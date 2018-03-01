₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by samysamy: 1:12pm
The governor is my son, the wife is my daughter and my children cannot be in trouble and I will fold my arms and do nothing. I would have come here before now but was guided by the spirit not to visit Benue before the President. The challenges are enormous but we know who to run to, and that is God almighty.
Statement made today by the General Overseer, Redeem Christian Church of God, Papa Adeboye who is in Benue State with his wife for a condolence visit and prayers for the state.
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/pastor-adeboye-and-wife-pay-condolence.html?m=1
3 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by samysamy: 1:13pm
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by ShobayoEmma(m): 1:17pm
Their plan of eliminating christians with style will fail in Jesus name.
16 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by Paradigm777: 1:19pm
Nice one pst Adeboye.
The storm will soon be over.
10 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by patval(f): 1:23pm
this hypocrite could not take it up when his ardent follower was murdered by rampaging gambaris, now he is playing to the gallery with Benue incidence.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by Nigeriabiafra80: 1:35pm
Political visitation, did he attend to mrs agbahime that was beheaded in abuja,
17 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by Alxmyr(m): 1:45pm
Nigeriabiafra80:
Stick to what you know.
17 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by tuzeriouz: 1:47pm
Farmers-Herders is more of politico-economic than ethno-religious conflict. Thus, political solution is complete anti-dote. Endless prayers can not resolve this crisis.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by Caustics: 3:05pm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by judecares1: 3:07pm
THE FULANI HARDSMEN HAVE ALREADY KNEW THAT BUHARI CANT WIN NEXT YEAR AGAIN
ANYWAY,WAT IMPART WILL YOUR VISIT BRING?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by highchief1: 3:07pm
samysamy:adeboye wife ugly die
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by chuks34(m): 3:08pm
I'm not here to comment
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by miracool946: 3:09pm
nice one from the man of God.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by GentlemanAyo(m): 3:09pm
patval:
Shut up
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by etugba(m): 3:10pm
ShobayoEmma:look at this one Praying
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by BluntBoy(m): 3:10pm
Adeboye is a thief and a hypocrite.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by HoneyGuy4All: 3:11pm
Seems death rate has increased drastically since PMB assumed office.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by opius: 3:11pm
Go and get ur PVC now...
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by zibe(m): 3:11pm
Ok. After prayers and visitation, what next?
That doesn't solve the issue of safety for those indigenes.
These sort of stuff thrive only cos we're unable to hold the government responsible for issues like this. Hence everyone is doing visitation and prayers.
I pay for my own safety as well as all sort of bill, yet government will wake up one day and say we should pay exorbitant fees to them as land use charge and other sorts.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by EAZYIDOMA(m): 3:11pm
Its your mother that's ugly foolish boy
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by PSTEMMA1960(m): 3:11pm
highchief1:and ur mother that is very pretty what has she achieve in her life？
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by Owamudia: 3:12pm
Nice one!
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by opius: 3:13pm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by highchief1: 3:14pm
PSTEMMA1960:deoends on what u call achievement young man
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by Strikethem: 3:14pm
Ortom. This won't solve this problem.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by ZombieTAMER: 3:17pm
Buhari is a terrorist
Adeboye endorsed the terrorist in 2015
Now we are here
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by israelmao(m): 3:18pm
If only we form a consistent front against the evils that torment our land and tell our Father in heaven to judge those that trouble us with tribulations,it shall stand!
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by wakeupafricanyo: 3:19pm
DANKWAMBO is the answer
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by emmxzy(m): 3:19pm
patval:be carefull ur toung maight wound u
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by PSTEMMA1960(m): 3:21pm
highchief1:u looked at a woman that is old enough to be ur mother and u had the guts to say that she is very ugly, do u think marriage is all about facial beauty, many people who married beautiful ladies are no longer living together as couples...
how would u feel when someone looks at ur mum and say that she is ugly？
quikly modify that ur post...
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by skyblue4real(m): 3:22pm
Why is it that, some people don't have respect for men of God, even as an Elderly man and woman they are? must you insult them
listen, if you can't respect your Elders....tell me how you will ascertain that age
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye & Wife Visit Ortom, Benue For Condolence by uba1991: 3:23pm
judecares1:when u are through with fuuuuling urself let me knw
