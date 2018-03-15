₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,277 members, 4,139,853 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 11:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" (12044 Views)
How Harvard Trained Medical Doctor & Philanthropist- Dr. Maduka Transformed Umuc / Meet Godwin Maduka, One Of Africa's Richest Medical Doctors (Photos) / Finally, Permanent Cure To Staphylococus, Gonorhea, Syphillis, Weak Erection Etc (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by bambi2016: 3:34pm On Mar 15
Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka (MBBS, MRCPUK) has come out to clear us on why Staphylococcus aureus diagnosis is a scam in Nigeria.
According to the UK based physician, staphylococcus causing low sperm count is a scam in Nigeria’s medical world, there is no such disease.
He explained that Staphylococcus aureus organisms are ubiquitous and can be found all over our bodies including our skin and as such can contaminate swabs and give you a wrong result.
“Don’t take antibiotics for this scam diagnosis. If I take any sample from your body, it will be contaminated with staphylococcus aureus.
This diagnosis is a huge scam in Nigeria’s medical industry used in extorting money from our ignorant population.
Everybody (you and I) will always test positive to staphylococcus on tissues. If I take a swab from your urethra/joystick, it will come back testing positive for staphylococcus because staphylococcus is everywhere on our bodies/skins as they are part of our body’s natural flora. The swab will almost always be contaminated by staphylococcus.
If you have skin infection or pneumonia caused by staphylococcus – this is a different ball game and antibiotics are required.
If you have a low sperm count, see an endocrinologist and a urologist to investigate it NOT a laboratory technician or scientist. It is much more complex than you may think” he said
He continued:
“I WILL KEEP REPOSTING THIS UNTIL IT SINKS IN!
STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS SCAM IN NIGERIA:
Staphylococcus aureus is a type of bacteria found normally in the nose, respiratory (breathing) tract and on the skin.
Because these bacteria are on our skin, when taking a swab (high vaginal swab for example), chances are that you may brush through the skin and get the swab contaminated by staphylococcus aureus. Now, when that swab is sent to the laboratory for culture it will grow staphylococcus aureus. This does not mean that you are infected with staphylococcus aureus requiring treatment of any kind.
We are all carrying staphylococcus aureus around. It does not mean we are infected or unwell needing treatment.
Staphylococcus aureus is not transmitted sexually neither is it a sexually transmitted disease.
Staphylococcus aureus does not caused infertility (male or female), impotence or premature ejaculation.
Staphylococcus aureus does not cause weak erection of the joystick.
Staphylococcus aureus does not cause waist pain.
Staphylococcus aureus does not move like worms all over the body.
Staphylococcus aureus is not contacted via toilet seats.
Nigerian scammers attribute staphylococcus aureus to almost every disease in a standard medical textbook. This is wrong and these scammers should be named and shamed.
However, staphylococcus aureus can cause some nasty infections such as skin infections in the form of abscesses, cellulitis, impetigo, folliculitis and toxic epidermal necrolysis. Staphylococcus aureus can also cause food poisoning, breast infections, endocarditis (heart infection), osteomyelitis (bone infection), pneumonia (lung infection) and blood infection. But in these causes the infected persons won’t be walking around, having sex/fun and smiling. They’ll be terribly unwell and in intensive care unit somethings.”
Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka (MBBS, MRCPUK).
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/15/staphylococcus-aureus-scam-in-nigeria-dr-maduka-c-ogwueleka/
25 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by bambi2016: 3:36pm On Mar 15
Mods please help this message get to front page, it's important lots of Nigerians are it
18 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by georjay(m): 3:40pm On Mar 15
Lobatan
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by Rawged: 4:15pm On Mar 15
My Dr. Who stays in Nigeria once told me that too...
22 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by grayht(m): 4:43pm On Mar 15
Wheres lalasticlacla sef
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by meeky007(m): 6:59pm On Mar 15
any drug or vaccine to get rid of dis staphylococcus disease ?
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by bambi2016: 6:54pm
meeky007:help this get to front page
3 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by meeky007(m): 7:03pm
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by eleojo23: 9:32pm
People don't even know what normal flora is.
