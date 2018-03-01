₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,126 members, 4,139,337 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 03:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) (5162 Views)
Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating / Lagos engineer sets lover, rival ablaze with petrol bomb, poisons self / Hoodlums Attack Police With Petrol Bomb In Lagos (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by Islie: 11:35am
Posted By: Kunle AKINRINADE
http://thenationonlineng.net/mix-dusting-powder-petrol-rob-okada-operators/
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by taylor89: 11:37am
Wasterners on the beat
Ewedu is powerful
7 Likes
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by eTECTIVe(m): 11:43am
Where are those morons masturbating in dat India thread on FP, com and carry ur brodas
2 Likes
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by whitebeard(m): 11:48am
NCAN now ridding in style oh..! Okay we know them..we are on their pay roll oh..how do u tink we got this lambo..just talking out loud..
We rolling in style and class now..! NCAN is the biggest and wealthiest agency here on NL
Ncan western branch. Salute..!
1 Like
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by fuckerstard: 11:48am
You don't just decide to join robbery gang and expect everything to be fine, bad decision.
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 11:51am
New devilish techniques everyday, chai God is so patient!!
1 Like
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by Redoil: 3:04pm
If you know these people are doing more harm than the igbos click like If you know that the igbo people are doing more harm click share
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by ChelseaIorfa: 3:20pm
Kai see format
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by borade34: 3:20pm
CHECK OUT TODAY 95% SURE Betting Tips( over 120+ odds for today) ON GOAL 9JA FORUM NOW BEFORE IT EXPIRES. AND ALSO STAND A CHANCE TO WIN Up TO N20,000 by participating in our Today Mega give away.
VISIT Goal 9ja Forum Now At: www dot goal 9ja dot com
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 3:22pm
ndi Yoruba sef
2 Likes
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by smokedfish: 3:22pm
Afon
2 Likes
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by talk2percy(m): 3:23pm
eTECTIVe:lol...no mind them...bloody skull miners! Rather than mining for human parts I rather peddle drugs and chop whoever falls a victim to greed!
1 Like
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by OboOlora(f): 3:24pm
Foolish journalism! What’s the powder, chloroform?
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by Dearlord(m): 3:25pm
I see...
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by pweshboi(m): 3:25pm
Dustin powder and petrol?
1 Like
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by Jabioro: 3:26pm
Give them the same solutn ...
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by kolafolabi(m): 3:28pm
smh
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by babdap: 3:28pm
shun crime it doesn't pay.
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by jospepper: 3:28pm
Crime does not pay, see how they sing like canary when they are finally arrested.
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by kaluxy007(m): 3:28pm
wawu no wonder they call them highly sophisticated
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by shepherd003: 3:29pm
the choice of his business is always contrary :
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by talk2percy(m): 3:30pm
Ok nau...where are the Yorubas wey sabi only to mine skull, smoke weed and rob?? Where them..now they be like Chelsea players after they lost to Barca....
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by oyetunder(m): 3:30pm
others are struggling...you are still robbing them.
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by OkpaAkuEriEri: 3:31pm
Crime do nt pay.
Let dm pay 4 it
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by talk2percy(m): 3:32pm
Ok nau...where are the Yorubas wey sabi only to mine skull, smoke weed and rob?? Where them..now they be like Chelsea players after they lost to Barca....
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by profjustine458(m): 3:32pm
Afonjeeeezzzzyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by borade34: 3:32pm
CHECK OUT TODAY 95% SURE Betting Tips( over 120+ odds for today) ON GOAL 9JA FORUM NOW BEFORE IT EXPIRES. AND ALSO STAND A CHANCE TO WIN Up TO N20,000 by participating in our Today Mega give away.
VISIT Goal 9ja Forum Now At: www dot goal 9ja dot com
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by jameyjaggs: 3:33pm
dustin powder n petrol? Hw una take think reach der?..wel sha i don learn somtin....
1 Like
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by Bcukzz: 3:36pm
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by westearn: 3:39pm
wow. there is a lot going on
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by oomar(m): 3:39pm
Criminals Are Always Advancing Their Act So Is A Great Challenge To Security Agent To Advance Their Work
|Re: ‘how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators’ (pic) by kaluxy007(m): 3:40pm
jameyjaggs:you're highly suspected
Man Kill Wife In Lagos For Cheating On Him / Website Design For Your Business / EFCC Arraigns Man For 44,000 Euros Fraud
Viewing this topic: debonairprinx(m), benn94(m), Prdo, Donas12(m), AkumahTalk(m), Nedlog(m), highmood(m), casydigital(m), PharmAlfred, dsocioemmy(m), Noblebrown7(m), Sammybabelious, noblebaba, Meajor(m), Blackfreedom, Oluwaesko(m), Thavik(m), Cherrybliz, Yankee101, gracioustayo, Edikraftdeco(m), iykepromotions, kantin, akan102, 4reala(m), MIA72, Coloradvantage(m), pankere(m), WENGERNOMICS(m), IkpuNnegiEwu44, viqSmallz(m), felixxy(m), hijodedios, abecent(m), EXLOVER(m), Singleatom(m), EBUBS(m), Smony, frozen70(f), neomatrix1027(m), andy121223(m), Beetunez44(m), walygy(m), damipaul(m), pinpinkay(m), zan1999, seunadeolu, mukthar2000(m), MexicanWolf, christprisoner, emybills, Almaiga, ibolomo(m), DonCandido, BabangidaHamza(m), AdakoleG, ssogundele, martinefu, Olulinks(m), ofisa247(m), kidman96(m), Patented, bjolat(m), amikeem(m), MofePR, Benjom(m), Taku555(m), Joshuaoseoboh(m), CODEEATER(m), Awoleesu, kadree(m), Mekanus(m), Bugsy09(m), owelle22(m), atumomo(f), Taylordedon, JOHNSONSOLAFUNMI, Xtopherprince(m), patwhizzy(m), Flexherbal(m), EEmTiJ, SlayerForever, Vill(f), jamace(m), verifielive, Superpower(m), tidedroid, izang87, gistus, sammieguze(m), olalat(m), desmondude(m), maco22(m), dival247(m), abfalkolly(m), dsoja, A7(m), nictech and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7