|Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Neminc: 6:50am
Lagos State, with the reputation of having the biggest economy in Nigeria, is also the highest debtor to foreign creditors among subnational governments in the country, statistics obtained from the Debt Management Office have shown.
http://punchng.com/lagos-kaduna-edo-top-list-of-foreign-debtors/
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by itchie: 7:50am
Lagos governments has mortgaged the future of the coming generations just so that one frog eyed, brown teeth, bald headed vulture's bank account will continue growing fat
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Paperwhite(m): 9:07am
Recall these are the APC states being governed by the so called "progressive governors"
Meanwhile Buhari their mentor have since been blazing the trail.
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Mazeltovscotty(m): 9:19am
American debt profile is as big as its econony.
Only a few people with basic economic and financial knowledge would understand this.
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by three: 9:33am
No surprise here!
This is what happens when you entrench political capitalists into goverment.
Lagos: Wants everyone in Lagos and their children and grandchildren to work for him.
Kaduna: sees nothing wrong in enriching and profiting from public funds (it will interest you to note that Jabi Mall was developed in partnership with Financiers on the strength of land asset leverage - of which land was provided by the minister - so what exactly did the promoter contribute besides making money off Nigeria's commonwealth because of highly placed friends). This is besides allocating 8 plots of FCT land to family members.
Edo: One wonders where all the money (security vote and Federal Allocation) goes espescially when one hears a former governor allegedly owns an airline.
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Anambra1stSon(m): 9:48am
Mazeltovscotty:Comparing world's no 1 economy to your backward states it's the height of stupi..dity, just few months low oil price 26 states in Nigeria were crying for bailout, many couldn't pay ordinary workers salaries not to talk of infstructures till today and you are comparing yourself with US, I can see how financial knowledgeable you are Ot.on..do
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Anambra1stSon(m): 9:49am
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Mazeltovscotty(m): 10:15am
Anambra1stSon:it is too early to jump start a lovely day like this with.... - stooping so low to conversing with a simpleton of the highest genus. It's simply disparaging and an insult to the sensibility of economists in this forum. Notwithstanding, my point is.... I am not comparing America with Nigeria, I'm only trying to enlighten simple-minded people like you - that being indebted is not a negative economic pointer, neither is it positive; but we have so many advanced economies like America whose debt profile is as huge as their economy, yet yeilding fruitful economic returns. Like I said, only people who are well rooted in economic and financial activities will understand this.
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Essentials1(m): 11:19am
Mazeltovscotty:
But America is far better than these states
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by sorry1(m): 11:19am
Afonjas and borrow pose are like water and akara
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by IgboticGirl(f): 11:20am
Not bad as far as it is used for tangible project
i wchich Anambra can borow
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Queenserah26(f): 11:21am
Quite revealing
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by DEIFIED(m): 11:21am
Edo state need the hand of God
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by EXLOVER(m): 11:21am
that list is not complete if my name is not there.
list of people I'm owing
Church. #30000
NEPA #4500
David. #11000
Bae. #6000
madam beer #1500
paylater. #7000
what is my total?
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by chloedogie(m): 11:22am
itchie:
Google the debt of United states of America as at this morning and quote me in replying my friend. You will faint when you see the figures. That is the country everyone is dying to enter including Britons. You think they just pick up loans and squander it? Picking up loans is not an offence, what you do with it determines if it is or not and accountability. Osun state has loans to service as well as Lagos state. Can you compare both states?
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by tstx(m): 11:26am
Ehya
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Reference(m): 11:26am
Ha. But folks were saying that the debt was sustainable and that the state economy was robust enough to handle it. At that time I was like... how can the state isolate itself from the greater Nigerian economy. Now its proven that the way out of debt is to tax the citizens to kingdom come. Generator tax.... Internet tax, walking on government pavement tax....all loading....even execessive use of the vehicle horn surcharge and swearing and cursing tax can conveniently raise billions of dollars and Lagosians are good at those. Mega city things.... or French revolution... which way Lagosians.
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by TheKingIsHere: 11:26am
Mazeltovscotty:
Are you comparing a state in America with our dead states with useless governors?
Na wa for una o
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by chloedogie(m): 11:28am
ibabz:
And Nigeria will go farther without people like you. The young man or woman just aired his opinion and the best you could do is to call him a fool? So how can Nigeria move forward with people like you that can't even objectively debate a simple economic topic without resulting into curses and insults. Grow up and be human a bit.
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by farouk0403(m): 11:28am
That doesn't justify that the states are bankrupt
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by mybestlove(m): 11:28am
This Lagos sef. First in everything.
First in internally generated revenue
First in foreign debt
First in high taxation
First in fraudulent government
First in everything
Haba ambode and tibubu
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Hemanwel(m): 11:28am
I knew Edo state would be on the list cos it's still fresh in our minds, the memory of how Oshiomhole borrowed money to marry Iara.
As for Lagos state, there's a huge IGR, federal allocation, 13% oil derivative and to now hear that the state still borrows. Where are the monies going faa??
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by ConcNiggress56(f): 11:29am
ugi
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by emeejinsm: 11:30am
Some how for Lagos oo , the biggest economy and the biggest borrower
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by TheCabal: 11:30am
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Reference(m): 11:33am
Mazeltovscotty:
That is because of productivity. Is it the same as that of Lagos. Are Lagosians more productive that Americans or the rest of Nigeria for that matter. Then why the search under every rock for the latest tax idea. Something just doesn't add up. By the time Lagosians are taxed as much as Europeans or Americans and they cannot see London or Newyork then....
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by ibabz(m): 11:36am
chloedogie:
I checked the definition of fool - "a person who acts unwisely or imprudently; a silly person." Please tell me if didn't sound like one. I can't waste my time with dunderhead.
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Mazeltovscotty(m): 11:48am
Reference:economic productivity under a rigid tax system like lagos is another thing to analyse. I respect your opinion bt let us not shift our focus here. Majority of Nairalanders are too simple-minded to have understood that an indebted state or nation does not necessary mean poor economic output/performance let alone understanding my first comment on this topic. Anambra state's debt profile might be way too smaller than that of lagos state but that doesn't mean Anambra state is economically viable than lagos state. You will see so many people blaming APC for this and that.
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by kolaaderin: 11:51am
Where is the over $55 billon debt the wailers were masturbating over in this below thread
http://www.nairaland.com/4375071/buhari-plunges-nigeria-into-n10#65471649
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Igba123: 11:53am
Lagos I can understand but kaduna and Edo, I don't understand. Somebody pls make me understand why they should owe this much.
|Re: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo Top List Of Foreign Debtors by Mazeltovscotty(m): 11:54am
chloedogie:stop replying that slowpoke. He is a threat to civilisation.
