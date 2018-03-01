₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,175 members, 4,135,753 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 02:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React (7599 Views)
Omoni Oboli's Hubby Orders Her Back Home As She Shows Off Her Butt, Fans React / Singer Solidstar Shares DNA Result To Prove He Is The Father Of His White Baby / Singer Solidstar Shares Photo Of Son He Had With A British Woman (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by BloggersNG: 12:51pm
Solidstar Who recently launched his own label, Is following his Father Timaya's footsteps and he is catching up really fast..
The father of one shared a photo of himself grabbing a mysterious lady on bed.. And its looks like he is suffocating.. anyway he shared the photo minutes ago on his page, see some reactions below!
News From Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/solidstar-shares-photo-himself-grabbing.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by taylor89: 12:54pm
Looking like a sex doll
Wetin concern me self am still searching for the solution for the dots and lumps on my joystick
Na this kind girl go carry genital warts abi na PVC sorry HPV go photocopy carry the original give me collect photocopy
Mountain began to rise against mountain on my joystick
Before i go fvck any girl again i go wear 4condoms use STRAW to avoid skin contact
TOTO can not come and kill me at this age
6 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by iykecicero: 2:00pm
Big pant!
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by Asowari(m): 2:00pm
lol where this guy they self
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by sorry1(m): 2:00pm
Low self-esteem
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by royalamour(m): 2:01pm
Fulani Herdsmen killed and destroyed a lot of properties in Kogi State yesterday, but for some reasons, Nairaland mods including seun refused to bring the news to the front page.
http://www.nairaland.com/4399601/graphic-photos-fulani-herdsmen-kills#65856448
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by isralkhaleed(m): 2:01pm
k
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by ThonyAntville: 2:01pm
Harmless pics
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by Xda59: 2:02pm
Nice ass
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by Amirullaha(m): 2:02pm
I never knew solidstar was timaya's son...
Thank you op...
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by IamAirforce1: 2:03pm
Women are meant to be enjoyed
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by sett1ngz: 2:05pm
Perverts everywhere
Anyway
Still very clean Infinix note 4 for sale
3gig ram
32 gig rom
Updated to version 8.1 already
Asking price 45k
Location Abeokuta
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by agulion: 2:05pm
but to be honest that girl set, you can imagin if her pu*sy come tight
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by himslimviktoh: 2:05pm
Hello Have you tried out Gudride taxi app service in Lagos, Benin and Abuja, it is the best Taxi app service company in Nigeria, Gudride Driver Partners are all finger printed and Gudride have an SOS button that is linked to LASEMA 112/767, you are always in a safe hand when you ride with Gudride. Download from your App/PlayStore and register, its affordable.
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by Josephjnr(m): 2:06pm
Women and their way of life.
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by BalogunIdowu(m): 2:10pm
Sometimes i wonder where i see the most horrible or funny comments,
Facebook, nairaland, twitter
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by AnonHq(m): 2:10pm
so how is this suppose to be news??
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by alphaconde(m): 2:14pm
anytype of woman u want money will bring her for you, this woman is fresh
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by Khd95(m): 2:16pm
the way people describe buttt here on nairalannd ehn,e dey do me like say my english teacher no teach me well,biko where is the ''massive''
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by Owamudia: 2:25pm
In 10 minutes, your eyes go don clear...
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by congo4ka: 2:29pm
IamAirforce1:
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by ELgordo(m): 2:33pm
Ovoko! Oya release inside
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by ossy7881: 2:37pm
flexing tins
USED Samsung Galaxy Note 4 For Sale
Price: 38K
view the link in my profile/signature for more details
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by dreamwords: 2:49pm
chai, i want to fkuc
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by Fuckgodndjesus: 2:51pm
.
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by jaxxy(m): 2:53pm
I like this guy solidstar bt d gal looks bleached..
|Re: Solidstar Loved Up And Holding A Lady In New Photo, Fans React by poweredcom(m): 2:58pm
dis na olosho package
(0) (Reply)
Why Is 9ice Like This? / Compare 2pac And Micheal Jackson / Happy Birthday Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Viewing this topic: chuchwhite, 1shortblackboy, Amazingchris02, Royaldave200(m), AndriaRich(m), Iamoriginalben(m), goldenval(m), kagari, abujub(m), dukechilezie(m), tivta(m), kaycidavid(m), sweetkev(m), Asonite, elvictorus, Johntemmy(m), barcalover(m), jeccy(f), danielukwuru(m), okedoyinolabisi(f), obyno6ix, surrogatesng, jaxxy(m), SEMO007(m), Amazinpeace(f), luckimism(m), rubenic(m), Ebenezerk2, writejhn27(m), executivegej, simplex247, vakjay08(m), mikendie, dreamwords, yekparikpa(m), ijaola(m), Chommieblaq(f), SEHHYTEX(m), Chogglo(f), poweredcom(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16