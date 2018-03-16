₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Bhelamblog(m): 11:22am On Mar 16
A vehicle fully loaded with Gas Cylinders exploded yesterday on its ways to Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Yanagoa Bayelsa state, Killing a lady who was inside the car..
According to News Breaker Binatari Egbe who shared the photos on his page the incident happened after Police started chasing thinking that they were illegal bunkers, Driving with overspeed the car exploded and got burnt beyond repairs..
The driver barely survived but has been rushed to Okolobiri Hospital Emergency Room.
See more photos below!
News From Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/lady-burnt-beyond-recognition-as-car.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by mikky4764(f): 11:25am On Mar 16
Rip lady, quick recovery to the driver but it wld hv bin wise for them to hv stopped for the police
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Modelqwen(f): 11:28am On Mar 16
this is horrible
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Treasure17(m): 11:46am On Mar 16
Sad one.
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Bhelamblog(m): 6:54am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Jabioro: 7:02am
Couple with hot weather and other unforseen issues. Why running from police, if at all you're an offender by now you still be alive.it won't get worse like whenever unknown place you're now..well ,sleep well
1 Like
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by NwaAmaikpe: 10:47am
Fear Naija police.
I'm happy the police did not catch them because their fate would have been worse if they did.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by hajoke2000(f): 10:48am
truly this world is coming to an end.........since yesterday just rip.....
may her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by NaijaMutant(f): 10:48am
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Amirullaha(m): 10:48am
So many death happening these days...
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:48am
NwaAmaikpe:Better respect your old age and don't type any bullshit
No be every time u go pour out the adulterate content of your warped mind
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by TAGf(m): 10:48am
Rip to the dead.. God save us!!!
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Omero(m): 10:49am
RIP to d dead!
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by ignis(f): 10:49am
rip
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by dayleke(m): 10:49am
RIP Lady.
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Zionista(m): 10:49am
Human life is nothing in Nijeriya...
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by AntiBrutus: 10:50am
Why were they running?
RIP to her.
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by NOC1(m): 10:50am
Hmmm! rest in peace, don't be surprise they are not carrying contraband but because of our ignorance and the stupidity of our force men this accident that led to fatality occurred.
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Targatarga(f): 10:50am
So sad.....
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Showdak: 10:50am
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by gypsey(m): 10:52am
Atleast they managed to escape from the police.
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by BOBBYTRICK: 10:53am
Mehn
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by gypsey(m): 10:54am
NOC1:Absolutely! %10000 they have commited no crime! but Ignorance is the big problem. even if they were criminals they could ve still bribed their way out!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by partnerbiz4: 10:54am
Rip
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by ceasare: 10:55am
NOC1:
And this is where it ends as nobody will investigate the accident nor find out d reason why
The driver decide not to stop and took to his heels and the unfortunate Naija policemen
Who caused d death of a citizen will go scotfree and nothing will happen..........
Atimes I think it's d bunch of us God did not like he made Nigerians...honestly!!!
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Lomprico2: 10:56am
Why dint d driver stop na?
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Pavore9: 10:57am
If they had stopped for the police, this would have been avoided.
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Charly68: 10:57am
Police killed them ,God have mercy,they won't arrest thieves ,kidnappers or criminal herdsmen but chasing people with legitimate business ..may the judgement of God fall upon their family in Jesus name
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Pavore9: 10:59am
NwaAmaikpe:
Worse than death?
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by smalls001: 10:59am
NwaAmaikpe:She's dead. What else could be worse than that
1 Like
|Re: Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics by Kaxmytex(m): 11:00am
Those motherfvckers shot the car.. ..
Una no dey watch American film??
