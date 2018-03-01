₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by TunezMediaBlog: 12:04pm
Afro beat crooner Seun Kuti is indeed soaring high in his music career.
His latest album, ‘Black Times’ is currently No 8 on the Billboards World Music Charts.
Seun's father, Fela Kuti had also made it to the billboard charts. His album 'Live in Detroit' was number 9 on the Billboard World Music Chart in 1986.
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by nuoladee: 12:52pm
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by trustyshoess(f): 2:26pm
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Emmylyon(m): 2:26pm
let's do this guys!!!
like for SEUN share for BUHARI
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Brightology2(m): 2:27pm
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by fratermathy(m): 2:27pm
Like father, like son!
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by obagangan: 2:27pm
soar higher bro
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Charles9ice: 2:27pm
Hard work pays.
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Abbeyme: 2:27pm
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by ogunsinamayowa(m): 2:28pm
It is in your blood
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Cholls(m): 2:28pm
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by osemoses1234(m): 2:28pm
|Re: Seun Kuti's ‘Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Teewhy2: 2:29pm
congrats, He no dey make noise but if na some people social media no go rest.
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by GentlemanAyo(m): 2:29pm
Igbo amaka
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by abdulrazat(m): 2:29pm
MAKE US PROUD SEUN.
9ja for life.
MAKE US PROUD SEUN.
9ja for life.
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by inoki247: 2:29pm
Lol okay next. E go soon climb mtn Mars...
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Reginoma: 2:29pm
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by miracool946: 2:29pm
good
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Uchihaitaci: 2:30pm
Didn't know he even had an album
Just did a Google search this album seems.to e maiih waves everywhere .
Will be heading over to torrents to download this
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Yoruba4Life: 2:30pm
Dis one is trying so hard to live off his father's coat-tail..
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by dayleke(m): 2:31pm
Awon daaaaa?!!!!!
Won sese bere ni o....
Won o ti ri nkankan.....
Mariwo lo fi n Han won lowo....
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by talktonase(m): 2:31pm
Correct guy
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Gangster1ms: 2:31pm
Which hit song dey the album abeg make i go listen to am
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by kaluxy007(m): 2:32pm
I only know of femi, hope this one too does not do ganja
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Thaheer(m): 2:32pm
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by YhungPablo(m): 2:32pm
Those who give a fucck get banned
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by Jaytecq(m): 2:32pm
wow... thats a good one for 9ja
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by labisibrass(m): 2:32pm
The boss himself!
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by adeom141(m): 2:32pm
Emmylyon:assuming them dey add number of likes and shares for qualification,many nairalanders for don get work...una go stylishly dey beg for like
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by lenghtinny(m): 2:34pm
Yet it didn't make NJO top ten
Re: Seun Kuti's 'Black Times' Album Breaks Into Billboard World Music TOP 10 Chart by IgbosAreOsus: 2:34pm
Black is what I hate hearing.
No one us black or white.
Only mentally colour blinded people see black and white
