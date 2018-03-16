₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,810 members, 4,138,218 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face (7268 Views)
How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin And Face / 6 Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Oily Skin / How to cure darkspots on the face left from pimples (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by tivaonline: 3:54pm
Are looking for how to get rid of oily skin on the face? Having oily face can be sometimes an issue as it tends to ruin your make up and even makes the face all shiny. The oily skin is caused by whats called sebum.
Sebum is an oily substance made of fats, so, oily skin is the result of over production of sebum from the sebaceous glands. Although oily skin is mostly associated with teenage years or puberty, but when there is excess, it can lea to clogged pores and acne.
Causes Of Oily Skin on The Face
Genetics
Oily skin can be inherited from one’s parents and when this happens, you would be susceptibl to can and clogged pores as you tend to have larger sebaceous gland that lets out excess oil.
Overuse Of Skincare product
So many people, in a bid to take car of their skin and to look younger, they make the mistake of overcleansing and exfoliation the skin, scrubbing the skin too much, forgetting that the face is very sensitive, these skincar products can hav adverse effect on the skin, making it very oily.
Hormonal Changes
Normally, the body goes through numerous hormonal changes at different stages of life. So these hormonal changes oftn triggers the sebaceous gland to produce excess skin oil.
Stress
Stress is not only bad for the health, it is also bad for for the skin, Since stress tends to trigger the secretion of androgen hormones in the body, these androgen hormones oftn leads to production of more oil in the skin.
Home remedies To Treat Oily Skin
Honey
For skincare, honey is a very important natural agent, with its antibacterial and antiseptic abilities, honey is great for oily and acne-prone skin.
Honey helps in keeping the skin moist and it is a natural humectants and humectants helps to draw moisture from the skin without replacing it.
How to Use:
Apply a thin layer of raw oil onto the face and leave it for about 15mins to dry, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.
Tomatoes
As funny as it may seem, tomatoes aren’t only for stomach consumption but can be used as acne home remedy as it contains salicylic.
The salicylic acid in tomatoes helps to absorb excess skin oil and also unclog pores.
How to Use:
Add 1 teaspoon of sugar to the pulp of 1 tomato, apply to the face to from a mask, leave the mask on for 5mins, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and pat dry.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera is not only known for hair treatment but also known for soothing burns and other skin conditions, it’s also very useful for reducing excess oil in the skin and helps treat flaky skin caused by oily patches.
How to use:
Apply a thin layer to your face before bedtime, leave it on until the next morning then rinse face with water.
Source: http://hubtiva.com/get-rid-oily-skin-face/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by hubtiva: 4:43pm
nice
1 Like
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by castrol180(m): 7:44pm
second to comment (STC)
But is this thread a paid advert?
no comment and it still made a front page...I fear all these moderators these days oooo
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by telim: 7:44pm
This guide is not for those of us that were burn with dry skin which cracks during the dry season. Op how can i get an oily skin?
1 Like
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by NwaAmaikpe: 7:45pm
Only dirty people have oily faces.
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by Amirullaha(m): 7:45pm
I don hear!!!
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by BruncleZuma: 7:45pm
Won't it be better to just start an oil company?
2 Likes
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by rosieluv(f): 7:45pm
will try this
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by morgan100(m): 7:45pm
Me no fit dey give myself unnecessary wahala
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by ladycomfort(f): 7:47pm
I need a very effective lightening body cream and serum
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by dukechilezie(m): 7:47pm
Tah! who smooth face epp? Men dey hustle for liquid cash. I no be okoro wey dey look uche face.
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by QueenDeborah(f): 7:47pm
Abeg comot for road make we pass... Wetin concern us.... With oil skin.
1 Like
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by Breezzy(m): 7:47pm
[/color]How to get rid of Herdsmen nko
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by Breezzy(m): 7:48pm
...
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by Freshwhyte(m): 7:48pm
Kk
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by 7footre(m): 7:48pm
I am oily face personified
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by Freshwhyte(m): 7:49pm
ladycomfort:
Buy extract cream 1500 just within 1 week you will see d changes
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by Allylic(f): 7:50pm
Oat works too
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by ladycomfort(f): 7:51pm
Freshwhyte:.
Extract cream Can I get the pics biko
By the way, have used extract soap, papaya flavour before,,, e no work
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by Allylic(f): 7:52pm
ladycomfort:lightening cream..why not buy nature essence,the original one I tink they sell it for 4500..it won't lighten your skin but I bet u will enjoy and love your skin..
2 Likes
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by Pearl05(f): 7:54pm
[quote author=ladycomfort post=65897576]I need a very effective lightening body cream and serum [/quote
Have you heard of Oriflame Sweden products? They are amazing.
Send pm for details.
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by EXLOVER(m): 7:56pm
ladycomfort:hope you will bleach your tot0 and nya$h join?
2 Likes
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by Cutehector(m): 7:57pm
Just squeeze the face so that the oil will come out...
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by error4040: 7:57pm
Allylic:Hi, nice DP you Got
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by MTKbudapest(m): 7:58pm
telim:
Drink palm oil and engine oil everyday and night.
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by Jigba(f): 8:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Some people like me naturally have oily skin. It has nothing to do with cleanliness
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by WebSurfer(m): 8:03pm
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by highbee02: 8:07pm
tivaonline:
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by DabLord: 8:09pm
tivaonline:Nonesense i own two aloe vera plants,i used it for almost two years two years it doesnt work...i'm tire of fighting acne i wanna be rich then treat my face medically
|Re: How To Get Rid Of Oily Skin On The Face by lekkan(m): 8:11pm
Take your bath with Ororo 2 times a day
telim:
Sexual Help / Treat That Malaria Before it Wrecks Your Brain / Do Babies Fall Sick In The Womb?
Viewing this topic: mgbogo, dhebo(m), Odunharry(m), cephas10, olumbateey(m), Misslagbaja, dukechilezie(m), Sammcarter(m), Bakare19, jfad, Ikocyztem, andyibanga(m), Moyenii(f), fabad, jaysnow(m), Babaty87(m), xreal, Ichegirl(f), Franchise21(m), Inams(m), olafresh(m), e10nzy(m), gidimasters(m), DCMIX(m), Adeyanju23(m), vickyboiy, vladhillz(m), WaleOsu(m), wealthyhenry(m), Goahead(m), andrew5678(m), Samogbo1(m), JennyOfOldstones(f), luckysofy(m), Twinkle004(f), Thorby(m), Maris0427, Sharon6(f), alexpumpin, MrEgghead(m), mattychuks2017, Henitan24(f), upsonn(m), divineappo(m), sugarp(f), Dreamwaker(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13