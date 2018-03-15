₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by exlinkleads(f): 4:50pm
Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois Explains
Chelsea FC goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has admitted that he made a mistake for Lionel Messi’s two goals following Chelsea’s defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League. The defeats means Conte's side were dumped out of the champions league on Wednesday.
Antonio Conte’s side are out of Europe after a 3-0 loss at Camp Nou which began with Messi opening the scoring in the third minute. Ousmane Dembele doubled Barca’s lead before Messi completed the victory in the second half. For both of Messi’s goals, the Argentine put the ball through Courtois’ legs, and the Belgian admits the Barcelona forward exploited his weakness from close range.
In Courtois words;
‘I don’t think we deserved to be out but obviously individual mistakes cost us in both legs,’ he told BT Sport. 'With the first goal I didn’t expect Messi to shoot from there, I was too late to close my legs, so a mistake on my part.
‘So, not nice to start the evening like that, and then two other missed passes and we paid for it. 'They scored off our mistakes, I think apart from that we played well, defended well, hit the crossbar twice today, think that’s a bit unlucky but mostly our individual mistakes cost us.
‘We have to be honest about that. We have to continue working and try to win on Sunday as it’s the only silverware we may get this season.
‘I’ve played against him [Messi] a lot of times, conceded goals through my legs with him, for a goalkeeper like me from two metres that’s probably the weakest point through your legs because if I’m standing in a normal position there’s a lot of space in between.
‘It’s annoying, but I don’t think I have to hide, I have to come out, be a man, and say I made a mistake and move on. ‘It’s unlucky to go out with four goals from four mistakes. We have to move on, work hard and continue.’
6 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Giddymoney(m): 4:51pm
WRONG!!!!
The reason and only reason Messi scored you, is because of the mouth Chelsea fans have been making since the time of Terry, Lampard and co..
You don't underate Messi, the moment you do so, he uses that against you.
He did that against
Eyeama
Buffon
Neuer
Cech
Juventus
And so on...
Don't ever underate Messi
Its a pity you have to be the one to suffer it, I feel for you bro..
72 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Lucque: 4:57pm
More like but obviously individual mistakes cost us inBetween ;Dboth legs
5 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Zita55(f): 5:33pm
Medicine after death.....
To. Courtois....which one do you prefer?
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by gabazin080(m): 7:06pm
this guy needs this
21 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by alldbest: 7:06pm
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by swiz123(m): 7:06pm
I forgive you bro
1 Like
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Fabianonye: 7:06pm
U need skirt
6 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by kagari: 7:07pm
Great Messi
2 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by josessybj: 7:07pm
Lol
9 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by LosVikingos: 7:07pm
You forgot to wear skirt
1 Like
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Fuckingmallam45(m): 7:10pm
Alaye ko so, so ro ni yen?
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Jamaticulus(m): 7:10pm
Torooos issa goaaaal
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by willian10: 7:10pm
He’s even telling us his weak point
Chelsea were unlucky, they played a really good game, the referee denied them a clear penalty
Nevertheless, nothing concern football with that, they’ve cut
20 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Laralag: 7:10pm
Personally I thought they played well, the difference between the 2teams was messi, they were also unlucky
Unlike manu and their boring inferiority type of play.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by chucs: 7:11pm
THE most overrated goalkeeper in the history of football. I could remember his shambolic defending last 2 season. Made slight improvement last season and dropped to his usual self this season. IMO Chelsea would have started with Willy instead of him. Shambolic goalkeeping from him. PS. sell him off to wherever he is pushing to go cuz he is not a Chelsea material.
KTBFFH.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by OBAGADAFFI: 7:11pm
I was too late to close my legs
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by miketayo(m): 7:11pm
so there is a reason. this guy is a clown
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by EDOSBROWN: 7:11pm
because ur leg na basket ni
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Jackyboy: 7:11pm
U NEED WRAPPER....TO TIE PERIOD.......LOL
4 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by oloripelebe2: 7:12pm
12 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by money121(m): 7:12pm
Ok
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by engrjacuzzi: 7:12pm
you deserve a very hot slap. Willy caballero would have performed better
5 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Abeyjide: 7:13pm
this craze guy still get mouth to talk? otu keeper. no reflex at all. the defence of atletico Madrid shielded him all this y , not knowing is really a basket.
1 Like
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by seenter84: 7:14pm
Fuuuuuuu
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by busky101(m): 7:14pm
Shatap
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Ken106: 7:14pm
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by AleksAndria(f): 7:14pm
But, you have to apologize particularly to the Nigerian guys whose Bet9ja slip you salvaged..
Where's that guy who said "Coutois just dey open leg for Messi like ashawo". He dey beg o.
6 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Newpride(m): 7:14pm
I won't blame you dude because wetin ur eyes dey see for messi's leg, nobody join u see am.
Messi na spirit when u talk of ball.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by redangel2017: 7:14pm
Why didn't barca make mistakes.. That's just how it is when u face a genius in football.. U lucky if it was Ronaldo.. Ur balls would have been in the net
4 Likes
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by Gangster1ms: 7:15pm
U are an olosho just accept it and forget all these story.
1 Like
|Re: Why Lionel Messi Scored 2 Goals Through My Legs - Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois by ebig21(m): 7:17pm
brunette Belgian can't stop opening leg for the majesterial Argentine. Chelsea fans should go to porn hub for the highlight, it was a rape
1 Like
