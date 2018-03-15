Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos (4876 Views)

The richest kannywood actor,Ali Nuhu took to his page to share some photos of himself to mark his 43rd birthday today. The actor is married to his wife, Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir and blessed with lovely kids.



He was born Ali Nuhu Mohammed in Maiduguri Borno State on the 15th of March 1974 to the family of Mr Nuhu Poloma and Hajia Fatima Karderam Digema.



The actor who is fondly called the King of Kannywood started his acting career in 1999.







Happy Birthday !



First to comment, all thanks to MTN 2 Likes

Not a fan but Nice

Nothing as sweet as using your talent to earn a living. HBD Ali NUhu. 2 Likes 1 Share

What!





43 looks good on him. What!43 looks good on him. 5 Likes 1 Share

Op, na 44th birthday not 43rd. The guy looks good and much younger than his age though. HBD bro! 3 Likes

Cute lips

age with grace. 1 Like

Who hear about this one before?

Only hausaman that has brain..

wow...he looks younger than his age o

43yrs, still looking younger. Happy birthday. 1 Like

Dis local champion go don fok Hausa babes tire

Nice

Wahh

one of Nigeria best Actor ..happy birthday Nuhu many happy return of the day, u guys can use moving industries to challenge our political tarring to chage from bad to good governance.. once again HBD Nuhu

Do you know you dont have sense?



(Mods this is a question and not an insult) Do you know you dont have sense?(Mods this is a question and not an insult)

This generation, we no dey old o 1 Like

Who hear about this one before? I have seen this guy more than a million times yet someone has never heard of him. This country is so vast I have seen this guy more than a million times yet someone has never heard of him. This country is so vast 2 Likes

The most decent and well behaved actor in Nollywood. 1 Like

great, he is younger than his age.

Happy birthday cute Ali Nuhu! Forever young...God bless ur hustle

Of recent , I have watched a lot of Hausa movies with English subtitles. The Hausa movies have greatly improved. It is more decent to watch than the pornography of nollywood.

The Hausa movie industry have a number good actors. Apart from Nuhu, there are other good actors like Adam Zango

My only beaf with the Hausa movie now is that all the movies are set up in Muslim or Islamic background. There are Hausa's or northerners who are Christians. The producers should try to mix them.

Happy birthday Ali Nuhu 2 Likes

I nor no say the guy na aboki, well done for breaking the mould south east and south south representation in nollywood.

I love him so much

Muah

I do see him everyday carrying breads (Jimeta bread) on bill boards here in Yola.



Happy birthday my cute Nuhu I do see him everyday carrying breads (Jimeta bread) on bill boards here in Yola.Happy birthday my cute Nuhu

Happy birthday Fine man Nuhu.