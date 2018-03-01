Posted By: Kunle AKINRINADE







Two suspected robbers, Yemi Adeyemi and Segun Ikudaisi have narrated how they improvised sedative by mixing dusting powder with petrol to dispossess commercial motorcyclists popularly called okada of their motorbikes.



The suspects, who are members of a three-man robbery gang are currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, Ogun State.



It was learnt that they had been terrorising okada operators in the Atan area of Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state lately.



They were paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu at the state’s police command headquarters in Abeokuta.



According to the police, the suspects would board a commercial motorcycle, cover the rider’s nose with a handkerchief containing the powder mixed with petrol. Once their victim become tranquilised, they would disposess him of the motorbike.



Luck ran out on the duo after they were intercepted by policemen during another operation a few days ago.



Ikudaisi, said he sold the first motorbike for N75,000 after he and Adeyemi tranquilised the owner with their improvised substance.

He said the gun found in his possession was given to him by one of his friends who is also a robber.



”I have built a house. I was into trans-border smuggling activities between Benin Republic and Nigeria. I used to smuggle contraband like turkey and rice until I had a road accident following which I decided to join a robbery gang.”



Adeyemi echoed Ikudaisi’s confession adding that they had been operating on Atan-Idiroko Road for a very long time.



”We have been operating along Atan-Idiroko Road and stole motorbikes from okada operators. We mixed dusting powder with petrol and wrapped the substance with a handkerchief which we used to tranquilise our victims by covering their face with it. Once they fell asleep we would push them off the motorbike and steal it.”



CP Iliyasu said the fleeing member of the gang would be arrested adding that they would be charged to court at the completion of investigation.





http://thenationonlineng.net/mix-dusting-powder-petrol-rob-okada-operators/