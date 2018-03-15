₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,314 members, 4,136,367 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 09:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) (13868 Views)
Proud Chelsea Fan Gives Birth To Twins During Champions League Match. Photos / Barca Fan Cries Hard After Barcelona Exit From Champion's League / Barcelona Fan Dies In Yola, Adamawa While Celebrating His Team's Victory (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by MissEdified(f): 7:40pm
A 24-year-old fan of Chelsea has died after collapsing during their humiliating defeat in Barcelona on Wednesday.
Emmanuel Offin aka Nana Yaw, from Asuoyeboah in the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region, a Mobile Phone Dealer, was described by his family members as ‘a staunch Chelsea supporter’.
According to Ghanaweb, Emmanuel died on the way to his house after fainting just minutes after the final whistle in yesterday’s Champions League quarter-finals clash with FC Barcelona.
Chelsea was kicked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage as Barcelona forward Lionel Messi punished an error-ridden display in the Nou Camp.
Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the visitors fell behind after just 128 seconds as Lionel Messi shot through the legs of Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle.
Messi then set up Ousmane Dembele to hammer home the second after Cesc Fabregas lost possession.
Marcos Alonso hit the post for Chelsea with a free-kick before Messi’s 100th Champions League goal – after a mistake by Cesar Azpilicueta – took the hosts out of sight.
Otec news’ Reporter, Rhoda Dankwa who visited the family house of the late Nana Yaw at Asuoyeboah on Thursday, March 15, 2018, reported that the body has been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.
According to the brother who spoke on OTEC FM’S NYANSAPO programme said the death of their brother has really come as a big blow to us as a family.
The wife of the deceased identified only as Linda in an interview confirmed the news to Otec FM.
http://newshelm.ng/24-year-old-chelsea-fan-dies-after-champions-league-defeat-to-barcelona/
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by Tjohnnay: 8:37pm
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by Caustics: 8:37pm
i know it happened in ghana but they ahould check his pocket for bet9ja slip
59 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by visijo(m): 8:37pm
Eyah.. Too much gambling is not good.
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by smokedfish: 8:37pm
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by stano2(m): 8:37pm
Are they sure he died because of the defeat
10 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by Franzinni: 8:37pm
emmanuel Offin? Nah only C miss for the name, e for be another thing...
You know the kain bet wey he bet for ghanaBet? Nah the thinking of the colossal loss for fit render him heart beat from R&b to punk metal!!!
Now him done kpai go for ever... No be like say anybody for nairaland go remember am for morning tomorow, but as nah tradition for people to mindlessly write the best 3 letters to show say I give a 4q in matters like this, I will join them and freely dispense my own too ... RIP!!
7 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by naijjaman(m): 8:38pm
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by Essentials1(m): 8:38pm
It will never be well with Messi for treating Chelsea like trash, when Ronaldo destroyed PSG he still gave them hope, but Messi trashed the goalkeeper and is now taking lives with his victory
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by Kimcutie(m): 8:38pm
Fake
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by CriticMaestro: 8:38pm
That stewpid courtois cuz all dix
5 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by missjane: 8:38pm
It's well
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by noblealuu: 8:38pm
Wonder the gods behind football that people could die just for the love of it...
This is crazy, let Chelsea F.C. compensate his family; s fan is gone for his ardent support.
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by Innov8ve1: 8:38pm
Fan of life, if only the nigga had something else to live for
Do you need a professional web designer to help you design an affordable, fast and responsive website? call on Naijadailyfeed media, we will sign you up to a hosting plan with unlimited storage space and bandwidth coupled with light speed linux server. view the link in my profile/signature for more details
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by skubido(m): 8:38pm
Na wa oo. RIP to him
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by sett1ngz: 8:39pm
another one also almost die, after Chelsea happens to be the last game that spoiled his 11.8M ticket.
He said and I quote "I was sipping the yogurt I bought while watching the match, immediately Messi scored, the yogurt I was drinking immediately turned to Alomo for my mouth, that's how I developed the williness to live on. Only God saves my life
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by OdikwaRisky: 8:39pm
And Chelsea and its players will continue to exist, play and earn huge money while this unfortunate fellow is dying because of their failure. Oma se o. Hope he’s in soccer heaven now.
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by emmanuelcrawler(m): 8:39pm
I thought Buhari was a Chelsea fan ehh ! He should better come and do the needful! He cannot be clueless in everything :-
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by nueldozzy(m): 8:40pm
k
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:40pm
He's stupid if truly he died because of Barcelona's defeat
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by Airtimex(m): 8:40pm
So sad
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by Lizilicious(f): 8:40pm
This one is strong
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by calddon(m): 8:40pm
He should be awoken and shot to death again...such a wasted life.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by Gangster1ms: 8:41pm
Is that how dangerous Barcelona is? Flogging a club to the extent the fan dies?
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by olamil34(m): 8:41pm
Messi see what you have done.
May your soul rest in peace.
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by ensamy: 8:41pm
APC Ghana cause am
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by sotall(m): 8:41pm
Ok
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by OLUJOSHINS(m): 8:41pm
So sad. Please let's reduce the emotions we place on football.
I am Chelsea fan too & the loss pain me. Let's take heart and look forward to next season
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by LosVikingos: 8:42pm
Essentials1:Bro, do you mean this?
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by congorasta: 8:42pm
k
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by hokafor(m): 8:42pm
Dont bury him yet ,he will come back to live whenever they win any match
|Re: Chelsea Fan Dies In Ghana After Barcelona Defeat (Photo) by Jh0wsef(m): 8:42pm
Let me analyze his death.
Messi's 3rd minute goal spoilt his mood.
Dembele's raised his BP.
Then, the 3rd triggered a heart attack.
Messi didn't kill you, courtois leg spreading did
2 Likes
WINNING ARENA. / Christian Chukwu - "Super Eagles Are Inexperienced" / Congo Vs DR Congo: AFCON 2015 (2 - 3) On 31st January 2015
Viewing this topic: adekzy, justmi1, martineverest(m), Rexsul, hassan4, shinarlaura(f), kastgeraldino, natty2014(m), walebishop1, ib151, Micheezy7(m), gbosunz(m), yusburg, btcbunker, kekeoj15, ibkgab001, CanineInvestor(m), Fuckgodndjesus, Drienzia, emmadejust(m), Rolandonyi, adami48(f), NaijaMutant(f), Benz4pimp(m), Remsilla(m), Odunsco01(m), 8stargeneral, bankole200(m), heckymaicon(m), Lumiaking, jetz, GodblessNig247(m), princekalani, domesifa(m), KINGSP(m), Papadoh(m), gbolly0001(m), Timsezeh(m), Najyin(m), Derojuzy(m), takin35, placeofallure(f), liligreat(f), justineu(m), Fadelex(m), Blacklight, SpoiltVirgin, dankorode(m), thebigkendo(m), jahlid(m), danberg, bizybrain(m), femo86(m), adenolaabel(m), Toladipupo995, sammhi(m), MAYOWAAK, babztee(m), Jonlafrika(m), buygala(m), niyisky, halilu44, dulkebe, orobless(m), Jabioro, olusayeroyagi(m), dheaven, Michelbare(m), NwaOhafia, Fela4ese, Johnkennie(m), wasbas(f), sandland, yormite20(m), ridwando, mecusbosco(m), Muyee(m) and 136 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15