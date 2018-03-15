₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 9:31am
One time Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu is today celebrating his 43rd birthday today.
The richest kannywood actor,Ali Nuhu took to his page to share some photos of himself to mark his 43rd birthday today. The actor is married to his wife, Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir and blessed with lovely kids.
He was born Ali Nuhu Mohammed in Maiduguri Borno State on the 15th of March 1974 to the family of Mr Nuhu Poloma and Hajia Fatima Karderam Digema.
The actor who is fondly called the King of Kannywood started his acting career in 1999.
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by iphenon: 11:53am
Happy Birthday !
First to comment, all thanks to MTN
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by aleeyus(m): 11:53am
Not a fan but Nice
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by adamooye: 11:54am
Nothing as sweet as using your talent to earn a living. HBD Ali NUhu.
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by 9jaBloke: 11:54am
What!
43 looks good on him.
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by oluphilip2008(f): 11:55am
Op, na 44th birthday not 43rd. The guy looks good and much younger than his age though. HBD bro!
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by MhizAJ(f): 11:55am
Cute lips
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by apikipiki1(m): 11:55am
age with grace.
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by Kundagarten: 11:55am
Who hear about this one before?
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by ufotty2001: 11:55am
Only hausaman that has brain..
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by philzzz(m): 11:56am
wow...he looks younger than his age o
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by Evablizin(f): 11:56am
43yrs, still looking younger. Happy birthday.
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by Enemyofpeace: 11:57am
Dis local champion go don fok Hausa babes tire
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by naijjaman(m): 11:57am
Nice
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by thelifepagesng: 11:57am
Wahh
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by ismaog4u(m): 11:58am
one of Nigeria best Actor ..happy birthday Nuhu many happy return of the day, u guys can use moving industries to challenge our political tarring to chage from bad to good governance.. once again HBD Nuhu
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by simonlee(m): 11:58am
Enemyofpeace:
Do you know you dont have sense?
(Mods this is a question and not an insult)
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by Aziishyco: 11:59am
ufotty2001:
ufotty2001:
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by Puzzypleazer: 11:59am
This generation, we no dey old o
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by Iruobean(m): 11:59am
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by danniyal(m): 12:04pm
Kundagarten:I have seen this guy more than a million times yet someone has never heard of him. This country is so vast
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by ensamy: 12:11pm
The most decent and well behaved actor in Nollywood.
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by iluvdonjazzy: 12:17pm
great, he is younger than his age.
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by Heebah: 12:19pm
Happy birthday cute Ali Nuhu! Forever young...God bless ur hustle
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by Childofaking: 12:21pm
Of recent , I have watched a lot of Hausa movies with English subtitles. The Hausa movies have greatly improved. It is more decent to watch than the pornography of nollywood.
The Hausa movie industry have a number good actors. Apart from Nuhu, there are other good actors like Adam Zango
My only beaf with the Hausa movie now is that all the movies are set up in Muslim or Islamic background. There are Hausa's or northerners who are Christians. The producers should try to mix them.
Happy birthday Ali Nuhu
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by uvie66: 12:23pm
I nor no say the guy na aboki, well done for breaking the mould south east and south south representation in nollywood.
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by pweshdodo(m): 12:24pm
I love him so much
Muah
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by Henitan24(f): 12:27pm
Kundagarten:
I do see him everyday carrying breads (Jimeta bread) on bill boards here in Yola.
Happy birthday my cute Nuhu
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by ChristyB(f): 12:31pm
Happy birthday Fine man Nuhu.
|Re: Ali Nuhu Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With New Photos by Laple0541(m): 12:48pm
Hbd to you my birthday mate, glad to share thesame day and month with u..
WISHING MYSELF A HAPPY BIRTHDAY.
