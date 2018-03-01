₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by Angelanest: 6:10pm
An alleged evil man in Awo community in Imo state - was dealt with by the villagers on the orders of the king after he was recently exposed. Reports have it that the man have been allegedly responsibility for the deaths of many people in the community especially those against him.
The man was said to have tied some of the villagers spiritually as seen in one of the pictures.
His house/shrine was raided by the youths of the community who brought out fetish items and charms as they destroyed all his properties before parading him public.
The king of the village is said to have embarked on a total cleansing of evil men in his region.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/imo-community-descends-evil-man-suspected-tying-villagers-spiritually-photos.html
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by sonsomegrigbo: 6:44pm
will these Igbos ever listen to me and stop being criminals?
I'm getting fed up....
almost giving up...
kilode?!
Igbo geemeh, Igbo ama...
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by Talktoyoulater(f): 7:11pm
Now this evil man will start saying is the work of the devil,and devil nor know one or two inside this matter oooo.
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by Aguia: 7:11pm
Adura ti gba!!!!
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by pantherblack: 7:12pm
sonsomegrigbo:
Ogini
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 7:12pm
The captives have been set free at last .
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by crackerspub: 7:12pm
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by lalababy(f): 7:13pm
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by crackerspub: 7:13pm
sonsomegrigbo:
Afon..... spotted
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 7:13pm
Imo state is cursed. This could be the same reason abogwara is useless and hopeless.
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 7:14pm
Village people Smh
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by tetula123(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by python1: 7:14pm
And these are the people always making noise about 21st century. Who holds this kind of belief in this "21st century"? Minutes from now, they will start typing "zoo, shithole" all over the places. I am beginning to understand the exact area they are actually describing
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by Hotzone(m): 7:14pm
In other clime, he would have been a scientist like Albert Einstein
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by Requiem18(m): 7:15pm
Plot twist; the old dude is actually innocent and it is hunger that is making these people do this.
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:15pm
This one of the "village people"!
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by obembet(m): 7:15pm
This is Igbo pple Mata,
Let me tell.my friend make he cash out ASAP before Chelsea fall my hand
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by FarahAideed: 7:16pm
very good ... Every yoke tying down Nigerians and Nigeria must be broken this year including the Buhari yoke that has held this country down for over 30 years
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by Iruobean(m): 7:17pm
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by dogstyle007(m): 7:17pm
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 7:17pm
What evidence do they have
I mean physical evidence
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by McAausim: 7:17pm
Good move....
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 7:17pm
Africa and fetish atititude. . Hope the evil man confessed to this evil act
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by Partnerbiz2: 7:18pm
I know some will not believe it.
But last last there is jazz..
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 7:18pm
Unfortunately these people are going to bare the brunt of this action - the demon operating and empowering this man, will fight back. You don't fight spiritual battle using physical weapons. They ought to have called a pastor to destroy these things.
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by apcmustwin: 7:18pm
Foooools
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:18pm
LasGidiOwner:
Imo State is not cursed! If you have issues with an individual, don't rope others in!
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 7:20pm
Why they even give am sit to sitdon?? See as him be like bonga fish
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 7:20pm
YeYe PEOPLE.
Dem know whether na PMB and LIAR Mohammed him tie like that..
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 7:21pm
obembet:how many millions dey ur account?
|Re: Man Accused Of Tying Awo Villagers Spiritually In Imo (Photos) by PrecisionFx(m): 7:23pm
Talktoyoulater:
The man is innocent.
