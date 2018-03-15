₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#WCLAGOS2018: Highlights From The WordPress Conference That Held Last Saturday by olamideyelo: 8:54pm On Mar 14
The Lagos WordCamp Conference 2018 might have come and gone but the memories will remain fresh. I had so much fun and met quite a number of people. Here is the highlight of my experience at the conference. I will be publishing videos from some of the sessions I attended and interviews I had with different techies at the event
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsArco93lNU
|Re: #WCLAGOS2018: Highlights From The WordPress Conference That Held Last Saturday by beejayphako(m): 6:54am
FTC sho
This guy beneath me tho
#WCampConference, thats cool. It is all about what in particular?
Thanks
|Re: #WCLAGOS2018: Highlights From The WordPress Conference That Held Last Saturday by Doilooklikeicare(m): 6:54am
Ok
|Re: #WCLAGOS2018: Highlights From The WordPress Conference That Held Last Saturday by muhdzed(m): 6:55am
Wow....cool
|Re: #WCLAGOS2018: Highlights From The WordPress Conference That Held Last Saturday by RomeoEmpire(m): 6:57am
beejayphako:Why did u do this to me? I was rushing to b FTC. Nid an apology.
beejayphako:Why did u do this to me? I was rushing to b FTC. Nid an apology.
|Re: #WCLAGOS2018: Highlights From The WordPress Conference That Held Last Saturday by TheAIC: 6:58am
beejayphako:
About learning to be a responsible blogger, devoid of sensational lies maybe.
|Re: #WCLAGOS2018: Highlights From The WordPress Conference That Held Last Saturday by baddosky1: 6:58am
Bunch of amateurs!
There are Web Developers, there are Web Designers and there are "Wordpressers"...
People who fall in the first category get the job done, people who are in the second are trying to catch up while people in the third should be JAILED!
