₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,761 members, 4,137,986 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 05:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? (9408 Views)
Ejike Gift Emeka: 1st Class Graduate Had Accident On His Way To Lagos For NYSC / The Beauty Of A Kenyan Safari . Here's My Journey In Pictures / Should I Go To America Or Forget About It? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by bonjelow(f): 1:13pm
Hello Everyone,
I am a fresh graduate from a reputable Federal Polytechnic in Nigeria, I graduated in 2017 and I am supposed to go for youth service this year (2018 Batch A Corps) which will commence soon. But I have an issue bothering me which I need a good advice on.
Last year 2017 my sister who is in USA for close to 12 years wanted me to come and hustle abroad but it's not easy for youth to go there but through schooling, so she helped me to find a good public University to do Masters, I have done the necessary processing and I have been offered an admission for the Fall Semester starting August 2018, my Visa has also been granted.
The issue on ground now is that I want to have the NYSC certificate, probably if I can runs it as a ghost Corper and get the certificate on my behalf or if an exemption can be possible.
Please I need your sincere advice. Thanks.
1 Like
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by Solidkay(m): 1:23pm
Madam,
no offense but,
you already have the answer to your question!!
If you can run it as a ghost corper then what's stopping you
Don't, I repeat, don't trow away this golden opportunity all in the name of serving a county that has no plans for you whatsoever.
140 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by bonjelow(f): 1:31pm
Solidkay:
Thanks so much for your reply, but what heard is that it is compulsory one must be present every Thursday for CDS, also heard it involves thumbprinting, don't know how to go about this?
4 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by bujebudanu1(m): 1:33pm
bonjelow:
Op .which school is it cos I would love to follow your route.
But how do you answer this questions if it eventually came
Employer in Nigeria... So u finished nysc in 2019 Nigeria and MSC in 2019 USA.so tell us how u did it
?
28 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by bonjelow(f): 1:38pm
bujebudanu1:
Okay, I will send you a pm soon.
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by bujebudanu1(m): 1:41pm
bonjelow:
Thanks
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by Solidkay(m): 1:44pm
bonjelow:This is Nigeria my dear sis,
anything is possible here.
I wish I could help with more info
but the mods should help put this on FP.
2 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by bonjelow(f): 2:00pm
Solidkay:lalasticlala please help me to put this on front page. ���
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by BlackDBagba: 2:01pm
Run away and don't look back on the shithole
Ghost service is corruption- we can't blame the politicians for everything you know.
Good luck in USA!
27 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by adesbaba: 2:48pm
Employer in Nigeria... So u finished nysc in 2019 Nigeria and MSC in 2019 USA.so tell us how u did it
Once you can answer that question... That's all,so what will be your reply...
As for Thursday CDs ,you can runs with ur LGI...talk to him abt d biometric issue too..tell him to take ur full #19800...
I had a guy,we av left camp n I tink we av resumed in our PPA for like 2 weeks,naso d guy permant immigration visa click..he left nysc immediately ..he is in Texas now chilling,....
Once again I say ,answer this question and daz all
Employer in Nigeria... So u finished nysc in 2019 Nigeria and MSC in 2019 USA.so tell us how u did it
8 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by elijah101(m): 3:27pm
Baba then dey run online MSc na ... its not a new thing ... Op abeg ride on
adesbaba:
3 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by chloride6: 3:56pm
Your head is not working OP
If it was working you would be at the airport waiting for your flight not asking about NYSC
WHO NYSC HELP?
Young woman, ghosting don hard gan, because of thumb printing. So make your enquires very well.
How old are you?
What are your plans for the future?
You wan come back abi? You must be mad, very mad.
Plan as if you are not coming back!
The days of people licking your ya.nsh because of foreign M.SC are gone. Foreign M.Sc dey house yapa dey do motivational speaker
Do I need to speak more or what?