They just take a lot of antibiotics unnecessarily.
All those people selling herbal mixtures in pickup vans have made a lot of money from people with their claims that their drug will cure staph aureus
Smh..
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by Proffdada: 9:32pm
And syphilis is black man's kryptonite
3 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by NwaAmaikpe: 9:32pm
Most of these diseases are scams that's why I will not shortchange myself.
Team Skin to skin.
15 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by rawpadgin(m): 9:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:God help you meh u nor die like fly wen fall enter beer sha
11 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by fpeter(f): 9:33pm
Big scam.
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by seenter84: 9:33pm
Medical scam sef day.
Scam everywhere.
Football scam
Naija scam
Chai
1 Like
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by wese90(m): 9:33pm
Nawa ooo. If you're told to help someone and you're reading this, am the one...
2 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by KnowMore: 9:34pm
Okay
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by Authoreety: 9:34pm
Vbhh
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by nams77: 9:34pm
While I quite agree with most of the points he posited like staph aureus being ubiquitous and a normal microflora, staph aureus is also an opportunistic micro-organisms. If it finds it way to the urether, bladder, urethra, it becomes a disease causative agent. Sometimes, it causes general septicemia in the blood stream and issues like carbuncle.
But Nigerian charlatan and bus vendors has made it seem like a hydra headed monster that it is the cause of every malady
You can. Also Google MRSA- methicillin resistant staph aureus for more insight
2 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by Breezzy(m): 9:34pm
MY FRIEND SHUT UP!!! ARE YOU THE PLANTER OR THE PLANTEE
5 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by Homeboiy: 9:34pm
Chai, and that man for old park nsukka will be shouting
Bia le nke anyuru anyu
He go give u drugs but e still no go clear am
7 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by hajoke2000(f): 9:35pm
nice one doctor .
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by sirbanky77: 9:35pm
God save us
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by Tynasparks(f): 9:36pm
Lobatan!!!!
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by litaninja(m): 9:36pm
Its a part of the body's natural flora oooooo
You don't get rid of it....
meeky007:
1 Like
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:36pm
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by hopeforcharles(m): 9:37pm
Wow
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by YabaLeftist: 9:37pm
Don't mind them quack lab technicians and the so-called tradomedical practitioners all over Nigeria scamming ignorant folks.
2 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by Authoreety: 9:37pm
Na so o.... oyibo decieving black since 19kirigidi-no-data
1 Like
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by ednut1(m): 9:38pm
all those trado docs using loudspeakers be lik. Which kind wahala be this
5 Likes
|Re: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka: "Staphylococus Aureus Is A Scam In Nigeria" by Uyi168(m): 9:38pm
meeky007:..there is nothing like staphylococcus disease!
What Can I Do About My Nephew's "k-leg"? / Staphylococcus Aureus.why Does It Keep Resurfacing? / Gnld Supplements For Staph
Viewing this topic: nzeBiddle(m), Semmarich, RichDad1(m), Xbee007(m), chy200(f), idongesit88(m), talentedwizzy(m), Aromi, Dannieln1(m), Jemc(m), Henryt6, wtracy15(m), sollex(m), Babaflenjor, davischika, baaayloe(m), DanJayMartin, Moinoni123(m), JohnQueen(m), Jeromegwer, gucciangel(m), Habayomie(m), bukas15(m), Adolak(m), MarioLope(m), CASTOSVILLA(m), mahjor(m), oteneaaron(m), 2tundeay(m), jeffoe(m), efizy08(m), Maychang(f), ck470, nuggarito, holluwai(m), drazenn(m), Otade, aeonczar, Alexk2(m), amstamon, Sunymoore(m), herroyalty(f), okon41, Sarang, livinbygrace, Lec25(m), Peetaar1, Blakjewelry(m), bistonsmith, deybhor(m), emmylight4u, chegemer44(m), ibkgab001, sudonym(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), Emyemyberry(m), odivo, gabe15(m), Alexrayz(m), kingflav(m), Diegostan(m), Ayjagun(m), Kennyayebo(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15