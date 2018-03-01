



Sharon has just been included in the television series Jenifa’s diary will be stealing the heart of the man Funke Akindele loves.



Sharon will be playing the part of a lover of Jenifa’s man Sege.



Sege is played by Falz. If you are a fan of the popular TV series you will be familiar with the story of Falz and Jenifa who were lovers for awhile but Jenifa had to let him go cause he couldn't speak good English.



Sege played by Falz has now been rebranded, looking rich with his accent improved and Jenifa was all full of regret. Well it seems Sharon will be taking the role of Sege’s girlfriend which makes them love rivals.



Funke was seen giving Sharon dagger looks in behind the scene shots.



Sharon shared the photo on instagram and she wrote;



“Presently filming with aunty Funke and it’s been amazing so far!! Watch out for my character Rosemary on Jenifa’s diary peep the eye she is giving me for holding sege!… thank you aunty @funkejenifaakindele” she said.



http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/meet-funke-akindeles-pretty-love-rival.html Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja who is fast rising in the industry has gotten into the wrong books of a fellow colleague Funke Akindele popularly known as Jenifa.Sharon has just been included in the television series Jenifa’s diary will be stealing the heart of the man Funke Akindele loves.Sharon will be playing the part of a lover of Jenifa’s man Sege.Sege is played by Falz. If you are a fan of the popular TV series you will be familiar with the story of Falz and Jenifa who were lovers for awhile but Jenifa had to let him go cause he couldn't speak good English.Sege played by Falz has now been rebranded, looking rich with his accent improved and Jenifa was all full of regret. Well it seems Sharon will be taking the role of Sege’s girlfriend which makes them love rivals.Funke was seen giving Sharon dagger looks in behind the scene shots.Sharon shared the photo on instagram and she wrote;“Presently filming with aunty Funke and it’s been amazing so far!! Watch out for my character Rosemary on Jenifa’s diary peep the eye she is giving me for holding sege!… thank you aunty @funkejenifaakindele” she said.