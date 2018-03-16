Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors (2375 Views)

Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Most Indebted States In Nigeria. / Asake Oge: Nigerian Debtors, Mad People, Mad Solutions - (Fashion Designer) / Ebonyi Bans Sale Of Foreign Rice In Markets (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lagos State, with the reputation of having the biggest economy in Nigeria, is also the highest debtor to foreign creditors among subnational governments in the country, statistics obtained from the Debt Management Office have shown.



A document titled: ‘States and Federal Governments’ External Debt Stock as at 31st December, 2017’, also showed Kaduna and Edo states made up the top three indebted states in the country, going by their external borrowings.



With a foreign debt of $1.47bn, Lagos is the only state with external debt of over $1bn, as its proportion of the total $4.12bn owed by the states to external creditors is 35.68 per cent.



Kaduna State, owes a total of $238.28m, while Edo owes $232.2m. This means that Kaduna holds 5.78 per cent of the country’s subnational external debt, while Edo holds 5.63 per cent of the subnational external loan commitments.



Other top debtors among the states include Cross River, with external debt of $167.92m; Enugu, $133.11m; Bauchi, $109.83m; and Ogun, $107.45m.



Some of the least indebted states of the federation are Borno, $22.59m; Taraba, $26.56m; Yobe, $29.56m; Plateau, $30.07m; Kogi, $33.03m; Jigawa, $33.5m; Federal Capital Territory, $33.72m; Zamfara, $34.83m; and Benue, $35.5m.



As of December 31, 2017, Nigeria’s foreign debt stood at $18.91bn. Out of this amount, the Federal Government owes a total of $14.8bn.



This means that the Federal Government accounts for 78.27 per cent of the country’s external debt commitments, while the state governments account for the balance.



The Federal Government has been very active recently in external borrowing in a bid to achieve 40 to 60 per cent foreign to local borrowing ratio.



The plan, according to the DMO, is to ensure that the Federal Government does not crowd out the private sector from the local debt market.



It has also been borrowing from the external debt market to refinance maturing local debts in a bid to take advantage of lower interest rates obtainable from foreign sources.



However, domestic debts still dominate the country’s debt portfolio, with local sources accounting for about 73 per cent, while foreign make up the balance of 27 per cent of the debt portfolio.



http://punchng.com/lagos-kaduna-edo-top-list-of-foreign-debtors/

Lagos governments has mortgaged the future of the coming generations just so that one frog eyed, brown teeth, bald headed vulture's bank account will continue growing fat 13 Likes 1 Share

Recall these are the APC states being governed by the so called "progressive governors"

Meanwhile Buhari their mentor have since been blazing the trail. 8 Likes 1 Share

American debt profile is as big as its econony.

Only a few people with basic economic and financial knowledge would understand this. 3 Likes 1 Share

No surprise here!



This is what happens when you entrench political capitalists into goverment.



Lagos: Wants everyone in Lagos and their children and grandchildren to work for him.



Kaduna: sees nothing wrong in enriching and profiting from public funds (it will interest you to note that Jabi Mall was developed in partnership with Financiers on the strength of land asset leverage - of which land was provided by the minister - so what exactly did the promoter contribute besides making money off Nigeria's commonwealth because of highly placed friends). This is besides allocating 8 plots of FCT land to family members.



Edo: One wonders where all the money (security vote and Federal Allocation) goes espescially when one hears a former governor allegedly owns an airline. 2 Likes

Mazeltovscotty:

American debt profile is as big as its econony.

Only a few people with basic economic and financial knowledge would understand this. Comparing world's no 1 economy to your backward states it's the height of stupi..dity, just few months low oil price 26 states in Nigeria were crying for bailout, many couldn't pay ordinary workers salaries not to talk of infstructures till today and you are comparing yourself with US, I can see how financial knowledgeable you are Ot.on..do Comparing world's no 1 economy to your backward states it's the height of stupi..dity, just few months low oil price 26 states in Nigeria were crying for bailout, many couldn't pay ordinary workers salaries not to talk of infstructures till today and you are comparing yourself with US, I can see how financial knowledgeable you are Ot.on..do 17 Likes 3 Shares

.

Anambra1stSon:



Comparing world's no 1 economy to your backward states it's the height of stupi..dity, just few months low oil price 26 states in Nigeria were crying for bailout, many couldn't pay ordinary workers salaries not to talk of infstructures till today and you are comparing yourself with US, I can see how financial knowledgeable you are Ot.on..do it is too early to jump start a lovely day like this with.... - stooping so low to conversing with a simpleton of the highest genus. It's simply disparaging and an insult to the sensibility of economists in this forum. Notwithstanding, my point is.... I am not comparing America with Nigeria, I'm only trying to enlighten simple-minded people like you - that being indebted is not a negative economic pointer, neither is it positive; but we have so many advanced economies like America whose debt profile is as huge as their economy, yet yeilding fruitful economic returns. Like I said, only people who are well rooted in economic and financial activities will understand this. it is too early to jump start a lovely day like this with.... - stooping so low to conversing with a simpleton of the highest genus. It's simply disparaging and an insult to the sensibility of economists in this forum. Notwithstanding, my point is.... I am not comparing America with Nigeria, I'm only trying to enlighten simple-minded people like you - that being indebted is not a negative economic pointer, neither is it positive; but we have so many advanced economies like America whose debt profile is as huge as their economy, yet yeilding fruitful economic returns. Like I said, only people who are well rooted in economic and financial activities will understand this. 2 Likes

Mazeltovscotty:

American debt profile is as big as its econony.

Only a few people with basic economic and financial knowledge would understand this.

