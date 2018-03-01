Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Ladies Damage Their Cheating Boyfriends Cars (Photos) (9990 Views)

We list pictures of women who caught their boyfriend cheating and guess what they did to their cars... Have a look below.



Hell has no fury than when a woman is furious as she is totally uncontrollable. Women are loving creatures God created, they are loving, accommodating and can weather the storm to support their men, some are so emotional than they go out of their comfort zone to make their family get the best out of life, shout out to the hardworking and ladies of virtues. We all remembered the story of a lady who used her salary to finance the school fees of her fiancee in the UK and so many other stories we can't recall. As loving as they are, they can be deadly, they can best be described as a string in a serpent when they attack, it is deadly without little or no remedy at all.We list pictures of women who caught their boyfriend cheating and guess what they did to their cars... Have a look below.Source:









I'll be like.

Na to go respray the car ...

I fear women. I also respect them.





I will then paint her on the tarmac with the car waiting for my bae to Come damage my 2017 VW Phaeton, as I may be a serial cheat

nurey:

waiting for my bae to Come damage my 2017 VW Phaeton, as I may be a serial cheat

Oga, where have you been? Long time, Nice to have you back!!! Oga, where have you been? Long time, Nice to have you back!!!

AutoReportNG2:





Oga, where have you been? Long time, Nice to have you back!!!

I thought I did hibernate till Nigeria becomes better but seems like dreams in Nigeria too are filled with economic hardship

I hope she knows revenge is sweet?



Such a guy has an active chi...



He will be very stupid to marry such a lady.

Such a guy has an active chi...

He will be very stupid to marry such a lady.

This type can chain you to a bed and pour hungry wild rats on your body. Then travel...abroad Thank God it's boyfriend.

They know who they'll try it with. It has never happened to men like Kanayo O Kanayo.

charge her to court for damage of property.





This is why I avoid short girls; they can do and undo.

4 Likes

Keep it coming girls...... you dare not cheat on me

Hmmmm.. and what if it was the lady that cheated nko. I guess the P should be sprayed or axed too abi?

P.S: I don't support any party involved together to cheat on each other.

AutoReportNG2:

I see this as the height of stupidity

Naija girls must not copy this trend



I repeat, Nigerian girls must not copy this shiit

Lol

Small issue,she go repair am.

Lol na by force to continue dating? Jst kidding o. A cheating boyfriend can be so frustrating.

Women go extra milles when they are jealous...

[/color][color=#990000] When she's not crazy

Them antibrutus people.....

The first one looks almost difficult for a lady to do..But again, what do I know.







See us for your painting jobs

nawa what do stand to gain after the damage just kill him to totally achieve ur aim nawa desperados

God nor go allow person meet mental patient oooo

They deserve a very long jail term..



What about the hawking they did before meeting the gentleman. Some get their legs hanged like barbecue while one riff raff enjoy the sweetest part of their existence.



Try this rubbish with me and see.

Nonsense!

Nonsense! 2 Likes

IamAirforce1:

Naija girls must not copy this trend



I repeat, Nigerian girls must not copy this shiit

And you think Nigerian girls don't do this? Where have you been bro