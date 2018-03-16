₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by CeoNewshelm(m): 10:22am
Recently,actress Tonto Dikeh has been slaying back to back .The mum of one switched up her red hair for blonde .
And we have to agree,it really suits her.
http://newshelm.ng/photos--wows-in-blonde-hair/
cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by jey4all(m): 10:23am
Slay mama and FTC
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by hajoke2000(f): 10:25am
satanic human
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Flexherbal(m): 11:28am
If she likes it, she is free to rock it.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by paprika212(f): 11:42am
Tonto likes slaying fa
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by ifyan(m): 1:13pm
Hmmm
Everly FP material, beautiful but comma de.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Matttthew(m): 1:14pm
Now she looks like barbie after all those transformation....
#AllTheBest
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by kingJoya(m): 1:14pm
ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Benjom(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by ganiyu26(m): 1:14pm
End time pix
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by eleojo23: 1:15pm
hajoke2000:
Ah ah...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by blackbeau1(f): 1:15pm
There's just one thing I adore about her. She never let's anything keep her down . Go girl
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by ksam(m): 1:15pm
Not the Tonto I used to crush over... pls bring back my Tonto
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Gten(m): 1:16pm
After separation, Tonto is back on nairaland homepage back to back, unbeaten. Now I believe bros Se_n has a huge crush on you.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Breezzy(m): 1:16pm
There is no WOW here
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Matttthew(m): 1:17pm
Does that affects the change buhari gave us?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Matttthew(m): 1:18pm
Seun crush..... she will Everly make it to front page no matter how shittyy the news is
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by juliusnobisugo(m): 1:18pm
,
hajoke2000:,
we see you o
Godly human
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Benjaniblinks(m): 1:18pm
Rice Don Come Down?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by MEGAWATCH: 1:19pm
THIS GIRL WILL END UP LIKE CLEARANCE PETER'S MOTHER, JUST BET ME.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Robbin7(m): 1:20pm
MEGAWATCH:How Clarence Peter mama end up na.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Robbin7(m): 1:21pm
There you go acting like a Hoe again!
There you go!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Moji12(f): 1:22pm
She has really slimmed down. There's a lot behind those smiles, she doesn't look happy. Best for to stay off the media for now n not trying so hard to form super woman.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Bobbysmart6(m): 1:24pm
hajoke2000:den u are man of satanic
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by milloguy: 1:25pm
When woke ladies are cutting their hair or braiding..their Nigerian counterparts are still fixing wigs and so on...
No man takes a black lady on blonde hair serious accept maybe unexposed guys...a lady with her natural African hair signify confidence and intelligence ...if I want blonde hair there's so many of them in Europe who have the original one..
#Saynotofakehair
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by NinaArsenal(f): 1:26pm
The surgery sef wey she do ain't showing. make she go for refund.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Nonnyc: 1:28pm
Beautiful king tonto
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by labisibrass(m): 1:30pm
Ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by chynergy1(m): 1:31pm
just wanna see the multi million naira butt
implant , period..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Wows In Blonde Hair by Jaymaestro: 1:43pm
She used to be beautiful.
