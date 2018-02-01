Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos (9813 Views)

According to reports the suspected rapist and Homosexual was threatening the little boy with a knife before the bubble burst.

But after receiving enough beaten, he claimed he didn’t know what he was doing and that its the work of the devil.



News from Ebiwali--

∆ Homosexual paedophile? Highly disgusting.



The needful has been done already. Take him to SARS for final clearance. People like this don't deserve to live in an ideal world ∆







The same people that beat the man will still hail BUbu who has been using his brothers to commit Genocide.

Jungle Justice! 1 Like

Two abnormal things cannot work successfully.





How can you love male buttocks, then add it to being a paedophile.



You could have chosen one.

So the beatings would have been halved. 4 Likes

he could have just gonked the cattle at obudu. The anus of this young bright boy could have been ruined if not for timely intervention. he could have just gonked the cattle at obudu. The anus of this young bright boy could have been ruined if not for timely intervention.

Ladies and gentlemen on this particular issue, I Soberdrunk the 'unofficial' gulder ambassador, The biggest enemy of Atikus presidential ambition, the Eze Egusi 1 of Igboland, i "FULLY" support "maximum' Jungle justice!!! 3 Likes

very good

They shouldnt do anythinq to him @ least he hasnt raped the boy, they shud only put needle in that small joystick hole... @ least it is still attempted rape





Sick man



Many r mad, few r roaming



Many r Gays/Lesbians, few r Caught Sick manMany r mad, few r roamingMany r Gays/Lesbians, few r Caught 1 Like

Aww devil don suffer any small thing na devil smh

Thank God say this one prick nor stand by itself the way that imam own stand come move enter that small pikin for one thread.

IamPopular:

They shouldnt do anythinq to him @ least he hasnt raped the boy, they shud only put needle in that small joystick hole... @ least it is still attempted rape I thought you are conciderate then I realized you're wicked I thought you are conciderate then I realized you're wicked

Where is SARS?

Only their beating can format his brain.

This is robbery of a child's innocence!

EBUBS:



I thought you are conciderate then I realized you're wicked .... I am now,@ least he no qo die .... I am now,@ least he no qo die

This is a psychopath, ritualist

Rip...did he die

Well I don't wanna say what is on my mind before some people go say I wicked

Obubu is so far away from calabar... miles away... 1 Like

ishowdotgmail:

Stop wondering why 100 naira note is always dirty... Obafemi Awolowo was a Yorubaaa man Your foolishness is inborn Your foolishness is inborn 2 Likes

So this man wan Bleep yanssh

IamPopular:

They shouldnt do anythinq to him @ least he hasnt raped the boy, they shud only put needle in that small joystick hole... @ least it is still attempted rape wickedness part 2. wickedness part 2.

Deseo:

Where is SARS?

Only their beating can format his brain.

This is robbery of a child innocence! If SARS beat am now, your kinds will be shouting human right...double standard If SARS beat am now, your kinds will be shouting human right...double standard

OnyeOGA:

The same people that beat the man will still hail BUbu who has been using his brothers to commit Genocide.

Jungle Justice! Speak on the issue, don't be shy. Haba, it's a faceless forum. Speak on the issue, don't be shy. Haba, it's a faceless forum.