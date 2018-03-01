₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by Amagite(f): 6:33pm
So, there’s currently a rift going on between Mina, the pair of Miracle and Nina’s fans.
This is coming after Nina’s sister who is currently handling her social media accounts, claimed Miracle’s fans are using her for votes and are planning to dump her when the time is right.
Her tweet is coming after she said she saw such tweets from Miracle fans.
Some fans told her to delete the tweet, saying it’s insensitive, and she did, but not before we got a grab of it. See the now deleted tweet.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by NwaAmaikpe: 8:43pm
But Nina told Ebuka that winning Miracle was her own prize.
So why will her sister be heartless enough to want people to waste their votes on her?
Please don't waste your votes.
It's better not to vote than to vote for Nina,
Just like it is better to be barren than to born an imbeciIe.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by Stemkay: 8:44pm
:.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by Shitface(m): 8:44pm
Who cares?
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by Sirpaul(m): 8:44pm
goodnyt
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by GIDIBANKZ(m): 8:45pm
Watin monaco dy play
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by countsparrow: 8:45pm
She no need the money nah, she said Miracle was her priority...
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by kenneth348: 8:45pm
OK let me end this "like" for miracle "share" for nina
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by delikay4luv: 8:45pm
I don't want to do this. I don't want to be tempted.
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by Akalia(m): 8:46pm
How is this news bikonu?? Nairaland is really flying off course nowadays .
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by obojememe: 8:46pm
buh miracle is fvvvvcking that babe anyhow!
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by pweshdodo(m): 8:47pm
So therefore?
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by reubenobi(m): 8:47pm
NwaAmaikpe:Close ya mouth
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by hcupid(m): 8:47pm
GIDIBANKZ:match just start na bros
Hahahaha
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by BRASH: 8:48pm
can u pls xplain hw she is being used?
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by ABJDOT(m): 8:48pm
ok
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by BiafranBushBoy: 8:48pm
bullshit...
Assholes repeatedly on the loose. Who the fvck cares about who Nina is?
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by IwillSucced(m): 8:49pm
poo men
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by chykmoni(m): 8:49pm
Kk
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by LessNoise: 8:49pm
She shot herself on the leg by saying miracle is her priority
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by GIDIBANKZ(m): 8:50pm
hcupid:My blood dy hot
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by Jtinaonyi: 8:52pm
Nawah!
|Re: BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" by OGHENE316: 8:53pm
pweshdodo:issabanger
