ekpa(m): 2:16pm
Cattle Breeders...are they different species of hellsmen?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LmJpQQ-sdU&t=47s
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:16pm
e
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by dignitate: 2:16pm
eterisan:
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by Kennylash11(m): 2:17pm
With that cane wey dey that man hand I know say them don receive confirm beating
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by Coolgent: 2:19pm
Weldone fulani herdmen
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by smokedfish: 2:20pm
Mtcheeeeeew
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by ConAir(m): 2:23pm
This is a joint effort and it's commendable.
Since our security operatives has failed to protect their citizens, the folks should combine effort to in curbing this menace.
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by ConAir(m): 2:24pm
This is a joint effort and it's commendable.
Since our security operatives has failed to protect their citizens, the folks should combine effort in curbing this menace.
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by Jermat20(m): 2:27pm
walexy4555:
this people are criminals I know of a guy who did this up till now now data.
|Re: Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo by wealthybrain: 2:33pm
Could this be cattle breeders working together with hunters now?
Shocking!!!
Meet Indonesian Teenage Boy Who’s Been Laying Eggs for Over Two Years [Video]
http://borednigerian.com/egg-laying-boy-meet-indonesian-teenage-boy-whos-laying-eggs-two-years-video/
(0) (Reply)
XMAS DISASTER: Woman Kidnapped, Raped In Her Car For 5 Hours On Christmas Day / Pics: UNILAG Students Use Pure Water To Put Out Fire At Their Hostel / Fix Matches
Viewing this topic: uchbiz, chiwex(m), Sapiosexuality(m), Davidcruze(m), Obascoetubi, akynwale, mdanny, Different4rmu(f), emmayayodeji(m), dy79(m), patrotic9gerian, itzmoni(m), donmhedi, Elvinho2244(m) and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15