Afro beat crooner Seun Kuti is indeed soaring high in his music career.His latest album, ‘Black Times’ is currently No 8 on the Billboards World Music Charts.Seun's father, Fela Kuti had also made it to the billboard charts. His album 'Live in Detroit' was number 9 on the Billboard World Music Chart in 1986.





