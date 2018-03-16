Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Survives After His Car Was Crushed By A Heavy Duty Vehicle (photos) (6008 Views)

The man in the picture was lucky enough to escape the grip of death after this heavy duty vehicle crushed his car.

This happened along Enugu-Onitsha expressway. If you know this road, you can testify how bad the road is especially during the rainy season.



These heavy duty vehicles can cause painful and tragic death; be very careful when around them. Better still, avoid them if you can.



It’s always advised to give way for heavy duty vehicles on the road. Don’t be too close to them from all sides. Give them the space they need. The worst remains overtaking it when it’s dancing due to the potholes and bad road. It can easily lose balance and fall.



Drive with care. Don’t be a victim



Thank God for his life.



Thank God . 2 Likes

God liveth forever ...





Your God is indeed alive.



He just cheated Mr death. 12 Likes 1 Share

We live to die another day! 2 Likes

Chimuanya.. 1 Like

Hmmm... Mysteries of life. This is a miracle. Only "God" can do this. 4 Likes 1 Share







This is an old story that happened sometime last year. It was reported on September 1st, 2017.

http://www.nairaland.com/4027148/tanker-collapses-nearby-vehicle-enugu-onitsha



But only a madman will be this happy after seeing that his car was destroyed beyond repair.

how did he come out of this?

Mehnnn.. This is miracle!







God is alive! 2 Likes

Crush plus fuel

Is it only me who this story dey do like apc/Lai Mohammed eyewitness news 3 Likes

[b][/b]GLORY BE TO GOD

Thank God.



One keg of kaikai for the person below

Indeed! God ruleth in the affairs of men. God is Alive. Nothing is impossible with God

So no one remembers that these same pictures were circulated sometimes late last year when it was claimed the accident occurred at Ugwu Onyeama in Enugu state? 1 Like

Only foolish drivers stay side by side with this death trap when they are trying to negotiate a bad spot on the road.

IT CAN ONLY BE GOD.

NwaAmaikpe:







This looks like an old story that happened sometime last year.



Only a madman will be this happy after seeing that his car was destroyed beyond repair. u are very stupid u are very stupid

Wait o... how did he manage to survive this?



Funny thing in that the man will go drinking with his friends this night instead of going to church to Glorify God for sparing his life

God is wonderful

NwaAmaikpe:







This looks like an old story that happened sometime last year.



Only a madman will be this happy after seeing that his car was destroyed beyond repair. So he should have been happy in the grave. You're senseless. So he should have been happy in the grave. You're senseless. 1 Like

Looks fabricated �

There shall be no loss

tnx God for him

nawa. how did he come out

simonlee:

Wait o... how did he manage to survive this?



Funny thing in that the man will go drinking with his friends this night instead of going to church to Glorify God for sparing his life weda u die now or latter u go still die. God don apportion our time of death. he wont spare us when time reach weda u die now or latter u go still die. God don apportion our time of death. he wont spare us when time reach

I said it.







This is an old story that happened sometime last year. It was reported on September 1st, 2017.

http://www.nairaland.com/4027148/tanker-collapses-nearby-vehicle-enugu-onitsha



But only a madman will be this happy after seeing that his car was destroyed beyond repair.

I said it. I said it.

Great Escape. This calls for Thanksgiving

So where did he come out from? You can't tell me he came out thru the other side. I believe that man in the picture is the driver of the tanker 1 Like

old story, Abeg. This happened by NYSC orientation Camp, Umunya. Enugu /osha express way.

VIPERVENOM:

After seeing signs the truck will fall, he quickly ran out of the car before it fell on it.

After seeing signs the truck will fall, he quickly ran out of the car before it fell on it. After seeing signs the truck will fall, he quickly ran out of the car before it fell on it.