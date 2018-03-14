Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" (8360 Views)

According to Moyo, she wants everyone to keep her future husband in their prayers as it seems she may have chased him away with her ‘shakara.’



She captioned the post;



”���…��…��� … P.s hopefully I haven’t used shakara to chase him away. ..oh well …. Time to go sleep on my empty bed �� ….pls eeeeh , while the people who love me are praying for me , let’s remember to include better husband �����…. What?? , OK oooh , sorry no vex ..�…. Goodnight ….. Wait also not ….or not _������”





I see

Lol, u too should pray

OK.



We will. 1 Like

Hmmm....lemme not sing it for you



It's just too little, too late

A little too long

And He couldn't wait



But wait ooo....Romangoddess got married 4 Likes

Sweetheart am here. 1 Like

good she is realizing before she turns 40. I hope the way she put on display/advertise those things he is suppose to be enjoying alone hasn't diverted his attention to someone else.

I'm here 6 Likes

With DT ur semi nude advert? Infact u need more dressing up to do than prayers. More grease to ur elbow 2 Likes

Men want peace. 13 Likes 1 Share

beta husband or beta customer 7 Likes

Na so me dey pray make my wife locate me now... I have not seem to find her. I am getting worried. 1 Like

cant he do to other businesses ni. gals of 32 still doing shakara. the truth is most well to do guys go for small gals, students and corpers they can control. some of all this women we get today don dey behave like man, sorry dears enjoy ur empty bed o there lots of women out there 27-37 everyday all they think is when would i marry, their school daughter, colleagues friends are married. daddy mummy, pastor aunty no go let them hear word. But one tin i have noticed about them is unnecessary high expectations. was gisting with some of my office babes, and one wey never get boyfriend in 2 years, said she cant marry an uber driver, another guy asked what if he owns the car, the gal said no. abeg uber driver no be businessman nicant he do to other businesses ni. gals of 32 still doing shakara. the truth is most well to do guys go for small gals, students and corpers they can control. some of all this women we get today don dey behave like man, sorry dears enjoy ur empty bed o 27 Likes 2 Shares

He'll definitely come. Opportunity comes but once does not apply when it comes to man and woman matters.

Sometimes if satan wants to waste your season of marriage, he may load you with a strange spirit of hard-to-get mixed with acute feministic pride..... 15 Likes 1 Share

Devil is a lier , Hope I didn't see that boobs Devis a lieel , Hope I didn't see that boobsDevil is a lier , Hope I didn't see that boobs

i will surely.......but I firstly pray for you that u get saved and that u repent from all your sinful act.... i will surely.......but I firstly pray for you that u get saved and that u repent from all your sinful act....

Sister don't worry and stop thinking too much husband would come at the right time.

AmiciLord:

Sweetheart am here. hmmmmm can u let her go out 4 weeks in d name of going to location ? hmmmmm can u let her go out 4 weeks in d name of going to location

Who wan marry this sex object.



To the person below me, this is how Mouthaction diseases are looking at you.... 6 Likes

position this babe on 69 position

mehn.. ur good to go

Olosho eyes done clear 2 Likes

I pray lala finds u soon 1 Like

eberetos:

Sometimes if satan wants to waste your season of marriage, he may load you with a strange spirit of hard-to-get mixed with acute feministic pride..... Everything na devil cause am.Always good at blaming. Everything na devil cause am.Always good at blaming.





Abeg any booking code for today's europa league game? curvy actress? this no be house wife material,Na chop clean mouth and run for your lifeAbeg any booking code for today's europa league game?

Her mouth and body odours droved the guy away

we are still molding him for you

iphenon:

I'm here Bros Na u be that Bros Na u be that