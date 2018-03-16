₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by naptu2: 9:15pm
Desire Oparanozie's rocket goal against Paris FC has been voted the goal of the month for February by readers of international women's football website Women's Soccer United.
Here's a video of the goal.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaI0CzBQkYY
And here's a link to the previous thread about the goal.
http://www.nairaland.com/4363721/video-pictures-desire-oparanozies-rocket
https://mobile.twitter.com/WomensSoccerUtd/status/974692550085931008
1 Like
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by naptu2: 9:16pm
Reactions from Kelechi Nwakali, Faith Ikidi, Ebere Orji and others.
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by FortifiedCity: 9:20pm
That's my girl Desire.
Don't worry my son will grow up and marry you
3 Likes
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by naijjaman(m): 9:32pm
Nice.
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:36pm
Congrats
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by alphaconde(m): 9:37pm
nice something good has come out of Nazareth
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by BruncleZuma: 9:39pm
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by hinohsend: 9:44pm
World Soccer United? Lol.... The Twitter page is not even verified. Rubbish.... Nice goal tho
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by daddymaruto: 9:46pm
good one
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by IwillSucced(m): 9:48pm
nice one
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by ameri9ja: 10:10pm
I
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by ameri9ja: 10:12pm
I always feel funny watching women play soccer. It all seems weird.
|Re: Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February by chloride6: 10:14pm
I was so sure naptu2 opened this thread
