Good to know men are waking up to help their soulmates..

See his touching post below!



News from Ebiwali--

A heartbroken man has written to his wife a touching apology of how he had treated his wife and never saw the efforts she put to keep up the home, when he saw her sleeping helplessly after she must have worked her strength out, in his post which have gotten over 20k reactions he said he never thought she was this hardworking until he saw her like this..Good to know men are waking up to help their soulmates..See his touching post below!

Women are stronger than men. Fact 98 Likes 8 Shares

So so lovely and emotional.



Having a good, hardworking, supportive, strong and loving wife is the best thing that can happen to any man till he leaves this world.





Lovely, that message really moved and touched me. So so lovely and emotional. Having a good, hardworking, supportive, strong and loving wife is the best thing that can happen to any man till he leaves this world. My respect to good women and their lucky men out there.

this man has no shame. posting pictures of his wife in a vulnerable position for the world to see because of his low self esteem. this man has no shame. posting pictures of his wife in a vulnerable position for the world to see because of his low self esteem. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact

Not today pls

Not today pls. The men are busy trying to get enough money

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact today again? today again? 9 Likes

Mandrake007:

fishbrain and you had to resort to insult. Go get some home training boy and you had to resort to insult. Go get some home training boy 29 Likes

Speechless

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact

Word...Carry another human for 9 months



Going though the stress in the labor room



Taking care of a whole family and all that..





Kudos to all women. 47 Likes 1 Share

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact Lol werey! Lol werey! 2 Likes

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact u wnna start a fight now ryt? u wnna start a fight now ryt? 4 Likes

Hardworking mums deserve all the respect they can get. It's never easy juggling taking care of the home and kids alongside their day jobs 12 Likes

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact

Clearly the lady in the picture is totally different from you. Stop being a feminist e-rat and understand the entire essence of the post.

Clearly the lady in the picture is totally different from you. Stop being a feminist e-rat and understand the entire essence of the post. This is not about who is stronger than who. It is simple about appreciating the efforts of the person in your life.

Good one from the Bro - representing us well - appreciate what you gat, apologise when u realise your wrong, compliments when u see efforts, shoulder your responsibilities irrespective of...

Good one from the Bro - representing us well - appreciate what you gat, apologise when u realise your wrong, compliments when u see efforts, shoulder your responsibilities irrespective of... Unfortunately most naija gals aren't aspiring to be this hard working, all they think is iphones, shoppings, vacation in Hawaii, zworld/tinsels/bbn/etc, better lift ya lazy assess and build yaselves to add value to your partners

Really beautiful.



Women needed not to be overstressed so as not to turn to weak being in the future and for you both plus the entire family will enjoy her at when due 3 Likes

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact 7 Likes 1 Share

Thank God for the revelation...

superwoman... 1 Like

i apologies to the man too

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact I totally agree with you..... I totally agree with you..... 6 Likes

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact who told u that? who told u that?

Bad effect of social media ...



Any small thing we snap and send it to the Internet ..



Your wife , your problem ..



Wish you that best ..



Please don't forget to grow up .



Thanks 2 Likes 2 Shares

respect momma like for every women of steel out there 1 Like

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact common shattap your mouth thai. common shattap your mouth thai. 2 Likes

O si kwa n'obi gi?

D power of.......

rane06:

Women are stronger than men. Fact

sure that's why from the bible days till now what makes men superior is the existence of certain law (men can do women should not do). so if these feminist succeeds in making us equal they will just eliminate us(men).