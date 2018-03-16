Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Desire Oparanozie's Rocket Goal Voted Goal Of The Month For February (3812 Views)

Here's a video of the goal.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaI0CzBQkYY



And here's a link to the previous thread about the goal.



http://www.nairaland.com/4363721/video-pictures-desire-oparanozies-rocket





Reactions from Kelechi Nwakali, Faith Ikidi, Ebere Orji and others.





That's my girl Desire.

Don't worry my son will grow up and marry you

Nice.

Congrats

nice something good has come out of Nazareth

World Soccer United? Lol.... The Twitter page is not even verified. Rubbish.... Nice goal tho

good one

nice one

I

I always feel funny watching women play soccer. It all seems weird.