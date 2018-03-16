



It can also be described as recognition and understanding of the difference between one thing and another e.g. “discrimination between right and wrong”. For this article, I would be using the former.



Here are my top 4 types of discrimination you are most likely to come across in the workplace



Tribe



Where do you come from? In most workspaces, the dominant tribe rules and if you are not from there or understand their language then there is a problem. You are most likely to be treated unjustly if you are not from a particular tribe. You can even be judged by the attributes associated with people who are from your own tribe.



Age



Being older or younger can either be in your favour or not. Even though there is no particular age that calculates efficiency or productivity, in most workspaces, it is embedded in the foundation of the organisation. Even job requirements have a stipulated age range if you are beyond the age bracket you don’t qualify for the position.



Marital Status



Are you married? In most workplaces, especially if you are of certain age, not being married doesn’t speak well of you and could be frowned upon. For men, it means they cannot manage managerial positions and therefore don’t qualify for promotions and for women every other female employee who is married would be treated better than you.



Gender



The world’s biggest issue. Inclusion.Gender is a major issue in the society with women protesting equality and fairness. In most workplaces being a woman is seen as weakness, emotional instability or pressure. Promotions are denied, compassion is ignored and if you have to take your child to the hospital, questions like “ where is your mind really at” is asked. For men, it is easier. The masculinity, the beards, the abs, even the gait is seen as a potential image of the organization to be a leader, to be nominated for a promotion or represents “that your mind is really here”. Which in most cases isn’t the case.



Other types of discrimination in workplace are; political believes or activity, religion, disability, pregnancy out of wedlock etc. Efficiency shouldn’t be judged by any of this but by what you bring to the table.



Not all workplaces encourage discrimination. I know of many that encourage inclusion and the above mentioned are not even thought about when you are about to be given the job.



If you are in a workplace that you feel you are discriminated against and there is nothing you can do about it, find another place. One that recognizes your worth and welcomes it. They exist. I work for one.







