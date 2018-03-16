₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,465 members, 4,136,852 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 07:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group (2888 Views)
|12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by AutoJoshNG: 6:34am
Volkswagen Group is the company name that succeeded the Limited Liability Company for the preparation of the German People’s Car, founded in 1937 during the ugly periods of World War II. The Volkswagen being the world’s largest automobile company has gone so far and become so complex than just a single company or brand. The number 7 ranked on the Fortune Global 500, has two main divisions, the automotive and financial services.
The complexity of this automobile company shows that it has 12 marque divisions, according to the Volkswagen 2016 Annual Report.
Automobile companies owned by Volkswagen are:
Lamborghini
The Automobili Lamborghini is owned by Audi AG (acquired in 1998), a brand of the Volkswagen company; manufacturing an output of a relatively tiny number (3,000) of niche vehicles each year. The revenues allocated to Lamborghini are always included under the Audi brand and always reported alongside with one another. Lamborghini manufactures not less than four models with an estimated price tag of about N76m each.
Bentley
The Bentley marque has been a body of the Volkswagen company since 1998, producing handcrafted vehicles whose average price is about N72m. The company is headquartered in Crewe, England and has delivered over 11,000 cars in the last two years, generating an income of about N900 billion.
Audi
Isn’t it amazing that Volkswagen also own this company? Well, the truth remains that you are probably dreaming of riding a Volkswagen vehicle and you never knew.
Bugatti
Bugatti Automobile, a legendary Italian sports car manufacturer was acquired by Volkswagen in the same year with Bentley, 1998. The Bugatti marque’s famous flagship car, the Chiron, is one of the greatest achievements recorded by the company, being the fastest and most powerful luxury sports car on the market having the presence of 1,500 horsepower. However, this model has a low production output of only a few hundreds every year.
Porsche
The Porsche marque has a high recognition as the most successful sports car manufacturer across the globe. Porsche has been a big pride to the Volkswagen company ever since it got acquired in 2012. The company was able to give an output of over 237,000 units in 2016 across its 26 models production over the world. Porsche recorded sales revenue of €22.3billion, which accounted for over 20% of Volkswagen’s total sales.
Other automobile companies owned by Volkswagen are:
- Ducati Motor Holding
- MAN S.E.
- Scania AB
- SEAT S.A.
- Skoda Auto A.S.
- Volkswagen Passenger Cars
- Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
Which is your best car brand under the Volkswagen Group? Tell us in the comment section.
https://autojosh.com/volkswagen-owns-lamborghini-bugatti-and-other-luxury-cars/
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:36am
This one's na boss where Toyota and honda and Benz dey oh
Bugatti
Lamborghini
Bentley
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Blakjewelry(m): 6:52am
Wow insightful
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Authoreety: 7:19am
Ggg
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by emmy4lov(m): 7:19am
Cool
Samsung galaxy S6 for sale whatsapp 08050447107
Very Neat with good battery life
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by satowind(m): 7:20am
And to think their RT bus in Lagos and danfo is the strongest isn't a surprise
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by lloydpras: 7:20am
Lol thought as much.. That Skoda has always been a usual suspect, the models are like the ugly version of VW models.
Insightful!
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Pauls0n(m): 7:20am
Good to know
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Oblitz(m): 7:21am
I like Audi
1 Like
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Iammehdi(m): 7:21am
thanks for this info autojosh had to make a better research
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Josiahadams22: 7:22am
incredible
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by miteolu(m): 7:26am
They have expensive subsidiaries
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Meajor(m): 7:26am
Nice cars but all na vanity... Me I still dey contented with my Golf 3.... Next year I go buy.... Sharon help me say amin oh
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:27am
I owe myself that Bentley
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by thundafire: 7:27am
Innoson no get
1 Like
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by netbeans1(m): 7:31am
Wow
So they actually own all these
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by BeingFrank(m): 7:33am
Wow, Nice One. I Never Knew This
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by chronique(m): 7:45am
I've known about Audi and Skoda being subsidiaries of Volkswagen but never in my wildest imagination, could I have thought Bentley, Porsche, Bugatti, Lamborghini, are all subsidiaries of Volkswagen.
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by bolubillionaire(m): 7:47am
I've known this for a while but it always amazes me anytime I'm reminded that Golf owns Bugatti...
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by josh123(m): 7:48am
Nice market strategy,volkswagen bought rivalry companies to avoid competition
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:52am
emmy4lov:
How much bro, and where are you?
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Chuks9000: 7:52am
- Volkswagen Passenger Cars
- Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
[/quote]
Not everyone knows these two categories. But we shall pretend to understand.
|Re: 12 Automobile Companies Under Volkswagen Group by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:56am
thundafire:
You mentioned innoson motors
Can you mention any from your brown roof region? You can only boost of baby mama's and daddy's
Most of the white plastic chairs you sat on during your owanbe are made by innoson
Afonja Muslim
(0) (Reply)
Wow! Cheap Cars Check This Out / Be Prepared / Toyota Camry With V6 Engine For Sale, Call Mr Donald 07062764235 Or 08144262260
Viewing this topic: blacknp(m), Ebuka2016(m), matrixmuzi, adamx23(m), Mrokaykay(m), Mcmooney(m), skilma(m), emyibe(m), Peetaar1, Sixaxis, NonFarmPayrol, moruphb, scarchiji, mekonglobal(m), SmartUrhoboBoy, BlueMags(m), okongo(m), Ucheosefoh(m), themayor4542(m), Day169, Perfect6(m), xamiel, chrystalC(m), Authoreety, Anonymous11, Alonzoh(m), tdayof(m), ibsking(m), tobbyoladejo, Fisher400, dehavillandboy, Wristler, yugoo, homopoliticus, Adetee17(m), jaybim, olatunjithomas(m), hazyfm1, einsteino(m), phidipe(m), Billygene, Jigba(f), EKOBIZ, Delphi(m), Arthaus(m), babyface01, frankpro27(m), youngibeh(m), magicminister, raphroye(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22