63 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by hubtiva: 3:56pm
1
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by nairavsdollars(f): 3:56pm
Better run for your dear life, by the time Buhari is through with you, nobody will recognise you after NYSC
39 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by benjaminoikhe: 3:56pm
Don't be a fool, please continue your journey, Nigeria is mess
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by LORDOFAFONJAS: 3:57pm
To even think of Nysc you must be mad
What are you doing in this useless country
40 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by jetz: 3:57pm
u can delay ur service till after na very easy
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by sisipelebe(f): 3:57pm
You better leave this shithole ASAP and never look back, You can always come in for nysc anytime.. Who NYSC help? Abi na the over size khaki dey hungry you? . You even see university way take you direct for masters without PGD ( as poly graduate). No nija university fit give you admission for Msc without going through PGD. To get USA visa no be moi moi oh. A word is enough for the wise.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by Florblu(f): 3:57pm
Go for your masters abroad.
Come back for your NYSC and if after your masters you are above 30, opt for exemption letter.
18 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by freenature: 3:58pm
bonjelow:
Please go abroad and make sure to get a stay and job even after you must have finished your education. But if you don't mind pls state the country you've been offered admission as it will also affect the probability of what you might decide on.
1 Like
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by northvietnam(m): 4:01pm
hh
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by PapaBaby: 4:01pm
Go abroad and wash plates for Oyinbo
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by GentlemanAyo(m): 4:01pm
Bleep out of this country before I slap you
4 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 4:01pm
Continue your journey abroad Biko... Who nysc with their peanut alawi eep?
3 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by Pipedreams: 4:01pm
You're still reconsidering leaving this shithole? And u have visa in your two palms? Village people strong o. Them dey untop ur matter like Ababio
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by ifex370(m): 4:01pm
Should this really be a question?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by ekems2017(f): 4:01pm
Get an exemption to save you some grammar someday. Period.
1 Like
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by nuoladee: 4:01pm
Better run away. Not everyone is lucky to have such opportunity. If you miss this opportunity just delete your NL account because we will never forgive you. Good luck.
16 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by sanpipita(m): 4:02pm
Its like you want to be unfortunate in this life, who tries weighs his option between nysc and going abroad, even some oyibo will forget their military service and go on greener pastures, be like you want to tell us you wan go abroad cos I no understand what is it to think about here
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by monlawal(m): 4:02pm
It is not compulsory that you must do NYSC, you can put it on hold till you come back. Besides if you chose to remain there the discharge becomes useless. If you eventually get a job in Nigeria, how would you explain MSc in USA and NYSC in Nigeria within the same time frame?
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by Chidinho10(m): 4:02pm
Hey! Stop lying to us here
According to US Immigration Laws, the earliest time you can get an F1 student visa is 4 months to the start of your program. If your program starts in August, the earliest time to get your visa is April. So stop lying to us here.
2 Likes
|Re: Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? by itsene: 4:02pm
There are penalties for running away. Just so you know!
2 Likes
280 Killed In Road Crashes During Xmas & New Year Celebrations – FRSC / Turkish Visa / Ogudu, Gra . Lagos
Viewing this topic: maursatt, valerianchikere, wiseone28, bigfrancis21(m), bujebudanu1(m), suigeneris2(f), camaro(m), Tosinosu2011, Moreoffaith(m), dxpecial(m), Justiceotuya(m), MrBigiman, temitofa(m), Richkid97(m), Moinoni123(m), Xinjin, Dannyozs, Alikote, Abbey247, Heeyhun(f), ASAbraham(m), GENTLETEE(m), geoinvestor(m), PurerareGold, contease(m), zzbrodah, thankyouJesus(m), winterfell007(m), promo4(m), bigfreak, kolidave, dayo2me(m), Flowers95, haykinzo007(m), eddyroyal(m), Peterjetlee007, Dasod, Olaitan3784(f), kingsaif(m), fineyemi(m), Eaglekus002, Osahon7(m), lamboshuango(m), kaywhynoni, ifeoluwa122, davo90tico(m), Tsola13, ki12, pokipoki, Siggysangel, goldtooth, Neyoalao(m), kisscivic(m), olisachris, Vstuffs(m), Billygene, tblackE61(m), nuoladee, Tadeknkeepcalm, Yungwizzzy28(m), merikowa, olujinmisamson1(m), sleekicon(f), Partnerbiz2, ceejayluv(m), biggy26, Daporeals(m), natedalo, InfernoNig(m), emmylet5000, gentlechyke(m), cosade(m), Spykey, tunde82seidat(f) and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18