Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by IamAirforce1: 4:11pm
Femi Otedola has shared handshake photo with UBA chairman Tony Elumelu when they both ran into each other today.

The billionaire business man took to his social media page to share this photo with his followers with the caption "Ran into my great friend Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA Africa and great philanthropist"..


Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by IamAirforce1: 4:11pm
Great men
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by xreal: 4:15pm
IamAirforce1:
When money meets money grin

We know how these two make their money.

Follow these ones instead, or u know how E-money gets his?
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by DrinkLimca(m): 4:20pm
IamAirforce1:
When money meets money grin
It's a pity you can't ass lick their asses just like you ass lick the ass of e money.

These ones are legit business men while E money is a legit yahoo yahoo man..

I will advice you to stop doing music and focus on selling gala and lacasara in Lagos Ibadan express way..
you will blow through gala.

Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by IamAirforce1: 4:33pm
DrinkLimca:
It's a pity you can't ass lick their asses just like you ass lick the ass of e money.

These ones are legit business men while E money is a legit yahoo yahoo man..

I will advice you to stop doing music and focus on selling gala and lacasara in Lagos Ibadan express way..
you will blow through gala.

I can asslick E-money so long the money is coming in
So have you listened to my new single "Oya Na "

Link
https://www.datafilehost.com/d/577c808b



YouTube link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_n59G3z3Zg

Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by DrinkLimca(m): 4:41pm
IamAirforce1:


Sometimes when I look at you I feel nothing but pity .

Sometimes I just want to reply you sometimes I feel ignoring you was best.

You're so quick to talk down on me for "Likes" while you life is yet to fixed.

Take a look at the photo up profile and wonder why God yet to bless you.
God doesn't bless people like you .

Ok guess what , I never blow but I've started building my house ... Photos will be uploaded soon.

I never blow I'm already a graduate .

I never blow, my girl friend will soon put to bed and I took full responsibility because money no be problem .

What have you ever achieved in your life aside trolling on Airforce 1 for useless likes ?

You're poor but will always be the first to tell someone who is far far better than you to fix his life while yours is useless like a used condom. Lmaao grin

Keep following me, I know I never blow but you will never ever see my back .
my words really pained you that you had to sit on your wooden chair to reply me with your Nokia c5..

Lol you have built a house and you are rich by the 45 thousand naira E money sent to you?

Or is it by uploading empty bottles of cheap wine with red cups you stole from a burial ceremony, that is making you think you are rich?

Nigga stop deceiving yourself and take my advice,, go and sell gala for gala selling is your talent..

Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by bamoski(m): 4:42pm
Op you're becoming really irritating aswear
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by BiafranBushBoy: 4:42pm
sharp!

I am just trying to imagine what they will be discussing... smiley Reason why relating with the rich is very important...

Read the powerful secrets of the rich
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by smokedfish: 4:43pm
So una don de discuss una personal life all of a sudden just to prove a point
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by XVIER(m): 4:43pm
hand shake dey different from hand shake unilke this thugs grin
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Euouae: 4:43pm
Bad Goons!
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Pray(m): 4:44pm
Men like me.... Correct.
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by smokedfish: 4:44pm
bamoski:
Op you're becoming really irritating aswear
why?
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Giddymoney(m): 4:44pm
Drinklimca and airforce1
U guys should continue please don't stop
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by 1zynnvn(m): 4:45pm
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Queenserah26(f): 4:45pm
Baba God, bless my handwork too o
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Malawian(m): 4:45pm
IamAirforce1:


I can asslick E-money so long the money is coming in
..

So have you listened to my new single "Oya Na "

Link
https://www.datafilehost.com/d/577c808b



YouTube views


She loves you. You no sabi women way ni?
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by Rebuke: 4:45pm
The reak men
Re: Femi Otedola And Tony Elumelu In Handshake Photo by SmartMugu: 4:46pm
