



According to the UK based physician, staphylococcus causing low sperm count is a scam in Nigeria’s medical world, there is no such disease.



He explained that Staphylococcus aureus organisms are ubiquitous and can be found all over our bodies including our skin and as such can contaminate swabs and give you a wrong result.



“Don’t take antibiotics for this scam diagnosis. If I take any sample from your body, it will be contaminated with staphylococcus aureus.



This diagnosis is a huge scam in Nigeria’s medical industry used in extorting money from our ignorant population.



Everybody (you and I) will always test positive to staphylococcus on tissues. If I take a swab from your urethra/joystick, it will come back testing positive for staphylococcus because staphylococcus is everywhere on our bodies/skins as they are part of our body’s natural flora. The swab will almost always be contaminated by staphylococcus.



If you have skin infection or pneumonia caused by staphylococcus – this is a different ball game and antibiotics are required.



If you have a low sperm count, see an endocrinologist and a urologist to investigate it NOT a laboratory technician or scientist. It is much more complex than you may think” he said



He continued:



“I WILL KEEP REPOSTING THIS UNTIL IT SINKS IN!



STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS SCAM IN NIGERIA:



Staphylococcus aureus is a type of bacteria found normally in the nose, respiratory (breathing) tract and on the skin.



Because these bacteria are on our skin, when taking a swab (high vaginal swab for example), chances are that you may brush through the skin and get the swab contaminated by staphylococcus aureus. Now, when that swab is sent to the laboratory for culture it will grow staphylococcus aureus. This does not mean that you are infected with staphylococcus aureus requiring treatment of any kind.



We are all carrying staphylococcus aureus around. It does not mean we are infected or unwell needing treatment.



Staphylococcus aureus is not transmitted sexually neither is it a sexually transmitted disease.



Staphylococcus aureus does not caused infertility (male or female), impotence or premature ejaculation.



Staphylococcus aureus does not cause weak erection of the joystick.



Staphylococcus aureus does not cause waist pain.



Staphylococcus aureus does not move like worms all over the body.



Staphylococcus aureus is not contacted via toilet seats.



Nigerian scammers attribute staphylococcus aureus to almost every disease in a standard medical textbook. This is wrong and these scammers should be named and shamed.



However, staphylococcus aureus can cause some nasty infections such as skin infections in the form of abscesses, cellulitis, impetigo, folliculitis and toxic epidermal necrolysis. Staphylococcus aureus can also cause food poisoning, breast infections, endocarditis (heart infection), osteomyelitis (bone infection), pneumonia (lung infection) and blood infection. But in these causes the infected persons won’t be walking around, having sex/fun and smiling. They’ll be terribly unwell and in intensive care unit somethings.”



Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka (MBBS, MRCPUK).



Source: Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka (MBBS, MRCPUK) has come out to clear us on why Staphylococcus aureus diagnosis is a scam in Nigeria.According to the UK based physician, staphylococcus causing low sperm count is a scam in Nigeria’s medical world, there is no such disease.He explained that Staphylococcus aureus organisms are ubiquitous and can be found all over our bodies including our skin and as such can contaminate swabs and give you a wrong result.“Don’t take antibiotics for this scam diagnosis. If I take any sample from your body, it will be contaminated with staphylococcus aureus.This diagnosis is a huge scam in Nigeria’s medical industry used in extorting money from our ignorant population.Everybody (you and I) will always test positive to staphylococcus on tissues. If I take a swab from your urethra/joystick, it will come back testing positive for staphylococcus because staphylococcus is everywhere on our bodies/skins as they are part of our body’s natural flora. The swab will almost always be contaminated by staphylococcus.If you have skin infection or pneumonia caused by staphylococcus – this is a different ball game and antibiotics are required.If you have a low sperm count, see an endocrinologist and a urologist to investigate it NOT a laboratory technician or scientist. It is much more complex than you may think” he saidHe continued:“I WILL KEEP REPOSTING THIS UNTIL IT SINKS IN!STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS SCAM IN NIGERIA:Staphylococcus aureus is a type of bacteria found normally in the nose, respiratory (breathing) tract and on the skin.Because these bacteria are on our skin, when taking a swab (high vaginal swab for example), chances are that you may brush through the skin and get the swab contaminated by staphylococcus aureus. Now, when that swab is sent to the laboratory for culture it will grow staphylococcus aureus. This does not mean that you are infected with staphylococcus aureus requiring treatment of any kind.We are all carrying staphylococcus aureus around. It does not mean we are infected or unwell needing treatment.Staphylococcus aureus is not transmitted sexually neither is it a sexually transmitted disease.Staphylococcus aureus does not caused infertility (male or female), impotence or premature ejaculation.Staphylococcus aureus does not cause weak erection of the joystick.Staphylococcus aureus does not cause waist pain.Staphylococcus aureus does not move like worms all over the body.Staphylococcus aureus is not contacted via toilet seats.Nigerian scammers attribute staphylococcus aureus to almost every disease in a standard medical textbook. This is wrong and these scammers should be named and shamed.However, staphylococcus aureus can cause some nasty infections such as skin infections in the form of abscesses, cellulitis, impetigo, folliculitis and toxic epidermal necrolysis. Staphylococcus aureus can also cause food poisoning, breast infections, endocarditis (heart infection), osteomyelitis (bone infection), pneumonia (lung infection) and blood infection. But in these causes the infected persons won’t be walking around, having sex/fun and smiling. They’ll be terribly unwell and in intensive care unit somethings.”Dr Maduka C Ogwueleka (MBBS, MRCPUK).Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/15/staphylococcus-aureus-scam-in-nigeria-dr-maduka-c-ogwueleka/ 25 Likes 6 Shares