₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,175 members, 4,135,756 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 03:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana (4190 Views)
Smelly Dry Vagina? Drowning Your Man In Bed - Jaaruma The Goron Tula Queen / Nuga Best Therapeutic Massage Centre With South Korean Equipment Now In Kaduna / The Advantages And Disadvantages Of Masturbation (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by ELVISHOT(m): 8:28am
Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Pioneer, Originator, Inventor And Brains Behind The Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana
It is not news that Hauwa Mohammed @jaaruma_empire was the first person to tell the world about the Therapeutic Advantages of Azanza Garckeana also known as Snot Apple, African Chewing Gum, Goron Tula, Tula Kola Nut, in Zimbabwe (Mutohwe), in Botswana (Morojwa), Kenya and Tanzania
Hauwa @jaaruma_empire took Azanza Garckeana, studied it over a period of years, sent it out for trials in 36 states before she finally released it officially to the general public.
People of small villages all over Africa have been consuming this blessed natural fruit for centuries without knowing its various Therapeutic Advantages which includes Remedy for Diabetes, Dryness, Aphrodisiac and so much more.
Although there have books and research on Azanza Garckeana but nobody ever took them seriously until after Hauwa @jaaruma_empire brought it to the lime light and made it what it is today in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. EVEN IF A FEW KNEW ABOUT IT THAT MEANS THEY SELFISHLY HOARDED THE KNOWLEDGE FOR THEMSELVES ONLY AND REFUSED TO SHARE THE KNOWLEDGE WITH THE WORLD
Its good to be inspired by Hauwa @jaaruma_empire but please give credit to whom it's due when you use her work, study, research, pictures, videos and write ups.
This was the first video Hauwa @jaaruma_empire released regarding Azanza Garckeana on 21st February 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42vum_TgoZY
She then officially released it in April 2017 and that was when it became a big BOOM. Today she successfully made Azanza Garckeana into pill form, Honey Syrup, Candy and Chocolate. Please learn more details in the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_g_pA6esv7g
Instagram @jaaruma_empire
Twitter @jaaruma_empire
Email Silky.Kola@gmail.com
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by Oyetboy(m): 1:42pm
Nice one Jaaruma... It feels good to be the ftc after all these while
1 Like
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by CsRockefeller(m): 1:44pm
She recently initiated an entrepreneurship fund, though haven't heard anything on it, I applied, she's very active on Twitter.
One more thing, she isn't yet married.
2 Likes
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by Divay22(f): 1:45pm
Oyetboy:Hmmmm What's good about it
1 Like
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by geunik(m): 1:45pm
nature is medicine
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by DIYlady01: 1:46pm
I wonder if she attended NCS, Asokoro. She looks familiar.
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by kagari: 1:51pm
Very encouraging
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by beejayphako(m): 1:52pm
Jarumma my flower, i love her massive bobby
She's really going places and sells stuff to make women vagina better for guys
1 Like
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by Debbime(f): 1:53pm
I am proud to be associated with this brand and the face behind the brand.
Proud of you, Jaaruman Mata
1 Like
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by SlayQueenSlayer: 1:55pm
Straight outta NyaNya.
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by Amirullaha(m): 1:58pm
CsRockefeller:Let me go and apply asap...
#NotTooYoungToRun
1 Like
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by soberdrunk(m): 2:00pm
Wow!! Thank you for saving Nigeria with your silky kola', suddenly all the problems in Nigeria are over!......
Pfffft!!!---Another celebration of mediocrity....
1 Like
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by WFblacc(m): 2:03pm
Honestly, who TF Care's?
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by Opoki(m): 2:05pm
Na the Fulani girl wey own instablog9ja
1 Like
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by nuoladee: 2:13pm
Opoki:Really? I thought Instablog belonged to a southerner
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by jashar(f): 2:17pm
what is that please and what does it do?
|Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by EazyMoh(m): 2:34pm
beejayphako:Lol! I almost didn't recognize her without the cleavage.
(0) (Reply)
Why Do Guys Go Bald / Movement In My Throat / Staying Fit
Viewing this topic: okwysplace, nadabo70(m), ganja06(m), dragnet, OkutaNla, embraze5, ikbnice(m), rakaasta(f), peemyke(f), AtbuAbdul(m), aminubako1(m), oluphilip2008(f), onpoint247, Queenbalikees(f), mechanics(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20