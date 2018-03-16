Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face (7268 Views)

Sebum is an oily substance made of fats, so, oily skin is the result of over production of sebum from the sebaceous glands. Although oily skin is mostly associated with teenage years or puberty, but when there is excess, it can lea to clogged pores and acne.



Causes Of Oily Skin on The Face



Genetics



Oily skin can be inherited from one’s parents and when this happens, you would be susceptibl to can and clogged pores as you tend to have larger sebaceous gland that lets out excess oil.



Overuse Of Skincare product



So many people, in a bid to take car of their skin and to look younger, they make the mistake of overcleansing and exfoliation the skin, scrubbing the skin too much, forgetting that the face is very sensitive, these skincar products can hav adverse effect on the skin, making it very oily.



Hormonal Changes



Normally, the body goes through numerous hormonal changes at different stages of life. So these hormonal changes oftn triggers the sebaceous gland to produce excess skin oil.



Stress



Stress is not only bad for the health, it is also bad for for the skin, Since stress tends to trigger the secretion of androgen hormones in the body, these androgen hormones oftn leads to production of more oil in the skin.





Home remedies To Treat Oily Skin



Honey



For skincare, honey is a very important natural agent, with its antibacterial and antiseptic abilities, honey is great for oily and acne-prone skin.



Honey helps in keeping the skin moist and it is a natural humectants and humectants helps to draw moisture from the skin without replacing it.



How to Use:



Apply a thin layer of raw oil onto the face and leave it for about 15mins to dry, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.



Tomatoes



As funny as it may seem, tomatoes aren’t only for stomach consumption but can be used as acne home remedy as it contains salicylic.



The salicylic acid in tomatoes helps to absorb excess skin oil and also unclog pores.



How to Use:



Add 1 teaspoon of sugar to the pulp of 1 tomato, apply to the face to from a mask, leave the mask on for 5mins, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry.



Aloe Vera



Aloe Vera is not only known for hair treatment but also known for soothing burns and other skin conditions, it’s also very useful for reducing excess oil in the skin and helps treat flaky skin caused by oily patches.



How to use:



Apply a thin layer to your face before bedtime, leave it on until the next morning then rinse face with water.



This guide is not for those of us that were burn with dry skin which cracks during the dry season. Op how can i get an oily skin?







Only dirty people have oily faces.

I don hear!!!





I need a very effective lightening body cream and serum

Oat works too

