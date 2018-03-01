Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Nina's Sister Cries Out “My Sister Is Being Used By Miracle Fans" (1540 Views)

BBNaija: Nina Confronts Miracle For Telling Other Housemates They Had Sex / BBNaija: Miracle And Nina Have Sex 'Birthday Sex Gift" / BBNaija: Nina's Ex Boyfriend Reacts After She Kissed Miracle

This is coming after Nina’s sister who is currently handling her social media accounts, claimed Miracle’s fans are using her for votes and are planning to dump her when the time is right.



Her tweet is coming after she said she saw such tweets from Miracle fans.



Some fans told her to delete the tweet, saying it’s insensitive, and she did, but not before we got a grab of it. See the now deleted tweet.



But Nina told Ebuka that winning Miracle was her own prize.



So why will her sister be heartless enough to want people to waste their votes on her?

Please don't waste your votes.



It's better not to vote than to vote for Nina,

Who cares?

Watin monaco dy play

She no need the money nah, she said Miracle was her priority... 1 Like

OK let me end this "like" for miracle "share" for nina 1 Like

I don't want to do this. I don't want to be tempted.

How is this news bikonu?? Nairaland is really flying off course nowadays .



buh miracle is fvvvvcking that babe anyhow! buh miracle is fvvvvcking that babe anyhow!

NwaAmaikpe:

GIDIBANKZ:

can u pls xplain hw she is being used?

Assholes repeatedly on the loose. Who the fvck cares about who Nina is?



This is one story you don't want to miss...



Diary of a Local Prostitute.



Read and thank me later. bullshit...Assholes repeatedly on the loose. Who the fvck cares about who Nina is?This is one story you don't want to miss...Read and thank me later.

She shot herself on the leg by saying miracle is her priority

hcupid:

match just start na bros Hahahaha My blood dy hot My blood dy hot

