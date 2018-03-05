₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,219 members, 4,135,971 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 04:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together (8305 Views)
Kcee, Harrysong, Wizkid And Flavour In Throwback Photo / Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles / Photoshopped Engagement Picture Of Wizkid And Lindaikeji (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by itspzpics(m): 2:38pm
It’s throwback Thursday. This is olamide and Wizkid back then.
Indeed money is good
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/see-this-throwback-photo-of-wizkid-and-olamide-together/
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by itspzpics(m): 2:39pm
Wow
See more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/see-this-throwback-photo-of-wizkid-and-olamide-together/
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by xreal: 2:51pm
Good
Op na u still be the FTC. God dey.
Merci is not a human, I confirmed that yesterday.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Tolbanks(f): 3:53pm
m
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by nairavsdollars(f): 3:53pm
and wizkid has four kids already!!!
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by yeyeboi(m): 3:54pm
Wizzy baby
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by goshen26: 3:54pm
When wiz kid's brain is still intact
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Micheezy7(m): 3:54pm
Money Locate Me IJN Amen...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Akalia(m): 3:55pm
..
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by thorbar(m): 3:55pm
Wizkid has the same look, but better
Olamide changed totally
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by EXLOVER(m): 3:55pm
one day this my ugly fine face will become a throwback Thursday.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Tic4tac(m): 3:55pm
Money good o
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Micheezy7(m): 3:55pm
goshen26:
Ori e o pe
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Kunleskey(m): 3:55pm
good
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Amirullaha(m): 3:56pm
.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by DIKEnaWAR: 3:56pm
They still look the same. Yoruuuuuuba boys don't ever clean up. They only bleach or get fat from eating too much shaki ponmo, and pepper.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by scarffield(m): 3:57pm
Weedskid
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Micheezy7(m): 3:57pm
DIKEnaWAR:
You are a shame
5 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Adefemiaderoju1: 3:57pm
Money can change one from being ugly to handsome.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by farouk0403(m): 3:57pm
First pics reminds me of their first collabo "Omotoshon"
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by hoodmenconcept(m): 3:57pm
nice1
make we fry beans
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by emmyid(m): 3:58pm
This time when Wizzy was making wave and every Nigerian loved him, Olamide was up and coming with Eni Duro and Omotoshon.
Davido, was still a Daddy's boy playing all of Wizkid, Justin Bieber and Mindless Behaviour songs and dreamin to be a star like them. God sha come pick his call.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by DIKEnaWAR: 3:59pm
Micheezy7:
You were conceived in a brothel in Libya
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by SouthSouth1914: 3:59pm
DIKEnaWAR:
So what do igbo guys get fat from?? Eating Mud??
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by DIKEnaWAR: 4:00pm
SouthSouth1914:
Selling drugs and eating pork in their potopoto republic.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Enemyofpeace: 4:01pm
nairavsdollars:who asked you? You want to burn more for him?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by williams1000: 4:03pm
You can cLl me by this number if you are interested 09036058219
1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by babtoundey(m): 4:05pm
DIKEnaWAR:
See the idiot that cleans his body but ignores cleaning his brain.
Bro, you are a DRY FOOL
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by omooba969(m): 4:05pm
Ok
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by omooba969(m): 4:08pm
DIKEnaWAR:
You mean they feed on their mates down there?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Wizkid And Olamide Together by Enemyofpeace: 4:08pm
I can't imagine how the throwback photo of lalasticlala go be, him go look like that black man that acted the movie god must be crazy
Katy Perry Beats Michael Jackson's Record! / Meet The World's Tallest Couple: A Combined 13-foot-5 / See Davido's 98% Look Alike!
Viewing this topic: okenwaa(m), onehouse(m), pappyyanky, mokane28, badtestguy, mcevans1(m), shakurkings(m), Emeskhalifa(m), obatoro, Scatterscatter(m), Shittaakeem(m), tstar07(m), aliyubaka, djojo(m), Thehustler, Spykey, Odunsco01(m), Zevihor(m), Hurlarzan139(m), RNEI, newboy06, abdn, ajoyeleke(m), vybzkartel, adecamp(m), submit, tipdrips, GnyOverlord, Slimzyflipzy(m), laposta, funshynathan(m), Magilaurel, grace133, eleojo23, Whitecollarng, simple250, Muhaymin(m), RexTramadol1(m), fortunes0215(m), premier2t, Sirmee(m), 2baga(m), obami007(m), PMBuhari(m) and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17