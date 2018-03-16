Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Should I Go For NYSC Or Continue My Journey Abroad? (9408 Views)

Hello Everyone,

I am a fresh graduate from a reputable Federal Polytechnic in Nigeria, I graduated in 2017 and I am supposed to go for youth service this year (2018 Batch A Corps) which will commence soon. But I have an issue bothering me which I need a good advice on.



Last year 2017 my sister who is in USA for close to 12 years wanted me to come and hustle abroad but it's not easy for youth to go there but through schooling, so she helped me to find a good public University to do Masters, I have done the necessary processing and I have been offered an admission for the Fall Semester starting August 2018, my Visa has also been granted.



The issue on ground now is that I want to have the NYSC certificate, probably if I can runs it as a ghost Corper and get the certificate on my behalf or if an exemption can be possible.



Please I need your sincere advice. Thanks. 1 Like



Thanks so much for your reply, but what heard is that it is compulsory one must be present every Thursday for CDS, also heard it involves thumbprinting, don't know how to go about this? Thanks so much for your reply, but what heard is that it is compulsory one must be present every Thursday for CDS, also heard it involves thumbprinting, don't know how to go about this? 4 Likes

Op .which school is it cos I would love to follow your route.



But how do you answer this questions if it eventually came





Employer in Nigeria... So u finished nysc in 2019 Nigeria and MSC in 2019 USA.so tell us how u did it



? Op .which school is it cos I would love to follow your route.But how do you answer this questions if it eventually cameEmployer in Nigeria... So u finished nysc in 2019 Nigeria and MSC in 2019 USA.so tell us how u did it 28 Likes

Okay, I will send you a pm soon. Okay, I will send you a pm soon.

Ghost service is corruption- we can't blame the politicians for everything you know.



Good luck in USA! Run away and don't look back on the shitholeGhost service is corruption- we can't blame the politicians for everything you know.Good luck in USA! 27 Likes

If it was working you would be at the airport waiting for your flight not asking about NYSC



WHO NYSC HELP?



Young woman, ghosting don hard gan, because of thumb printing. So make your enquires very well.





How old are you?



What are your plans for the future?



You wan come back abi? You must be mad, very mad.



Plan as if you are not coming back!



The days of people licking your ya.nsh because of foreign M.SC are gone. Foreign M.Sc dey house yapa dey do motivational speaker



Do I need to speak more or what? Your head is not working OPIf it was working you would be at the airport waiting for your flight not asking about NYSCWHO NYSC HELP?Young woman, ghosting don hard gan, because of thumb printing. So make your enquires very well.How old are you?What are your plans for the future?You wan come back abi? You must be mad, very mad.Plan as if you are not coming back!The days of people licking your ya.nsh because of foreign M.SC are gone. Foreign M.Sc dey house yapa dey do motivational speakerDo I need to speak more or what? 63 Likes 6 Shares

1

Better run for your dear life, by the time Buhari is through with you, nobody will recognise you after NYSC 39 Likes

Don't be a fool, please continue your journey, Nigeria is mess 32 Likes 2 Shares

To even think of Nysc you must be mad



What are you doing in this useless country 40 Likes

u can delay ur service till after na very easy 2 Likes 2 Shares

. You even see university way take you direct for masters without PGD ( as poly graduate). No nija university fit give you admission for Msc without going through PGD. To get USA visa no be moi moi oh. A word is enough for the wise. You better leave this shithole ASAP and never look back, You can always come in for nysc anytime.. Who NYSC help? Abi na the over size khaki dey hungry you?. You even see university way take you direct for masters without PGD ( as poly graduate). No nija university fit give you admission for Msc without going through PGD. To get USA visa no be moi moi oh. A word is enough for the wise. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Go for your masters abroad.

Come back for your NYSC and if after your masters you are above 30, opt for exemption letter. 18 Likes

Please go abroad and make sure to get a stay and job even after you must have finished your education. But if you don't mind pls state the country you've been offered admission as it will also affect the probability of what you might decide on. Please go abroad and make sure to get a stay and job even after you must have finished your education. But if you don't mind pls state the country you've been offered admission as it will also affect the probability of what you might decide on. 1 Like

Go abroad and wash plates for Oyinbo

Bleep out of this country before I slap you 4 Likes

Continue your journey abroad Biko... Who nysc with their peanut alawi eep? 3 Likes

You're still reconsidering leaving this shithole? And u have visa in your two palms? Village people strong o. Them dey untop ur matter like Ababio 17 Likes 1 Share

Should this really be a question? 2 Likes 1 Share

Get an exemption to save you some grammar someday. Period. 1 Like

Better run away. Not everyone is lucky to have such opportunity. If you miss this opportunity just delete your NL account because we will never forgive you. Good luck. 16 Likes

Its like you want to be unfortunate in this life, who tries weighs his option between nysc and going abroad, even some oyibo will forget their military service and go on greener pastures, be like you want to tell us you wan go abroad cos I no understand what is it to think about here 5 Likes 2 Shares

It is not compulsory that you must do NYSC, you can put it on hold till you come back. Besides if you chose to remain there the discharge becomes useless. If you eventually get a job in Nigeria, how would you explain MSc in USA and NYSC in Nigeria within the same time frame?

Hey! Stop lying to us here

According to US Immigration Laws, the earliest time you can get an F1 student visa is 4 months to the start of your program. If your program starts in August, the earliest time to get your visa is April. So stop lying to us here. 2 Likes