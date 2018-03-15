



In manual cars, the left foot is reserved for the clutch alone while in automatic cars, the left foot takes a chill pill. It does nothing. Except you want to use your foot emergency brake.



It is recommended that you use one foot for both brake and accelerator.



It is erroneous to drive your automatic car with both legs on the various pedals.



Driving with the left foot for brake and the right foot for accelerator can gradually cause damage to your car.



This is how.



When using both the feet, sometimes the driver steps on both the pedal simultaneously. As a result, more strain is put on transmission fluid, brake, and torque converter. Obviously, this would reduce the efficiency of car parts and its essential controls.



For the sake of your car durability and longevity, you were not thought to drive with both feet.



Driving with both feet is extremely dangerous during emergency maneuvers. In this situation, the driver may unknowingly step on the wrong pedal, or step on both brake and accelerator simultaneously.

In case of sudden emergency scenarios, this is what you can mistakenly do and that mistake can be fatal.



Driving with both legs is mostly practiced by novice drivers who ignorantly think they’ve discovered a better and more efficient way to drive that is better than everyone else or professional race car drivers who have mastered the art.



Tell us what you experienced when you attempted to drive your automatic transmission car with both legs on different pedals.



