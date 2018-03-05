₦airaland Forum

Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by itspzpics(m): 2:38pm
It’s throwback Thursday. This is olamide and Wizkid back then.

Indeed money is good


Gist from praizeupdates


Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by itspzpics(m): 2:39pm
Wow





Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by xreal: 2:51pm
Good



Op na u still be the FTC. God dey.


Merci is not a human, I confirmed that yesterday.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Tolbanks(f): 3:53pm
m
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by nairavsdollars(f): 3:53pm
and wizkid has four kids already!!!
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by yeyeboi(m): 3:54pm
Wizzy baby
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by goshen26: 3:54pm
When wiz kid's brain is still intact
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Micheezy7(m): 3:54pm
Money Locate Me IJN Amen...
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Akalia(m): 3:55pm
..
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by thorbar(m): 3:55pm
Wizkid has the same look, but better
Olamide changed totally

Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by EXLOVER(m): 3:55pm
one day this my ugly fine face will become a throwback Thursday.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Tic4tac(m): 3:55pm
Money good o
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Micheezy7(m): 3:55pm
goshen26:
When wiz kid's brain is still intact


Ori e o pe
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Kunleskey(m): 3:55pm
good
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Amirullaha(m): 3:56pm
.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by DIKEnaWAR: 3:56pm
They still look the same. Yoruuuuuuba boys don't ever clean up. They only bleach or get fat from eating too much shaki ponmo, and pepper.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by scarffield(m): 3:57pm
Weedskid
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Micheezy7(m): 3:57pm
DIKEnaWAR:
They still look the same. Yoruuuuuuba boys don't ever clean up. They only bleach.



You are a shame

Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Adefemiaderoju1: 3:57pm
Money can change one from being ugly to handsome.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by farouk0403(m): 3:57pm
First pics reminds me of their first collabo "Omotoshon"

Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by hoodmenconcept(m): 3:57pm
nice1

make we fry beans cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by emmyid(m): 3:58pm
This time when Wizzy was making wave and every Nigerian loved him, Olamide was up and coming with Eni Duro and Omotoshon.

Davido, was still a Daddy's boy playing all of Wizkid, Justin Bieber and Mindless Behaviour songs and dreamin to be a star like them. God sha come pick his call.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by DIKEnaWAR: 3:59pm
Micheezy7:




You are a shame


You were conceived in a brothel in Libya

Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by SouthSouth1914: 3:59pm
DIKEnaWAR:
They still look the same. Yoruuuuuuba boys don't ever clean up. They only bleach or get fat from eating too much shaki ponmo, and pepper.

So what do igbo guys get fat from?? Eating Mud??
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by DIKEnaWAR: 4:00pm
SouthSouth1914:


So what do igbo guys get fat from?? Mud??


Selling drugs and eating pork in their potopoto republic.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Enemyofpeace: 4:01pm
nairavsdollars:
and wizkid has four kids already!!!
who asked you? You want to burn more for him?
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by williams1000: 4:03pm
Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by babtoundey(m): 4:05pm
DIKEnaWAR:
They still look the same. Yoruuuuuuba boys don't ever clean up. They only bleach or get fat from eating too much shaki ponmo, and pepper.


See the idiot that cleans his body but ignores cleaning his brain.
Bro, you are a DRY FOOL

Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by omooba969(m): 4:05pm
Ok

Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by omooba969(m): 4:08pm
DIKEnaWAR:



Selling drugs and eating pork in their potopoto republic.

You mean they feed on their mates down there?

Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Enemyofpeace: 4:08pm
I can't imagine how the throwback photo of lalasticlala go be, him go look like that black man that acted the movie god must be crazy grin grin tongue

