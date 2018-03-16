Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair (6911 Views)

And we have to agree,it really suits her.



Slay mama and FTC

satanic human 3 Likes

If she likes it, she is free to rock it.

Tonto likes slaying fa

Hmmm



Everly FP material, beautiful but comma de.

Now she looks like barbie after all those transformation....



#AllTheBest 1 Like

ok

End time pix

hajoke2000:

satanic human

Ah ah... Ah ah...

There's just one thing I adore about her. She never let's anything keep her down . Go girl

Not the Tonto I used to crush over... pls bring back my Tonto

After separation, Tonto is back on nairaland homepage back to back, unbeaten. Now I believe bros Se_n has a huge crush on you. 1 Like

There is no WOW here 2 Likes

Does that affects the change buhari gave us?

Seun crush..... she will Everly make it to front page no matter how shittyy the news is

hajoke2000:

satanic human ,





we see you o

Godly human we see you oGodly human

Rice Don Come Down?

THIS GIRL WILL END UP LIKE CLEARANCE PETER'S MOTHER, JUST BET ME.

MEGAWATCH:

THIS GIRL WILL END UP LIKE CLEARANCE PETER'S MOTHER, JUST BET ME. How Clarence Peter mama end up na. How Clarence Peter mama end up na. 1 Like

There you go acting like a Hoe again!

There you go!

She has really slimmed down. There's a lot behind those smiles, she doesn't look happy. Best for to stay off the media for now n not trying so hard to form super woman.

hajoke2000:

satanic human den u are man of satanic den u are man of satanic

When woke ladies are cutting their hair or braiding..their Nigerian counterparts are still fixing wigs and so on...



No man takes a black lady on blonde hair serious accept maybe unexposed guys...a lady with her natural African hair signify confidence and intelligence ...if I want blonde hair there's so many of them in Europe who have the original one..

#Saynotofakehair

The surgery sef wey she do ain't showing. make she go for refund. 2 Likes

Beautiful king tonto

Ok



implant , period.. just wanna see the multi million naira buttimplant , period..