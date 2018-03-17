₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by Groovenaija360(m): 3:05pm
On 16 March, a video of a househelp beating up and stepping on a child emerged, sparking public outcry.
The distressing footage shared in popular Facebook group Kilimani mums by a user by the name Millicent Njeru, purportedly the child’s mother shows the nanny slapping, pinching and even kicking the child on the head.
"This is what my baby has been undergoing through" she wrote on the page.
According to reports, she reported the matter to the police and the case was to be mentioned on Friday 16th at the Makadara law courts.
(More Photos and comments) >>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/child-abuse-kenyan-house-help-caught-camera-kicking-hitting-baby-video/
>>>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGwKROG6NNA
1 Like
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by python1: 3:11pm
Lol, this one is even kind na. There is one I watched (I think on nairaland), I shed tears.
10 Likes
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by Caustics: 5:38pm
if she needs qualified house maid she should spend money and import from nigeria and stop complaining
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by ZombieTAMER: 5:40pm
Buhari sef
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by doctor306: 5:40pm
DAT baby don piss for the woman Christmas cloth
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by emperor94(m): 5:40pm
But why nah? this is a woman old enough to be a mother. She has to face the music.
7 Likes
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by Enemyofpeace: 5:41pm
What are we going to do with all these Fulani herdswomen?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by NOC1(m): 5:41pm
ZombieTAMER:
Na Buhari kill your grand papa?
I've said it before I will have two kids by the grace of God, I and wife will raise the kids without any help because my parents never had one.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by PSTEMMA1960(m): 5:41pm
Old video, i watched this video more than 2yrs ago..
2 Likes
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by Ruona77: 5:42pm
Very very sad indeed. All these bitterness towards a child who has not offended u in anyway. Why even accept the job in the first place? May God help us working mums, househelps are necessary evil but we just need to be vigilant. Get cameras if u cant be there physically or an aged relative should be in the house with them. These househelps are really not smiling these days, too many bad news about househelps tjese days. Me I sack as soon as I notice my kids are withdrawn from you. May God help us
3 Likes
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by ZombieTAMER: 5:43pm
NOC1:
Buhari is worse than Ebola and his supporters owns a well furnished duplex in hell
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by tyconcepts(f): 5:43pm
The devil is no longer in hell
1 Like
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by oxaxcool(m): 5:43pm
Buhari not again....
1 Like
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by emmxzy(m): 5:43pm
this are the result u get from not bein able to cater for ur child your self
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by sinaj(f): 5:44pm
Reason why I wnt leave my child at d mercy of any house help.
Will rather suspend my job.
2 Likes
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by purem(m): 5:44pm
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by purem(m): 5:45pm
That woman is suffering from inferiority complex and you can get a new phone and call his mom about the pregnancy or something like that may occur in the process of moving to the store next week to purchase something to eat
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by kaycious: 5:45pm
that's what happen when women tend to their careers more than their children
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by SenorFax(m): 5:46pm
Some nairalanders go die on top buhari's matter
If dey fall JAMB its buhari
If their gf left them its buhari
Househelp kick baby, still buhari
As some no get brain, dem go still say na buhari.
3 Likes
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by guttentag(m): 5:47pm
Na this one, it is common in Nigeria na
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by BruncleZuma: 5:48pm
Hire at your in risk...
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by kmcutez(f): 5:49pm
kaycious:
I don't blame women for their careers. Men of nowadays are not reliable. Depending on a man financially these days is suicide and mission impossible.
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by enabledgoddess(f): 5:49pm
Always in Kenya do things like this erupt. I wouldn't blame women who use nannies . as women we have to work and augment our husband's money one source is never enough except the quy is super rich.
1 Like
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by Rebuke: 5:53pm
The kinda money I wil be looking for that will not give me n my partner d time to care for our kids, can't think of it sha.
Guys Letz hustle up big time, make enough money dat even if yhur wife has to work she will be d boss who takes d shot.
Nanny? Kai, never o
1 Like
|Re: Child Abuse: Kenyan House Help Caught On Camera Kicking & Hitting A Baby (Video) by Breezzy(m): 5:53pm
It's a pity, Never you trust anyone
1 Like
and 52 guest(s)
