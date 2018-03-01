₦airaland Forum

Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by AutoReportNG2: 4:22pm
Hell has no fury than when a woman is furious as she is totally uncontrollable. Women are loving creatures God created, they are loving, accommodating and can weather the storm to support their men, some are so emotional than they go out of their comfort zone to make their family get the best out of life, shout out to the hardworking and ladies of virtues. We all remembered the story of a lady who used her salary to finance the school fees of her fiancee in the UK and so many other stories we can't recall. As loving as they are, they can be deadly, they can best be described as a string in a serpent when they attack, it is deadly without little or no remedy at all.

We list pictures of women who caught their boyfriend cheating and guess what they did to their cars... Have a look below.

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by AutoReportNG2: 4:23pm
More..



Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by Horlaidex(m): 4:28pm
grin
I'll be like.

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by XVIER(m): 4:39pm
grin
Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by grayht(m): 4:40pm
Na to go respray the car ... grin

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by xreal: 4:40pm
I fear women. I also respect them.

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by nurey(m): 4:51pm
waiting for my bae to Come damage my 2017 VW Phaeton, as I may be a serial cheat grin

I will then paint her on the tarmac with the car

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by AutoReportNG2: 4:55pm
nurey:
waiting for my bae to Come damage my 2017 VW Phaeton, as I may be a serial cheat grin

Oga, where have you been? Long time, Nice to have you back!!!
Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by nurey(m): 4:58pm
AutoReportNG2:


Oga, where have you been? Long time, Nice to have you back!!!

I thought I did hibernate till Nigeria becomes better but seems like dreams in Nigeria too are filled with economic hardship grin

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by mammanbawa: 5:22pm
I hope she knows revenge is sweet?

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by AntiBrutus: 5:45pm
Thank God it's boyfriend.
Such a guy has an active chi...

He will be very stupid to marry such a lady.
This type can chain you to a bed and pour hungry wild rats on your body. Then travel...abroad grin

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by RogueX: 5:45pm
They know who they'll try it with. It has never happened to men like Kanayo O Kanayo. grin

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by Caustics: 5:45pm
angry charge her to court for damage of property.

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 5:45pm
shocked

This is why I avoid short girls; they can do and undo.

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 5:46pm
grin grin grin

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by biacan(f): 5:46pm
Keep it coming girls...... you dare not cheat on me cool

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 5:46pm
Hmmmm.. and what if it was the lady that cheated nko. I guess the P should be sprayed or axed too abi?
P.S: I don't support any party involved together to cheat on each other.

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by UDUJ: 5:46pm
AutoReportNG2:
More..





I see this as the height of stupidity angry

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 5:47pm
Naija girls must not copy this trend

I repeat, Nigerian girls must not copy this shiit

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by Cr8ivelybj: 5:47pm
Lol

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by softprick: 5:48pm
Small issue,she go repair am.
Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:48pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 5:48pm
Lol na by force to continue dating? Jst kidding o. A cheating boyfriend can be so frustrating.
Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by Mrsimplexvi: 5:48pm
Women go extra milles when they are jealous...
Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by Pool4us(m): 5:49pm
When she's not crazy grin[/color][color=#990000]
Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by Aguia: 5:50pm
Them antibrutus people.....undecided
Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by UniversityPaint: 5:50pm
The first one looks almost difficult for a lady to do..But again, what do I know.



See us for your painting jobs
Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by easybussiness: 5:50pm
nawa what do stand to gain after the damage just kill him to totally achieve ur aim nawa desperados
Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:50pm
God nor go allow person meet mental patient oooo angry

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by Alariiwo: 5:52pm
They deserve a very long jail term..

What about the hawking they did before meeting the gentleman. Some get their legs hanged like barbecue while one riff raff enjoy the sweetest part of their existence.

Try this rubbish with me and see.
Nonsense!

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by UDUJ: 5:53pm
IamAirforce1:
Naija girls must not copy this trend

I repeat, Nigerian girls must not copy this shiit

And you think Nigerian girls don't do this? shocked Where have you been bro angry

Re: Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) by AntiBrutus: 5:53pm
Aguia:
Them antibrutus people.....undecided

Adegoke... respect yourself.

