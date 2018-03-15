₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by IamAirforce1: 4:11pm
Femi Otedola has shared handshake photo with UBA chairman Tony Elumelu when they both ran into each other today.
The billionaire business man took to his social media page to share this photo with his followers with the caption "Ran into my great friend Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA Africa and great philanthropist"..
Wow
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by IamAirforce1: 4:11pm
Great men
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by xreal: 4:15pm
IamAirforce1:
We know how these two make their money.
Op
Follow these ones instead, or u know how E-money gets his?
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by DrinkLimca(m): 4:20pm
IamAirforce1:It's a pity you can't ass lick their asses just like you ass lick the ass of e money.
These ones are legit business men while E money is a legit yahoo yahoo man..
I will advice you to stop doing music and focus on selling gala and lacasara in Lagos Ibadan express way..
you will blow through gala.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by IamAirforce1: 4:33pm
DrinkLimca:
I can asslick E-money so long the money is coming in
..
So have you listened to my new single "Oya Na "
Link
https://www.datafilehost.com/d/577c808b
YouTube link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_n59G3z3Zg
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by DrinkLimca(m): 4:41pm
IamAirforce1:my words really pained you that you had to sit on your wooden chair to reply me with your Nokia c5..
Lol you have built a house and you are rich by the 45 thousand naira E money sent to you?
Or is it by uploading empty bottles of cheap wine with red cups you stole from a burial ceremony, that is making you think you are rich?
Nigga stop deceiving yourself and take my advice,, go and sell gala for gala selling is your talent..
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by bamoski(m): 4:42pm
Op you're becoming really irritating aswear
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by BiafranBushBoy: 4:42pm
sharp!
I am just trying to imagine what they will be discussing... Reason why relating with the rich is very important...
Read the powerful secrets of the rich
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by smokedfish: 4:43pm
So una don de discuss una personal life all of a sudden just to prove a point
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by XVIER(m): 4:43pm
hand shake dey different from hand shake unilke this thugs
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Euouae: 4:43pm
Bad Goons!
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Pray(m): 4:44pm
Men like me.... Correct.
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by smokedfish: 4:44pm
bamoski:why?
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Giddymoney(m): 4:44pm
Drinklimca and airforce1
U guys should continue please don't stop
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by 1zynnvn(m): 4:45pm
z
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Queenserah26(f): 4:45pm
Baba God, bless my handwork too o
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Malawian(m): 4:45pm
IamAirforce1:She loves you. You no sabi women way ni?
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Rebuke: 4:45pm
The reak men
|Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by SmartMugu: 4:46pm
.
