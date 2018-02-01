₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by BloggersNG: 7:36pm
Some angry youths heavily pounced a young man after he was caught this morning while trying to defile a little boy in Obudu, Cross River state.
According to reports the suspected rapist and Homosexual was threatening the little boy with a knife before the bubble burst.
But after receiving enough beaten, he claimed he didn’t know what he was doing and that its the work of the devil.
News from Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/man-caught-trying-to-rape-little-boy-in.html?m=1
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by OrestesDante(m): 7:42pm
☣ ☠
∆ Homosexual paedophile? Highly disgusting.
The needful has been done already. Take him to SARS for final clearance. People like this don't deserve to live in an ideal world ∆
☣ ☠
4 Likes
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by OnyeOGA(m): 8:01pm
The same people that beat the man will still hail BUbu who has been using his brothers to commit Genocide.
Jungle Justice!
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by TarOrfeek: 8:29pm
Two abnormal things cannot work successfully.
How can you love male buttocks, then add it to being a paedophile.
You could have chosen one.
So the beatings would have been halved.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Caustics: 8:44pm
he could have just gonked the cattle at obudu. The anus of this young bright boy could have been ruined if not for timely intervention.
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:45pm
Ladies and gentlemen on this particular issue, I Soberdrunk the 'unofficial' gulder ambassador, The biggest enemy of Atikus presidential ambition, the Eze Egusi 1 of Igboland, i "FULLY" support "maximum' Jungle justice!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by SeniorZato(m): 8:45pm
For real life or for movie
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by mayowascholar(m): 8:46pm
very good
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by obaataaokpaewu: 8:46pm
Devil go shock
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Sphilip1(m): 8:46pm
men that burst follow man ass. what's their purpose in life?
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by IamPopular(m): 8:46pm
They shouldnt do anythinq to him @ least he hasnt raped the boy, they shud only put needle in that small joystick hole... @ least it is still attempted rape
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Aldebaran(m): 8:46pm
Sick man
Many r mad, few r roaming
Many r Gays/Lesbians, few r Caught
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by devigblegble: 8:46pm
Aww devil don suffer any small thing na devil smh
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Charles4075(m): 8:47pm
Thank God say this one prick nor stand by itself the way that imam own stand come move enter that small pikin for one thread.
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Wenner: 8:47pm
Order your copy for the movie
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by mrpeter010(m): 8:48pm
barca please don't rape us
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:48pm
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by SWORD419(m): 8:49pm
fear that region
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by EBUBS(m): 8:49pm
IamPopular:I thought you are conciderate then I realized you're wicked
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Deseo(f): 8:50pm
Where is SARS?
Only their beating can format his brain.
This is robbery of a child's innocence!
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by IamPopular(m): 8:53pm
EBUBS:.... I am now,@ least he no qo die
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by KaptainAfrika: 8:54pm
Ikebe busta
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by ricktnum(f): 8:58pm
This is a psychopath, ritualist
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Maziebuka01(m): 9:00pm
Rip...did he die
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by blesskewe(f): 9:05pm
Chail
Well I don't wanna say what is on my mind before some people go say I wicked
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by tizzle(m): 9:06pm
Obubu is so far away from calabar... miles away...
1 Like
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by Praktikals(m): 9:12pm
ishowdotgmail:Your foolishness is inborn
2 Likes
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by dkronicle(m): 9:13pm
So this man wan Bleep yanssh
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by fajob: 9:15pm
IamPopular:wickedness part 2.
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by osuofia2(m): 9:16pm
Deseo:If SARS beat am now, your kinds will be shouting human right...double standard
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by AuroraB(f): 9:17pm
OnyeOGA:Speak on the issue, don't be shy. Haba, it's a faceless forum.
|Re: Man Caught Trying To Rape A Little Boy In Calabar, Heavily Beaten (photos by mema900: 9:17pm
OrestesDante:
Is this man more catastrophic to our society than Buhari?
Deolaw, pussyAvenger, enigmae90, giftyechi123, Honorableabiodun, Fatherly, Buikebanks(m), etrange, emeystan(m), Essquare(m), Chamber10(m), kinsnazzy, Paulmorally, PigBenis(m) and 45 guest(s)
