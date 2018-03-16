Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Burnt Alive As Car Filled With Gas Explodes, After Police Chased Them(pics (6025 Views)

According to News Breaker Binatari Egbe who shared the photos on his page the incident happened after Police started chasing thinking that they were illegal bunkers, Driving with overspeed the car exploded and got burnt beyond repairs..

The driver barely survived but has been rushed to Okolobiri Hospital Emergency Room.

See more photos below!



News From Ebiwali--

Rip lady, quick recovery to the driver but it wld hv bin wise for them to hv stopped for the police 7 Likes









this is horrible this is horrible

Sad one.

Lalasticlala

Couple with hot weather and other unforseen issues. Why running from police, if at all you're an offender by now you still be alive.it won't get worse like whenever unknown place you're now..well ,sleep well 1 Like







Fear Naija police.

I'm happy the police did not catch them because their fate would have been worse if they did. Fear Naija police.I'm happy the police did not catch them because their fate would have been worse if they did. 1 Like 1 Share

truly this world is coming to an end.........since yesterday just rip.....

may her soul rest in peace.

So many death happening these days...

NwaAmaikpe:

Better respect your old age and don't type any bullshit





No be every time u go pour out the adulterate content of your warped mind Better respect your old age and don't type any bullshitNo be every time u go pour out the adulterate content of your warped mind 6 Likes

Rip to the dead.. God save us!!!

RIP to d dead!

rip

RIP Lady.

Human life is nothing in Nijeriya...

Why were they running?

RIP to her.

Hmmm! rest in peace, don't be surprise they are not carrying contraband but because of our ignorance and the stupidity of our force men this accident that led to fatality occurred.

So sad.....

Atleast they managed to escape from the police.

Mehn

NOC1:

Hmmm! rest in peace, don't be surprise they are not carrying contraband but because of our ignorance and the stupidity of our force men this accident that led to fatality occurred. Absolutely! %10000 they have commited no crime! but Ignorance is the big problem. even if they were criminals they could ve still bribed their way out! Absolutely! %10000 they have commited no crime! but Ignorance is the big problem. even if they were criminals they could ve still bribed their way out! 1 Like

Rip

NOC1:

Hmmm! rest in peace, don't be surprise they are not carrying contraband but because of our ignorance and the stupidity of our force men this accident that led to fatality occurred.

And this is where it ends as nobody will investigate the accident nor find out d reason why

The driver decide not to stop and took to his heels and the unfortunate Naija policemen

Who caused d death of a citizen will go scotfree and nothing will happen..........



Atimes I think it's d bunch of us God did not like he made Nigerians...honestly!!! And this is where it ends as nobody will investigate the accident nor find out d reason whyThe driver decide not to stop and took to his heels and the unfortunate Naija policemenWho caused d death of a citizen will go scotfree and nothing will happen..........Atimes I think it's d bunch of us God did not like he made Nigerians...honestly!!!

Why dint d driver stop na?

If they had stopped for the police, this would have been avoided.

Police killed them ,God have mercy,they won't arrest thieves ,kidnappers or criminal herdsmen but chasing people with legitimate business ..may the judgement of God fall upon their family in Jesus name

NwaAmaikpe:







Fear Naija police.

I'm happy the police did not catch them because their fate would have been worse if they did.





Worse than death? Worse than death?

NwaAmaikpe:







Fear Naija police.

I'm happy the police did not catch them because their fate would have been worse if they did.



She's dead. What else could be worse than that She's dead. What else could be worse than that 1 Like