Statement made today by the General Overseer, Redeem Christian Church of God, Papa Adeboye who is in Benue State with his wife for a condolence visit and prayers for the state.





The governor is my son, the wife is my daughter and my children cannot be in trouble and I will fold my arms and do nothing. I would have come here before now but was guided by the spirit not to visit Benue before the President. The challenges are enormous but we know who to run to, and that is God almighty.

Statement made today by the General Overseer, Redeem Christian Church of God, Papa Adeboye who is in Benue State with his wife for a condolence visit and prayers for the state.

Their plan of eliminating christians with style will fail in Jesus name. 16 Likes

Nice one pst Adeboye.

The storm will soon be over. 10 Likes

this hypocrite could not take it up when his ardent follower was murdered by rampaging gambaris, now he is playing to the gallery with Benue incidence. 3 Likes

Political visitation, did he attend to mrs agbahime that was beheaded in abuja, 17 Likes

Nigeriabiafra80:

Stick to what you know. Stick to what you know. 17 Likes

Farmers-Herders is more of politico-economic than ethno-religious conflict. Thus, political solution is complete anti-dote. Endless prayers can not resolve this crisis. 3 Likes

THE FULANI HARDSMEN HAVE ALREADY KNEW THAT BUHARI CANT WIN NEXT YEAR AGAIN



ANYWAY,WAT IMPART WILL YOUR VISIT BRING?

samysamy:

I'm not here to comment

nice one from the man of God. 2 Likes

patval:

Shut up Shut up 4 Likes

ShobayoEmma:

Adeboye is a thief and a hypocrite.

Seems death rate has increased drastically since PMB assumed office.

Go and get ur PVC now... 1 Like







That doesn't solve the issue of safety for those indigenes.



These sort of stuff thrive only cos we're unable to hold the government responsible for issues like this. Hence everyone is doing visitation and prayers.



I pay for my own safety as well as all sort of bill, yet government will wake up one day and say we should pay exorbitant fees to them as land use charge and other sorts. Ok. After prayers and visitation, what next?That doesn't solve the issue of safety for those indigenes.These sort of stuff thrive only cos we're unable to hold the government responsible for issues like this. Hence everyone is doing visitation and prayers.I pay for my own safety as well as all sort of bill, yet government will wake up one day and say we should pay exorbitant fees to them as land use charge and other sorts. 1 Like

Its your mother that's ugly foolish boy 2 Likes

highchief1:

Nice one!

PSTEMMA1960:

Ortom. This won't solve this problem.









Adeboye endorsed the terrorist in 2015



Now we are here Buhari is a terroristAdeboye endorsed the terrorist in 2015Now we are here 1 Like

If only we form a consistent front against the evils that torment our land and tell our Father in heaven to judge those that trouble us with tribulations,it shall stand! 1 Like

DANKWAMBO is the answer

patval:

highchief1:

deoends on what u call achievement young man u looked at a woman that is old enough to be ur mother and u had the guts to say that she is very ugly, do u think marriage is all about facial beauty, many people who married beautiful ladies are no longer living together as couples...



how would u feel when someone looks at ur mum and say that she is ugly？



quikly modify that ur post... u looked at a woman that is old enough to be ur mother and u had the guts to say that she is very ugly, do u think marriage is all about facial beauty, many people who married beautiful ladies are no longer living together as couples...how would u feel when someone looks at ur mum and say that she is ugly？quikly modify that ur post... 4 Likes

? must you insult them



listen, if you can't respect your Elders....tell me how you will ascertain that age Why is it that, some people don't have respect for men of God, even as an Elderly man and woman they are? must you insult themlisten, if you can't respect your Elders....tell me how you will ascertain that age 1 Like