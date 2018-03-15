₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,954 members, 4,134,852 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 06:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / This Is Why You Should Not Drive Your Automatic Cars With Both Feet (120 Views)
|This Is Why You Should Not Drive Your Automatic Cars With Both Feet by autojosh: 6:24am
For those that went to driving school, we learned that we use same right foot for break and accelerator.
In manual cars, the left foot is reserved for the clutch alone while in automatic cars, the left foot takes a chill pill. It does nothing. Except you want to use your foot emergency brake.
It is recommended that you use one foot for both brake and accelerator.
It is erroneous to drive your automatic car with both legs on the various pedals.
Driving with the left foot for brake and the right foot for accelerator can gradually cause damage to your car.
This is how.
When using both the feet, sometimes the driver steps on both the pedal simultaneously. As a result, more strain is put on transmission fluid, brake, and torque converter. Obviously, this would reduce the efficiency of car parts and its essential controls.
For the sake of your car durability and longevity, you were not thought to drive with both feet.
Driving with both feet is extremely dangerous during emergency maneuvers. In this situation, the driver may unknowingly step on the wrong pedal, or step on both brake and accelerator simultaneously.
In case of sudden emergency scenarios, this is what you can mistakenly do and that mistake can be fatal.
Driving with both legs is mostly practiced by novice drivers who ignorantly think they’ve discovered a better and more efficient way to drive that is better than everyone else or professional race car drivers who have mastered the art.
Tell us what you experienced when you attempted to drive your automatic transmission car with both legs on different pedals.
https://autojosh.com/this-is-why-you-should-not-drive-your-automatic-cars-with-both-feet/
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Drive Your Automatic Cars With Both Feet by dejt4u(m): 6:29am
noted. thanks
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Drive Your Automatic Cars With Both Feet by GAZZUZZ(m): 6:50am
kola......
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Drive Your Automatic Cars With Both Feet by diportivo: 6:53am
those that do this shii
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Drive Your Automatic Cars With Both Feet by Shedrack777(m): 6:54am
we've learned
|Re: This Is Why You Should Not Drive Your Automatic Cars With Both Feet by xreal: 6:57am
I have never attempted to use both legs.
I am fortunate to start driving automatic trans with one leg.
Some use the two and are cool with it.
(0) (Reply)
Tokunbo Cars For Sale At Cheap Rate / Gps Car Tracking And Monitoring Just At #30k Now! / Is Your Car Giving Problems?
Viewing this topic: ogbenibayo, godofuck231, officializzijac, temmy6996(m), Kingdollar28(m), nepapole(m), Amatufrank(m), Bayajidda1, Sylverly(m), engrdosmen01(m), Doilooklikeicare(m), kaeycea(m), tyav7, izymayakie080, Bolaji350, Alusman(m), tonyecole, watino, Igwe2nero(m), OgidiOlu3(m), amjou, Auriee, Edikraftdeco(m), Automotive1(m) and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5