But America is far better than these states But America is far better than these states 2 Likes

Afonjas and borrow pose are like water and akara 4 Likes

Not bad as far as it is used for tangible project















i wchich Anambra can borow

Quite revealing

Edo state need the hand of God 1 Like

that list is not complete if my name is not there.

list of people I'm owing

Church. #30000

NEPA #4500

David. #11000

Bae. #6000

madam beer #1500

paylater. #7000





what is my total?

itchie:

Lagos governments has mortgaged the future of the coming generations just so that one frog eyed, brown teeth, bald headed vulture's bank account will continue growing fat

Google the debt of United states of America as at this morning and quote me in replying my friend. You will faint when you see the figures. That is the country everyone is dying to enter including Britons. You think they just pick up loans and squander it? Picking up loans is not an offence, what you do with it determines if it is or not and accountability. Osun state has loans to service as well as Lagos state. Can you compare both states? Google the debt of United states of America as at this morning and quote me in replying my friend. You will faint when you see the figures. That is the country everyone is dying to enter including Britons. You think they just pick up loans and squander it? Picking up loans is not an offence, what you do with it determines if it is or not and accountability. Osun state has loans to service as well as Lagos state. Can you compare both states?

Ehya

Ha. But folks were saying that the debt was sustainable and that the state economy was robust enough to handle it. At that time I was like... how can the state isolate itself from the greater Nigerian economy. Now its proven that the way out of debt is to tax the citizens to kingdom come. Generator tax.... Internet tax, walking on government pavement tax....all loading....even execessive use of the vehicle horn surcharge and swearing and cursing tax can conveniently raise billions of dollars and Lagosians are good at those. Mega city things.... or French revolution... which way Lagosians. 2 Likes

Mazeltovscotty:

American debt profile is as big as its econony.

Only a few people with basic economic and financial knowledge would understand this.

Are you comparing a state in America with our dead states with useless governors?



Na wa for una o Are you comparing a state in America with our dead states with useless governors?Na wa for una o 7 Likes

ibabz:





You are such a fool! Go and read your history very well. So America borrowed money to build roads and boreholes? Nigeria can never move forward with people like you.

And Nigeria will go farther without people like you. The young man or woman just aired his opinion and the best you could do is to call him a fool? So how can Nigeria move forward with people like you that can't even objectively debate a simple economic topic without resulting into curses and insults. Grow up and be human a bit. And Nigeria will go farther without people like you. The young man or woman just aired his opinion and the best you could do is to call him a fool? So how can Nigeria move forward with people like you that can't even objectively debate a simple economic topic without resulting into curses and insults. Grow up and be human a bit. 6 Likes

That doesn't justify that the states are bankrupt 3 Likes

This Lagos sef. First in everything.



First in internally generated revenue



First in foreign debt



First in high taxation



First in fraudulent government



First in everything



Haba ambode and tibubu 3 Likes

I knew Edo state would be on the list cos it's still fresh in our minds, the memory of how Oshiomhole borrowed money to marry Iara.



As for Lagos state, there's a huge IGR, federal allocation, 13% oil derivative and to now hear that the state still borrows. Where are the monies going faa?? 1 Like

ugi

Some how for Lagos oo , the biggest economy and the biggest borrower 1 Like

Mazeltovscotty:

American debt profile is as big as its econony.

Only a few people with basic economic and financial knowledge would understand this.

That is because of productivity. Is it the same as that of Lagos. Are Lagosians more productive that Americans or the rest of Nigeria for that matter. Then why the search under every rock for the latest tax idea. Something just doesn't add up. By the time Lagosians are taxed as much as Europeans or Americans and they cannot see London or Newyork then.... That is because of productivity. Is it the same as that of Lagos. Are Lagosians more productive that Americans or the rest of Nigeria for that matter. Then why the search under every rock for the latest tax idea. Something just doesn't add up. By the time Lagosians are taxed as much as Europeans or Americans and they cannot see London or Newyork then....

chloedogie:





And Nigeria will go farther without people like you. The young man or woman just aired his opinion and the best you could do is to call him a fool? So how can Nigeria move forward with people like you that can't even objectively debate a simple economic topic without resulting into curses and insults. Grow up and be human a bit.

I checked the definition of fool - "a person who acts unwisely or imprudently; a silly person." Please tell me if didn't sound like one. I can't waste my time with dunderhead. I checked the definition of fool - "a person who acts unwisely or imprudently; a silly person." Please tell me if didn't sound like one. I can't waste my time with dunderhead.

Reference:





That is because of productivity. Is it the same as that of Lagos. Are Lagosians more productive that Americans or the rest of Nigeria for that matter. Then why the search under every rock for the latest tax idea. Something just doesn't add up. By the time Lagosians are taxed as much as Europeans or Americans and they cannot see London or Newyork then.... economic productivity under a rigid tax system like lagos is another thing to analyse. I respect your opinion bt let us not shift our focus here. Majority of Nairalanders are too simple-minded to have understood that an indebted state or nation does not necessary mean poor economic output/performance let alone understanding my first comment on this topic. Anambra state's debt profile might be way too smaller than that of lagos state but that doesn't mean Anambra state is economically viable than lagos state. You will see so many people blaming APC for this and that. economic productivity under a rigid tax system like lagos is another thing to analyse. I respect your opinion bt let us not shift our focus here. Majority of Nairalanders are too simple-minded to have understood that an indebted state or nation does not necessary mean poor economic output/performance let alone understanding my first comment on this topic. Anambra state's debt profile might be way too smaller than that of lagos state but that doesn't mean Anambra state is economically viable than lagos state. You will see so many people blaming APC for this and that.





http://www.nairaland.com/4375071/buhari-plunges-nigeria-into-n10#65471649 Where is the over $55 billon debt the wailers were masturbating over in this below thread

Lagos I can understand but kaduna and Edo, I don't understand. Somebody pls make me understand why they should owe this much.