|Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Rachelsblog(f): 12:10pm
A heartbroken man has written to his wife a touching apology of how he had treated his wife and never saw the efforts she put to keep up the home, when he saw her sleeping helplessly after she must have worked her strength out, in his post which have gotten over 20k reactions he said he never thought she was this hardworking until he saw her like this..
Good to know men are waking up to help their soulmates..
See his touching post below!
News from Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/man-pens-emotional-apology-to-his-wife.html?m=1
9 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by rane06(f): 12:13pm
Women are stronger than men. Fact
98 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by donstan18(m): 12:13pm
Lovely, that message really moved and touched me So so lovely and emotional.
Having a good, hardworking, supportive, strong and loving wife is the best thing that can happen to any man till he leaves this world.
My respect to good women and their lucky men out there.
86 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Caustics: 12:17pm
this man has no shame. posting pictures of his wife in a vulnerable position for the world to see because of his low self esteem.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Oyindidi(f): 12:19pm
Nice
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by bujebudanu1(m): 12:19pm
rane06:
Not today pls
The men are busy trying to get enough money
42 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Cadec007(m): 12:23pm
rane06:today again?
9 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by rane06(f): 12:33pm
Mandrake007:and you had to resort to insult. Go get some home training boy
29 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by nwigwemark: 12:33pm
Speechless
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Papiikush: 12:50pm
rane06:
Word...Carry another human for 9 months
Going though the stress in the labor room
Taking care of a whole family and all that..
Kudos to all women.
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by RadicallyBlunt: 12:50pm
rane06:Lol werey!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Ekugbeh(m): 12:52pm
rane06:u wnna start a fight now ryt?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by UDUJ: 12:52pm
Hardworking mums deserve all the respect they can get. It's never easy juggling taking care of the home and kids alongside their day jobs
12 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by 912(m): 1:06pm
rane06:
Clearly the lady in the picture is totally different from you. Stop being a feminist e-rat and understand the entire essence of the post.
This is not about who is stronger than who. It is simple about appreciating the efforts of the person in your life.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by BabbanBura(m): 1:12pm
Rachelsblog:
Good one from the Bro - representing us well - appreciate what you gat, apologise when u realise your wrong, compliments when u see efforts, shoulder your responsibilities irrespective of...
Unfortunately most naija gals aren't aspiring to be this hard working, all they think is iphones, shoppings, vacation in Hawaii, zworld/tinsels/bbn/etc, better lift ya lazy assess and build yaselves to add value to your partners
4 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by ifyan(m): 1:16pm
Really beautiful.
Women needed not to be overstressed so as not to turn to weak being in the future and for you both plus the entire family will enjoy her at when due
3 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Grayjoy: 1:19pm
rane06:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Amirullaha(m): 1:30pm
Thank God for the revelation...
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by nairavsdollars(f): 1:31pm
superwoman...
1 Like
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by alphaconde(m): 1:31pm
i apologies to the man too
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Lancer111: 1:31pm
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by tofolo(m): 1:32pm
rane06:I totally agree with you.....
6 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Asowari(m): 1:32pm
rane06:who told u that?
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by chuksjuve(m): 1:32pm
Bad effect of social media ...
Any small thing we snap and send it to the Internet ..
Your wife , your problem ..
Wish you that best ..
Please don't forget to grow up .
Thanks
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by yemzzy22(m): 1:33pm
respect momma like for every women of steel out there
1 Like
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Peterpanny: 1:33pm
rane06:common shattap your mouth thai.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by Ochima75(m): 1:33pm
O si kwa n'obi gi?
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by akaahs(m): 1:33pm
D power of.......
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by alphaconde(m): 1:33pm
rane06:
sure that's why from the bible days till now what makes men superior is the existence of certain law (men can do women should not do). so if these feminist succeeds in making us equal they will just eliminate us(men).
3 Likes
|Re: Man Apologizes To His Wife After Seeing Her Like This At Home (Photo) by thunderbabs: 1:33pm
rane06:
I trust una. Una go sha wan cause another nairaland sex war. Buh, all d same, one chilled Gulder for you
1 Like 1 Share
