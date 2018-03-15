By Gibson Mhaka





IN an act of unbridled betrayal, a married woman from Nkankezi area in Insiza district, Matabeleland South is being accused of allegedly having sex with a boyfriend in the presence of her three children aged 16, 13 and 8 recently chased away her husband from their matrimonial home to accommodate her lover.



Thembekile Ncube (35) allegedly chased away her husband Patrick Chauke (47) from their matrimonial home through a protection order so that she could liberally romp with her boyfriend only identified as Dau.



This was after her husband reported her to the police for abusing their children by allegedly having sex with her boyfriend in their presence.



Speaking to B-Metro, Chauke, who is employed as a security guard in Bulawayo, said when he went to his rural home he was forced to sleep in the bush while Dau was allegedly holed up in his bedroom the whole night.



He said the two love-birds conspired to take advantage of the fact that Ncube had been granted a protection order that allegedly bars him from accessing his matrimonial home for the next five years.



He said his wife was granted the protection order in question after she falsely claimed that he was in the habit of verbally and physically abusing her while also threatening to kill her.



“I am really shocked by the court’s decision to bar me from accessing my matrimonial home for five years after my wife lied that I was verbally and physically abusing her.



My wife is now exploiting that shocking ruling by inviting her boyfriend to have sex at our matrimonial home and in the presence of our children.



“Just imagine on the day (26 February) she was granted that order, I slept in the bush together with my eldest son whom she also threatened to kill as punishment for alerting me that she was bringing her boyfriend home during my absence to have sex with him,” said Chauke.



He said the magistrate who presided over their civil case at Filabusi courts never gave him the chance to respond to his wife’s accusations.



Chauke, who once tried to kill himself after he initially learnt that his wife was allegedly having sex with her boyfriend in their children’s presence, said Ncube sought the restraining order as a way of “fixing” him for filing a case of child abuse against her.



“She hatched a plan with her boyfriend to seek a protection order against me after I filed a report of child abuse against them at the Bulawayo Central Police Station under case Number IR1037 /18.



“I am also worried that officers at Filabusi Police Station where the matter was transferred are taking too long to investigate.



“Just imagine, it’s almost a month since I reported it and nothing has been done so far. My wife is also bragging that the matter will never see the light of the day since she is heavily connected to both the police and courts at Filabusi Business Centre.



“Our eldest son who is doing Form Two is also no longer going to school since he is afraid to go back and stay with his mother,” said a sobbing Chauke.



Ncube’s comment could not be sought as her mobile phone was unreachable by the time of going to print.





http://www.b-metro.co.zw/scheming-wife-woman-chases-hubby-from-home-accomodates-boyfriend/