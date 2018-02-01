₦airaland Forum

Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by BloggersNG: 7:36pm
Some angry youths heavily pounced a young man after he was caught this morning while trying to defile a little boy in Obudu, Cross River state.
According to reports the suspected rapist and Homosexual was threatening the little boy with a knife before the bubble burst.
But after receiving enough beaten, he claimed he didn’t know what he was doing and that its the work of the devil.

News from Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/man-caught-trying-to-rape-little-boy-in.html?m=1

Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by OrestesDante(m): 7:42pm
Homosexual paedophile? Highly disgusting.

The needful has been done already. Take him to SARS for final clearance. People like this don't deserve to live in an ideal world



4 Likes

Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by OnyeOGA(m): 8:01pm
The same people that beat the man will still hail BUbu who has been using his brothers to commit Genocide.
Jungle Justice!

1 Like

Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by TarOrfeek: 8:29pm
Two abnormal things cannot work successfully.


How can you love male buttocks, then add it to being a paedophile.

You could have chosen one.
So the beatings would have been halved.

4 Likes

Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Caustics: 8:44pm
angry he could have just gonked the cattle at obudu. The anus of this young bright boy could have been ruined if not for timely intervention.
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:45pm
Ladies and gentlemen on this particular issue, I Soberdrunk the 'unofficial' gulder ambassador, The biggest enemy of Atikus presidential ambition, the Eze Egusi 1 of Igboland, i "FULLY" support "maximum' Jungle justice!!! angry

3 Likes

Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by SeniorZato(m): 8:45pm
For real life or for movie
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by mayowascholar(m): 8:46pm
very good
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by obaataaokpaewu: 8:46pm
Devil go shock
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Sphilip1(m): 8:46pm
men that burst follow man ass. what's their purpose in life?

Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by IamPopular(m): 8:46pm
They shouldnt do anythinq to him @ least he hasnt raped the boy, they shud only put needle in that small joystick hole... @ least it is still attempted rape
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Aldebaran(m): 8:46pm
undecided

Sick man

Many r mad, few r roaming grin

Many r Gays/Lesbians, few r Caught grin

1 Like

Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by devigblegble: 8:46pm
Aww devil don suffer any small thing na devil smh
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Charles4075(m): 8:47pm
Thank God say this one prick nor stand by itself the way that imam own stand come move enter that small pikin for one thread.
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Wenner: 8:47pm
Order your copy for the movie
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by mrpeter010(m): 8:48pm
barca please don't rape us
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:48pm
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by SWORD419(m): 8:49pm
fear that region
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by EBUBS(m): 8:49pm
IamPopular:
They shouldnt do anythinq to him @ least he hasnt raped the boy, they shud only put needle in that small joystick hole... @ least it is still attempted rape
I thought you are conciderate then I realized you're wicked
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Deseo(f): 8:50pm
Where is SARS?
Only their beating can format his brain.
This is robbery of a child's innocence!
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by IamPopular(m): 8:53pm
EBUBS:

I thought you are conciderate then I realized you're wicked
.... I am now,@ least he no qo die
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by KaptainAfrika: 8:54pm
Ikebe busta
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by ricktnum(f): 8:58pm
This is a psychopath, ritualist
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Maziebuka01(m): 9:00pm
Rip...did he die
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by blesskewe(f): 9:05pm
Chail
Well I don't wanna say what is on my mind before some people go say I wicked
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by tizzle(m): 9:06pm
Obubu is so far away from calabar... miles away...

1 Like

Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Praktikals(m): 9:12pm
ishowdotgmail:
Stop wondering why 100 naira note is always dirty... Obafemi Awolowo was a Yorubaaa man
Your foolishness is inborn

2 Likes

Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by dkronicle(m): 9:13pm
So this man wan Bleep yanssh
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by fajob: 9:15pm
IamPopular:
They shouldnt do anythinq to him @ least he hasnt raped the boy, they shud only put needle in that small joystick hole... @ least it is still attempted rape
wickedness part 2.
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by osuofia2(m): 9:16pm
Deseo:
Where is SARS?
Only their beating can format his brain.
This is robbery of a child innocence!
If SARS beat am now, your kinds will be shouting human right...double standard
Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by AuroraB(f): 9:17pm
OnyeOGA:
The same people that beat the man will still hail BUbu who has been using his brothers to commit Genocide.
Jungle Justice!
Speak on the issue, don't be shy. Haba, it's a faceless forum.

Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by mema900: 9:17pm
OrestesDante:
angry

☣ ☠


Homosexual paedophile? Highly disgusting.

The needful has been done already. Take him to SARS for final clearance. People like this don't deserve to live in an ideal world



☣ ☠


Is this man more catastrophic to our society than Buhari?

