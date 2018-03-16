₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by magazineguy(m): 9:00am
Life comes at you fast in the workplace and for some organisations, it’s just like high school all over again. There is no perfect work environment but for some, they have found themselves in the best possible workplaces imagined. As an employee, you need to be in a workspace that encourages optimum productivity not diminishes it. Discrimination is defined as the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people, especially on the grounds of race, age, or sex. Synonyms: prejudice, bias, bigotry, intolerance, narrow-mindedness, unfairness, inequity, favouritism, one-sidedness, partisanship.
It can also be described as recognition and understanding of the difference between one thing and another e.g. “discrimination between right and wrong”. For this article, I would be using the former.
Here are my top 4 types of discrimination you are most likely to come across in the workplace
Tribe
Where do you come from? In most workspaces, the dominant tribe rules and if you are not from there or understand their language then there is a problem. You are most likely to be treated unjustly if you are not from a particular tribe. You can even be judged by the attributes associated with people who are from your own tribe.
Age
Being older or younger can either be in your favour or not. Even though there is no particular age that calculates efficiency or productivity, in most workspaces, it is embedded in the foundation of the organisation. Even job requirements have a stipulated age range if you are beyond the age bracket you don’t qualify for the position.
Marital Status
Are you married? In most workplaces, especially if you are of certain age, not being married doesn’t speak well of you and could be frowned upon. For men, it means they cannot manage managerial positions and therefore don’t qualify for promotions and for women every other female employee who is married would be treated better than you.
Gender
The world’s biggest issue. Inclusion.Gender is a major issue in the society with women protesting equality and fairness. In most workplaces being a woman is seen as weakness, emotional instability or pressure. Promotions are denied, compassion is ignored and if you have to take your child to the hospital, questions like “ where is your mind really at” is asked. For men, it is easier. The masculinity, the beards, the abs, even the gait is seen as a potential image of the organization to be a leader, to be nominated for a promotion or represents “that your mind is really here”. Which in most cases isn’t the case.
Other types of discrimination in workplace are; political believes or activity, religion, disability, pregnancy out of wedlock etc. Efficiency shouldn’t be judged by any of this but by what you bring to the table.
Not all workplaces encourage discrimination. I know of many that encourage inclusion and the above mentioned are not even thought about when you are about to be given the job.
If you are in a workplace that you feel you are discriminated against and there is nothing you can do about it, find another place. One that recognizes your worth and welcomes it. They exist. I work for one.
source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/4-types-workplace-discrimination-nigeria/
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by pharigoldltd: 2:50pm
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by miracool946: 2:50pm
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Caustics: 2:51pm
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by WittyBozz(m): 2:52pm
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Freiburger(m): 2:54pm
5. Whom you know. The so-called connections.
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Elparaiso(m): 2:58pm
I really don't understand why Africans use age as a determining factor for a lot of stuff. That you're older than me only means you were born before I was. That's all, not that you're better. Age doesn't always correlate with wisdom, it's just a number.
As for gender, I'm all for equal rights, that's another nonsense.
In 2018, we're still discriminating against the unmarried? Na ona know, come force me marry. It's a choice to get married, the same way it's a choice to be efficient and effective at work.
Tribe? Really, tribe? This one weak me.
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Actuarydeji(m): 2:59pm
You forgt to add Religion
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by id4sho(m): 3:01pm
useless discrimination tips , wen work no dey.
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by judecares1: 3:07pm
TRIBE
YORUBA PEOPLE ARE FOUND OF THIS
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Childofaking: 3:07pm
Do you know that in many advanced countries, it is illegal to asked for age or include age in your job requirements? Therefore people don't include age in the their cv. You asked for their age where you are not sure that the individual is up to the age for working.
But here age requirement is always loud and this make a lot of people to lie about their age. People have 2, 3, 4 or 5 cvs with different ages.
These are some of the things i expect the national assembly to look at especially in our labour law.
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Sardonicus: 3:10pm
It is when you are about to leave they start realizing how valuable you are.
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by berniceunice: 3:10pm
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by berniceunice: 3:11pm
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Yoruba4Life: 3:17pm
If you wanna play the tribal cards... Really?
At least, every other ethnicities and tribes thrive among each other at their host's home lands EXCEPT for the Igbos.
Not very many pple outside of the Igbo tribe can succeed in the South-East. They're very unfriendly , not welcoming and married to tribalism! Go figure!
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Yoruba4Life: 3:20pm
judecares1:
When your grammar is proficient enough, you'll be hearing from me..
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Yoruba4Life: 3:21pm
Freiburger:
You mean 'Nepotism'
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by viqSmallz(m): 3:31pm
Tribal bigotry is evident in most organisations and funny how merit is set aside for tribal reasons. Reason why an expatriate led org or an expatriate filled org. fare better than those headed by Nigerians.
Na Yoruba do am pass sha
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Nymeria247(m): 3:34pm
Dear OP,
The following category of people are discriminated in the workplace too.
1. People with disabilities
2. People with different Political views
3. People with different Religious orientation
4. People with different sexual proclivities (Gays)
The world is made up of people who think their sh*t smells better than other peoples sh*t.
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by Dammylois(f): 3:51pm
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by uuzba(m): 3:52pm
miracool946:
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by djbussy(m): 3:58pm
Years of experience.
Re: 4 Types Of Workplace Discrimination Common In Nigeria by djbussy(m): 4:02pm
Professional Certifications and referrals linking in getting the job.
