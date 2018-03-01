₦airaland Forum

'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by Islie: 11:35am
Posted By: Kunle AKINRINADE



Two suspected robbers, Yemi Adeyemi and Segun Ikudaisi have narrated how they improvised sedative by mixing dusting powder with petrol to dispossess commercial motorcyclists popularly called okada of their motorbikes.

The suspects, who are members of a three-man robbery gang are currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It was learnt that they had been terrorising okada operators in the Atan area of Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state lately.

They were paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu at the state’s police command headquarters in Abeokuta.

According to the police, the suspects would board a commercial motorcycle, cover the rider’s nose with a handkerchief containing the powder mixed with petrol. Once their victim become tranquilised, they would disposess him of the motorbike.

Luck ran out on the duo after they were intercepted by policemen during another operation a few days ago.

Ikudaisi, said he sold the first motorbike for N75,000 after he and Adeyemi tranquilised the owner with their improvised substance.
He said the gun found in his possession was given to him by one of his friends who is also a robber.

”I have built a house. I was into trans-border smuggling activities between Benin Republic and Nigeria. I used to smuggle contraband like turkey and rice until I had a road accident following which I decided to join a robbery gang.”

Adeyemi echoed Ikudaisi’s confession adding that they had been operating on Atan-Idiroko Road for a very long time.

”We have been operating along Atan-Idiroko Road and stole motorbikes from okada operators. We mixed dusting powder with petrol and wrapped the substance with a handkerchief which we used to tranquilise our victims by covering their face with it. Once they fell asleep we would push them off the motorbike and steal it.”

CP Iliyasu said the fleeing member of the gang would be arrested adding that they would be charged to court at the completion of investigation.



http://thenationonlineng.net/mix-dusting-powder-petrol-rob-okada-operators/
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by taylor89: 11:37am
Wasterners on the beat









Ewedu is powerful

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by eTECTIVe(m): 11:43am
Where are those morons masturbating in dat India thread on FP, com and carry ur brodas

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by whitebeard(m): 11:48am
NCAN now ridding in style oh..! Okay we know them..we are on their pay roll oh..how do u tink we got this lambo..just talking out loud..
We rolling in style and class now..! NCAN is the biggest and wealthiest agency here on NL

Ncan western branch. Salute..!

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by fuckerstard: 11:48am
You don't just decide to join robbery gang and expect everything to be fine, bad decision.
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 11:51am
New devilish techniques everyday, chai God is so patient!!

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by Redoil: 3:04pm
If you know these people are doing more harm than the igbos click like If you know that the igbo people are doing more harm click share

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by ChelseaIorfa: 3:20pm
Kai see format
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by borade34: 3:20pm
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by Charmerbeautylooks(f): 3:22pm
ndi Yoruba sef angry angry

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by smokedfish: 3:22pm
Afon lipsrsealed

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by talk2percy(m): 3:23pm
eTECTIVe:
Where are those morons masturbating in dat India thread on FP, com and carry ur brodas
lol...no mind them...bloody skull miners! Rather than mining for human parts I rather peddle drugs and chop whoever falls a victim to greed!

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by OboOlora(f): 3:24pm
Foolish journalism! What’s the powder, chloroform?
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by Dearlord(m): 3:25pm
I see...
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by pweshboi(m): 3:25pm
Dustin powder and petrol?

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by Jabioro: 3:26pm
Give them the same solutn ...
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by kolafolabi(m): 3:28pm
smh
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by babdap: 3:28pm
shun crime it doesn't pay.
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by jospepper: 3:28pm
Crime does not pay, see how they sing like canary when they are finally arrested.
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by kaluxy007(m): 3:28pm
wawu no wonder they call them highly sophisticated

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by shepherd003: 3:29pm
the choice of his business is always contrary :
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by talk2percy(m): 3:30pm
Ok nau...where are the Yorubas wey sabi only to mine skull, smoke weed and rob?? Where them..now they be like Chelsea players after they lost to Barca....

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by oyetunder(m): 3:30pm
others are struggling...you are still robbing them.
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by OkpaAkuEriEri: 3:31pm
Crime do nt pay.
Let dm pay 4 it
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by talk2percy(m): 3:32pm
Ok nau...where are the Yorubas wey sabi only to mine skull, smoke weed and rob?? Where them..now they be like Chelsea players after they lost to Barca.... grin
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by profjustine458(m): 3:32pm
Afonjeeeezzzzyyyyyyyy!!!!!!! shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked sad
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by borade34: 3:32pm
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by jameyjaggs: 3:33pm
dustin powder n petrol? Hw una take think reach der?..wel sha i don learn somtin....

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by Bcukzz: 3:36pm
undecided
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by westearn: 3:39pm
wow. there is a lot going on

Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by oomar(m): 3:39pm
Criminals Are Always Advancing Their Act So Is A Great Challenge To Security Agent To Advance Their Work
Re: 'how We Mix Dusting Powder With Petrol To Rob Okada Operators' (pic) by kaluxy007(m): 3:40pm
jameyjaggs:
dustin powder n petrol? Hw una take think reach der?..wel sha i don learn somtin....
you're highly suspected

