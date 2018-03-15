Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) (13868 Views)

Emmanuel Offin aka Nana Yaw, from Asuoyeboah in the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region, a Mobile Phone Dealer, was described by his family members as ‘a staunch Chelsea supporter’.



According to Ghanaweb, Emmanuel died on the way to his house after fainting just minutes after the final whistle in yesterday’s Champions League quarter-finals clash with FC Barcelona.



Chelsea was kicked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage as Barcelona forward Lionel Messi punished an error-ridden display in the Nou Camp.



Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the visitors fell behind after just 128 seconds as Lionel Messi shot through the legs of Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle.



Messi then set up Ousmane Dembele to hammer home the second after Cesc Fabregas lost possession.



Marcos Alonso hit the post for Chelsea with a free-kick before Messi’s 100th Champions League goal – after a mistake by Cesar Azpilicueta – took the hosts out of sight.



Otec news’ Reporter, Rhoda Dankwa who visited the family house of the late Nana Yaw at Asuoyeboah on Thursday, March 15, 2018, reported that the body has been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.



According to the brother who spoke on OTEC FM’S NYANSAPO programme said the death of their brother has really come as a big blow to us as a family.



The wife of the deceased identified only as Linda in an interview confirmed the news to Otec FM.



i know it happened in ghana but they ahould check his pocket for bet9ja slip i know it happened in ghana but they ahould check his pocket for bet9ja slip 59 Likes 3 Shares

Eyah.. Too much gambling is not good.

Are they sure he died because of the defeat 10 Likes

emmanuel Offin? Nah only C miss for the name, e for be another thing...



You know the kain bet wey he bet for ghanaBet? Nah the thinking of the colossal loss for fit render him heart beat from R&b to punk metal!!!



Now him done kpai go for ever... No be like say anybody for nairaland go remember am for morning tomorow, but as nah tradition for people to mindlessly write the best 3 letters to show say I give a 4q in matters like this, I will join them and freely dispense my own too ... RIP!! 7 Likes

It will never be well with Messi for treating Chelsea like trash, when Ronaldo destroyed PSG he still gave them hope, but Messi trashed the goalkeeper and is now taking lives with his victory 23 Likes 1 Share

Fake

That stewpid courtois cuz all dix 5 Likes

It's well





This is crazy, let Chelsea F.C. compensate his family; s fan is gone for his ardent support. Wonder the gods behind football that people could die just for the love of it...This is crazy, let Chelsea F.C. compensate his family; s fan is gone for his ardent support. 4 Likes

Fan of life, if only the nigga had something else to live for







Na wa oo. RIP to him

another one also almost die, after Chelsea happens to be the last game that spoiled his 11.8M ticket.

He said and I quote "I was sipping the yogurt I bought while watching the match, immediately Messi scored, the yogurt I was drinking immediately turned to Alomo for my mouth, that's how I developed the williness to live on. Only God saves my life 1 Like

And Chelsea and its players will continue to exist, play and earn huge money while this unfortunate fellow is dying because of their failure. Oma se o. Hope he’s in soccer heaven now. 3 Likes

! He should better come and do the needful! He cannot be clueless in everything :- I thought Buhari was a Chelsea fan ehh! He should better come and do the needful! He cannot be clueless in everything:- 3 Likes

He's stupid if truly he died because of Barcelona's defeat He's stupid if truly he died because of Barcelona's defeat

So sad

This one is strong

He should be awoken and shot to death again...such a wasted life. 1 Like

Is that how dangerous Barcelona is? Flogging a club to the extent the fan dies? 2 Likes

Messi see what you have done.



May your soul rest in peace.

APC Ghana cause am

So sad. Please let's reduce the emotions we place on football.



I am Chelsea fan too & the loss pain me. Let's take heart and look forward to next season 2 Likes

Essentials1:

It will never be well with Messi for treating Chelsea like trash, when Ronaldo destroyed PSG he still gave them hope, but Messi trashed the goalkeeper and is now taking lives with his victory Bro, do you mean this? Bro, do you mean this?

Dont bury him yet ,he will come back to live whenever they win any match