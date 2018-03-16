₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 10:29am
It has never been a safe practice to drive very close to a heavy duty vehicle. They are highly unstable when they are loaded combined with the terrible roads we have in our country.
The man in the picture was lucky enough to escape the grip of death after this heavy duty vehicle crushed his car.
This happened along Enugu-Onitsha expressway. If you know this road, you can testify how bad the road is especially during the rainy season.
These heavy duty vehicles can cause painful and tragic death; be very careful when around them. Better still, avoid them if you can.
It’s always advised to give way for heavy duty vehicles on the road. Don’t be too close to them from all sides. Give them the space they need. The worst remains overtaking it when it’s dancing due to the potholes and bad road. It can easily lose balance and fall.
Drive with care. Don’t be a victim
Thank God for his life.
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 11:01am
Thank God .
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by smithsydny(m): 11:35am
God liveth forever ...
Your God is indeed alive.
He just cheated Mr death.
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by hoover420: 1:18pm
We live to die another day!
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by grayht(m): 1:18pm
Chimuanya..
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by jchioma: 1:18pm
Hmmm... Mysteries of life. This is a miracle. Only "God" can do this.
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:19pm
This is an old story that happened sometime last year. It was reported on September 1st, 2017.
http://www.nairaland.com/4027148/tanker-collapses-nearby-vehicle-enugu-onitsha
But only a madman will be this happy after seeing that his car was destroyed beyond repair.
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by dhebo(m): 1:19pm
how did he come out of this?
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 1:19pm
Mehnnn.. This is miracle!
God is alive!
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by sirusX(m): 1:19pm
Crush plus fuel
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 1:20pm
Is it only me who this story dey do like apc/Lai Mohammed eyewitness news
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by Breezzy(m): 1:20pm
[b][/b]GLORY BE TO GOD
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by Wenner: 1:20pm
Thank God.
One keg of kaikai for the person below
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by CEOconcord(m): 1:20pm
Indeed! God ruleth in the affairs of men. God is Alive. Nothing is impossible with God
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 1:20pm
So no one remembers that these same pictures were circulated sometimes late last year when it was claimed the accident occurred at Ugwu Onyeama in Enugu state?
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by MrJames007: 1:23pm
Only foolish drivers stay side by side with this death trap when they are trying to negotiate a bad spot on the road.
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by Dessydemmy: 1:24pm
IT CAN ONLY BE GOD.
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by wayne4loan: 1:24pm
NwaAmaikpe:u are very stupid
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by simonlee(m): 1:24pm
Wait o... how did he manage to survive this?
Funny thing in that the man will go drinking with his friends this night instead of going to church to Glorify God for sparing his life
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by NinaArsenal(f): 1:25pm
God is wonderful
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by MrJames007: 1:25pm
NwaAmaikpe:So he should have been happy in the grave. You're senseless.
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by labisibrass(m): 1:29pm
Looks fabricated �
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by Freshlikeprince(m): 1:29pm
There shall be no loss
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by nurexbaba(m): 1:30pm
tnx God for him
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by yeyerolling: 1:30pm
nawa. how did he come out
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by yeyerolling: 1:31pm
simonlee:weda u die now or latter u go still die. God don apportion our time of death. he wont spare us when time reach
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 1:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I said it.
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by reujosh89(m): 1:33pm
Great Escape. This calls for Thanksgiving
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 1:35pm
So where did he come out from? You can't tell me he came out thru the other side. I believe that man in the picture is the driver of the tanker
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by id4sho(m): 1:37pm
AutoJoshNG:old story, Abeg. This happened by NYSC orientation Camp, Umunya. Enugu /osha express way.
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by hostine316(m): 1:37pm
VIPERVENOM:
After seeing signs the truck will fall, he quickly ran out of the car before it fell on it.
|Re: Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) by highqueen(f): 1:40pm
grayht:yes
