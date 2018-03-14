₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by CeoNewshelm(m): 9:30am
Curvy actress Moyo lawal has gotten many laughing following a post she shared on her IG page.
According to Moyo, she wants everyone to keep her future husband in their prayers as it seems she may have chased him away with her ‘shakara.’
She captioned the post;
”���…��…��� … P.s hopefully I haven’t used shakara to chase him away. ..oh well …. Time to go sleep on my empty bed �� ….pls eeeeh , while the people who love me are praying for me , let’s remember to include better husband �����…. What?? , OK oooh , sorry no vex ..�…. Goodnight ….. Wait also not ….or not _������”
http://newshelm.ng/please-keep-my-future-husband-in-your-prayers-moyo-lawal/
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by itspzpics(m): 10:13am
I see
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Ritieyalu(f): 10:20am
Lol, u too should pray
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Flexherbal(m): 10:36am
OK.
We will.
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by sirusX(m): 11:51am
Hmmm....lemme not sing it for you
It's just too little, too late
A little too long
And He couldn't wait
But wait ooo....Romangoddess got married
4 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by AmiciLord(m): 11:52am
Sweetheart am here.
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Teewhy2: 11:52am
good she is realizing before she turns 40. I hope the way she put on display/advertise those things he is suppose to be enjoying alone hasn't diverted his attention to someone else.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by iphenon: 11:52am
I'm here
6 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by boliswitpassprik(m): 11:52am
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by auditor0471: 11:52am
With DT ur semi nude advert? Infact u need more dressing up to do than prayers. More grease to ur elbow
2 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Yankee101: 11:53am
Men want peace.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by okuneddie(m): 11:53am
beta husband or beta customer
7 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by OreoPaschal(m): 11:53am
Na so me dey pray make my wife locate me now... I have not seem to find her. I am getting worried.
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by yeyerolling: 11:53am
there lots of women out there 27-37 everyday all they think is when would i marry, their school daughter, colleagues friends are married. daddy mummy, pastor aunty no go let them hear word. But one tin i have noticed about them is unnecessary high expectations. was gisting with some of my office babes, and one wey never get boyfriend in 2 years, said she cant marry an uber driver, another guy asked what if he owns the car, the gal said no. abeg uber driver no be businessman ni cant he do to other businesses ni. gals of 32 still doing shakara. the truth is most well to do guys go for small gals, students and corpers they can control. some of all this women we get today don dey behave like man, sorry dears enjoy ur empty bed o
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:54am
He'll definitely come. Opportunity comes but once does not apply when it comes to man and woman matters.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by eberetos: 11:54am
Sometimes if satan wants to waste your season of marriage, he may load you with a strange spirit of hard-to-get mixed with acute feministic pride.....
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Manzip(m): 11:54am
Devis a lieel , Hope I didn't see that boobs Devil is a lier , Hope I didn't see that boobs
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by jerryteez: 11:55am
i will surely.......but I firstly pray for you that u get saved and that u repent from all your sinful act....
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 11:55am
Sister don't worry and stop thinking too much husband would come at the right time.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Pat081: 11:55am
AmiciLord:hmmmmm can u let her go out 4 weeks in d name of going to location?
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Troublemaker007(m): 11:55am
Who wan marry this sex object.
To the person below me, this is how Mouthaction diseases are looking at you....
6 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Young03(m): 11:55am
position this babe on 69 position
mehn.. ur good to go
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by wayne4loan: 11:55am
Olosho eyes done clear
2 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by petkoffdrake2(m): 11:56am
I pray lala finds u soon
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 11:56am
eberetos:Everything na devil cause am.Always good at blaming.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by mickapolo: 11:57am
curvy actress? this no be house wife material,Na chop clean mouth and run for your life
Abeg any booking code for today's europa league game?
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by omooba969(m): 11:58am
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by Enemyofpeace: 11:58am
Her mouth and body odours droved the guy away
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by seyigiggle: 11:59am
we are still molding him for you
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by kingkakaone(m): 12:00pm
iphenon:Bros Na u be that
|Re: Moyo Lawal Prays For A Husband: "Hope I Haven’t Used Shakara To Chase Him Away" by omooba969(m): 12:01pm
Young03:
