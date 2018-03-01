Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Local Hunters And Cattle Breeders Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Adamawa. Photo (2664 Views)

The suspects have been handed over to the police who are now conducting investigation.



BoneBlogger:

Tired of the incessant abduction in their region, local hunters alongside Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders nabbed a group of Kidnappers in in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The hunters and cattle breeders reportedly organized themselves and laid an ambush for the suspected kidnappers before apprehending them.



Well done na so...since d govt. Cannot protect d people, dey av 2 protect themselves. 5 Likes

Good one





Security is a collective effort 2 Likes

Nice. But they should not take laws into their hands o

Where were they called cattle breeders here and not Fulani



herdsmen?Just curious though. 2 Likes

Rt Hon Konbowei Friday Benson

We need to protect ourselves because the government has failed to do so. If communities can unite and defend itself crimes will reduce. 1 Like

BoneBlogger:

herdsmen don dey chase kidnappers abi





forget this thing na conspiracy herdsmen don dey chase kidnappers abiforget this thing na conspiracy 1 Like







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LmJpQQ-sdU&t=47s Cattle Breeders...are they different species of hellsmen?

eterisan:

Nice. But they should not take laws into their hands o

With that cane wey dey that man hand I know say them don receive confirm beating

Weldone fulani herdmen

Mtcheeeeeew

This is a joint effort and it's commendable.



Since our security operatives has failed to protect their citizens, the folks should combine effort to in curbing this menace.

This is a joint effort and it's commendable.



Since our security operatives has failed to protect their citizens, the folks should combine effort in curbing this menace.

walexy4555:

