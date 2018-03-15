₦airaland Forum

Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by ELVISHOT(m): 8:28am
Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Pioneer, Originator, Inventor And Brains Behind The Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana

It is not news that Hauwa Mohammed @jaaruma_empire was the first person to tell the world about the Therapeutic Advantages of Azanza Garckeana also known as Snot Apple, African Chewing Gum, Goron Tula, Tula Kola Nut, in Zimbabwe (Mutohwe), in Botswana (Morojwa), Kenya and Tanzania


Hauwa @jaaruma_empire took Azanza Garckeana, studied it over a period of years, sent it out for trials in 36 states before she finally released it officially to the general public. 


People of small villages all over Africa have been consuming this blessed natural fruit for centuries without knowing its various Therapeutic Advantages which includes Remedy for Diabetes, Dryness, Aphrodisiac and so much more.


Although there have books and research on Azanza Garckeana but nobody ever took them seriously until after Hauwa @jaaruma_empire brought it to the lime light and made it what it is today in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. EVEN IF A FEW KNEW ABOUT IT THAT MEANS THEY SELFISHLY HOARDED THE KNOWLEDGE FOR THEMSELVES ONLY AND REFUSED TO SHARE THE KNOWLEDGE WITH THE WORLD


Its good to be inspired by Hauwa @jaaruma_empire but please give credit to whom it's due when you use her work, study, research, pictures, videos and write ups. 


This was the first video Hauwa @jaaruma_empire released  regarding Azanza Garckeana on  21st  February 2016



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42vum_TgoZY



She then officially released it in April 2017 and that was when it became a big BOOM. Today she successfully made Azanza Garckeana into pill form, Honey Syrup, Candy and Chocolate. Please learn more details in the video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_g_pA6esv7g


Instagram @jaaruma_empire

Twitter @jaaruma_empire

Email Silky.Kola@gmail.com

Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by Oyetboy(m): 1:42pm
Nice one Jaaruma... It feels good to be the ftc after all these while grin cheesy wink smiley

1 Like

Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by CsRockefeller(m): 1:44pm
She recently initiated an entrepreneurship fund, though haven't heard anything on it, I applied, she's very active on Twitter.

One more thing, she isn't yet married.

2 Likes

Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by Divay22(f): 1:45pm
Oyetboy:
Nice one Jaaruma... It feels good to be the ftc after all these while grin cheesy wink smiley
Hmmmm undecidedWhat's good about it

1 Like

Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by geunik(m): 1:45pm
nature is medicine
Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by DIYlady01: 1:46pm
I wonder if she attended NCS, Asokoro. She looks familiar.
Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by kagari: 1:51pm
Very encouraging
Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by beejayphako(m): 1:52pm
Jarumma my flower, i love her massive bobby kiss
She's really going places and sells stuff to make women vagina better for guys cheesy

1 Like

Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by Debbime(f): 1:53pm
I am proud to be associated with this brand and the face behind the brand.

Proud of you, Jaaruman Mata

1 Like

Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by SlayQueenSlayer: 1:55pm
Straight outta NyaNya.
Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by Amirullaha(m): 1:58pm
CsRockefeller:


One more thing, she isn't yet married.
Let me go and apply asap...
#NotTooYoungToRun

1 Like

Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by soberdrunk(m): 2:00pm
Wow!! Thank you for saving Nigeria with your silky kola', suddenly all the problems in Nigeria are over!......



Pfffft!!!---Another celebration of mediocrity.... angry

1 Like

Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by WFblacc(m): 2:03pm
Honestly, who TF Care's?
Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by Opoki(m): 2:05pm
Na the Fulani girl wey own instablog9ja

1 Like

Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by nuoladee: 2:13pm
Opoki:
Na the Fulani girl wey own instablog9ja
Really? I thought Instablog belonged to a southerner shocked
Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by jashar(f): 2:17pm
what is that please and what does it do?
Re: Jaaruma Hauwa Is The Brains Behind Therapeutic Advantages Of Azanza Garckeana by EazyMoh(m): 2:34pm
beejayphako:
Jarumma my flower, i love her massive bobby kiss
She's really going places and sells stuff to make women vagina better for guys cheesy
Lol! I almost didn't recognize her without the cleavage.

