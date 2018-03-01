₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by TunezMediaBlog: 8:06pm On Mar 15
Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja who is fast rising in the industry has gotten into the wrong books of a fellow colleague Funke Akindele popularly known as Jenifa.
Sharon has just been included in the television series Jenifa’s diary will be stealing the heart of the man Funke Akindele loves.
Sharon will be playing the part of a lover of Jenifa’s man Sege.
Sege is played by Falz. If you are a fan of the popular TV series you will be familiar with the story of Falz and Jenifa who were lovers for awhile but Jenifa had to let him go cause he couldn't speak good English.
Sege played by Falz has now been rebranded, looking rich with his accent improved and Jenifa was all full of regret. Well it seems Sharon will be taking the role of Sege’s girlfriend which makes them love rivals.
Funke was seen giving Sharon dagger looks in behind the scene shots.
Sharon shared the photo on instagram and she wrote;
“Presently filming with aunty Funke and it’s been amazing so far!! Watch out for my character Rosemary on Jenifa’s diary peep the eye she is giving me for holding sege!… thank you aunty @funkejenifaakindele” she said.
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/meet-funke-akindeles-pretty-love-rival.html
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by Aeman(m): 11:15pm On Mar 15
Ok
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by Harmony92(f): 11:19pm On Mar 15
Everytin na news.
1 Like
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by itspzpics(m): 11:20pm On Mar 15
Isok that good
Meanwhile watch this mumu idiot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IqtMrMuVWg&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by Tynasparks(f): 11:28pm On Mar 15
Okay.... Next!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by okomile(f): 6:41am
Make we hear word jor
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by Yoruba4Life: 7:43am
Dis Funke no get any sex appeal sha..
3 Likes
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by Tamarapetty(f): 8:38am
.
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by soberdrunk(m): 8:50am
They have overflogged this Jennifer story.....
3 Likes
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:51am
Hmmm.....this jenifa of a thing is not good for children,it lack educative concept
It teaches children to be comfortable with bad English
5 Likes
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by marvin906(m): 8:52am
is this show still on
1 Like
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by eyinjuege: 8:53am
Unbelievable...
Jennifa letting someone go because of bad "Engrish"
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by DevaintNigerian: 8:53am
Nice
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by VanNistelrooy24: 8:55am
DevaintNigerian:
Tamarapetty:Hard worker's.
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by MhizAJ(f): 8:56am
marvin906:Do you live on nairaland
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by Benz4pimp(m): 8:56am
Chai!!!so this show is still on?lolz,na real tales by moonlight
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by annastacie: 8:56am
this jenifa diary don turn to superstory no ending
1 Like
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by Chivasex: 8:58am
rubbish
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by bobeedee(f): 9:01am
jenifa diary? i thought the story line has ended.
1 Like
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by vicola0281: 9:02am
like if u think falz will Bleep this new gal real life
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by marvin906(m): 9:13am
MhizAJ:
too much free time i guess
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by jashar(f): 9:16am
'Bad English' or 'Poor Grammar'?
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by MhizAJ(f): 9:23am
marvin906:Let's chat
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by njuwo(m): 9:28am
But Jenifa had to let him go cuz he couldn't speak good English got me laughing o.
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by Detailnews: 9:32am
Is this news, may God help us from rubbish news. Any weekend sure games? NaijaBet or Bet9ja must pay today o
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by marvin906(m): 9:33am
MhizAJ:
heaven wants come down
what did you see today
nevertheless no prb
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by MhizAJ(f): 9:34am
marvin906:
Why will heaven come down
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by marvin906(m): 9:36am
MhizAJ:
just kinda surprised that's all
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by bimbotua(f): 9:37am
annastacie:lol... even superstory gan dey end
|Re: Meet Sharon Ooja, 'Rosemary' In "Jenifa’s Diary" Funke Akindele's Love Rival by MhizAJ(f): 9:37am
marvin906:
I know why
Because you think i'm rude??
Warlord3000(m), Anyifancy, odi1278(m), dubilo, ogaJona(m), barbiecue(f), Wisekid0001(m), Mabelenena(f), Jimbadly, uzoormah(m), judie3rd, Toheeb31(m), toby2(m), uphena(m), Mickeydray(m), cribby, MhizAJ(f), HonNellymike12(m), nigerianforums, modernWays, iamtardey(m), floralle, kentplaza, jayjayjones, Oliran(f), mikel88, Timcrown36(m), maxwell150905, esuquin(f), bhankie(m), BennyMaiNasara(m), Kairakamsi(f) and 83 guest(s)
