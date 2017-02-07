₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,210 members, 4,139,633 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 07:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Share A Day You Can Never Forget (5669 Views)
One Person Nigeria Can Never Forget For Life Is.....? / Identical Twins Anna And Lucy Decinque Share A Boyfriend / Identical Twins Who “share Everything” Share A Boyfriend And Bed Too (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Share A Day You Can Never Forget by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:55pm
I don't know the right session to put this,
I believe the Moderators will move it to the right place. I know we've all had various experience in our lifetime either the good or the bad one. But I believe a particular one would always forever be in our heart which is very hard to forget.
Mine was on the 3rd of Oct 2012 when I just recently gained admission. We were to resume newly January 2013. I fell sick and I was given a home drip by a nurse called by my mum.
That fateful day, at exactly 7pm I noticed something strange happening to me. My skin became swollen and my tongue and head was becoming bigger (as I imagined tho Lol). I signaled to my younger sis who immediately called my mum to come check me out. Without wasting time, she called the nurse on phone who was suppose to come check me around that 8pm.
She rushed down too and explained I was reacting to the drip. She suggested I should be taken to the hospital. I saw death that particular day, but I was grateful I survived.
Since that day, no doctor or nurse fit convince me make I come collect drip make I answer ooo.
Let's also hear you out, share your experience.
4 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by ameri9ja: 4:00pm
I will never forget the day I was 5thTC on NL.
3 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by Caustics: 5:24pm
That day has not come but it will be the day when buhari will be disgraced, humiliated, and made to pay for the crimes and evil he has committed against nigerians
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by BMCSlayer: 5:25pm
This story is for all my guys in the struggle. Read and learn
Two good friends, an elephant and a mouse, were walking through the jungles of Africa. Both minding their own business going down the path.
The elephant trips and falls into a huge hole and starts screaming, "Save me, save me!"
The mouse says, "Wtf do you expect me... Wait, wait... I got an idea."
The mouse runs home, goes into his garage and gets out his Mercedes Benz. He then drives to the hardware store, buys some rope and puts the rope in the back of Mercedes Benz.
The mouse drives back to the hole shouts down to the elephant, "Listen, I'm gonna tie this end of the rope to the back of my Mercedes Benz, and you tie the other end to your snout. So that way when we pull out, you'll be saved."
The plan worked.
A couple of days later, the elephant and the mouse were walking through the jungles of Africa again. Still minding their own business going down the path.
This time, the mouse trips and falls into the same hole and screams, "Save me, save me!"
The elephant whips out his dick, drops it in the hole and tells the mouse, "Run up my dick, and you'll be saved." ...and of course the plan worked.
...and do you know what the moral of this story is?
If you got a big dick, you don't need a Mercedes Benz
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by chiboyo(m): 5:25pm
I would never forget the day Nigerians were deceived by the change mantra to vote for Buhari
32 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by ELgordo(m): 5:25pm
Ovoko!
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by iliyande(m): 5:25pm
I was framed up by an okada man. I was nearly lynched at the spot.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by Atiku2019: 5:26pm
Nov 16 1991 when i represented Blue House to win the 50Meters primary School Inter-House Sports
I Miss Central Bank Primary School Lagos
16 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by miracool946: 5:26pm
mmmm the day I saw my boo in one gboys car and out depression I went to drink and lost my phone
6 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by DynasTee: 5:27pm
the day I was having a meeting with Bill Gate just as he was about to give me all his assets.
I woke up and discovered it was a dream
3 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by cecymiammy(f): 5:27pm
The day I took weed dissolve in a palmwine
1 Like
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by YOUNGrapha(m): 5:27pm
IT STILL RING ON MY HEAD LIKE YESTERDAY
"29 MAY 2015///////29-052015!!!!!!!
DAY THAT GOODLUCK JONATHAN HANDS OVER TO
THE BLOOD THIRSTY COWISH TRIBALISTIC BUHARI
3 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by orumba(m): 5:27pm
0ct 2, 1928
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by Northmall(m): 5:28pm
February 7, 2017
Lost my baby sister and I couldn't get to see her before she was buried. She was just 10 yo
21 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by Blackfire(m): 5:28pm
First sex
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by alexistaiwo: 5:28pm
March 18 2018.
The day I made my first millions.
Save the date.
10 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by MadeInChina: 5:28pm
The day I got my first blöwjob.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by tyconcepts(f): 5:28pm
The day my trouser tore just as I was stepping into an interview panel.... My village people followed me in a night bus
28 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by osemoses1234(m): 5:28pm
..
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by Pavore9: 5:29pm
The first time as a kid I passed through the wooden bridge that connected Mende and Ojota (Lagos) though the place is now built up. The place used to be swampy with frogs as choristers!
1 Like
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by okonja(m): 5:29pm
16years 7Months 13days 18hours 22minutes ago...October 1, 2001 . The day I was involved in a fire accident.
We were thought how to make Shoe Polish on board but instructed to prepare it at home and submit as assignment the following week. I was afraid of the teacher that took the subject then, so I obliged to carry out the experiment.
I was done with everything and was about to bring it down from fire, in the cause of transferring the pot from stove to the zinc, it got exploded and the hot substance with fire sprouted out of the pot and poured on my right part of the body from head to toe but my leg was mostly affected, other parts are looking good now
Spent 7weeks at Lautech Teaching Hospital Oshogbo because it was a 3rd degree burn
Had to learn how to stand on my legs like a toddler after 4weeks and started walking the 5th week.
If you schooled in BICAS that time, you will know me by now
16 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by Umartins1(m): 5:30pm
The day I banged a coursemate in the classroom at night
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by Fuckgodndjesus: 5:30pm
.
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by hajoke2000(f): 5:30pm
feb 22 2016.... the day acid exploded in the school library .
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by cbrezy(m): 5:30pm
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by wunmi590(m): 5:31pm
The day I was born, the day I became catholic, almost everyday of my life have been wonderful
8 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by Zonex1(m): 5:31pm
28 of august 2017 wen my gurlfwnd of 7yrz brokup wid me n left me 4 a copper n dat same day of d nxt mnth i meet my wife gladyz n was happy again only 4 me 2 here dat d copper guy threw her out 4 a character i manage 4 7yrz{infidelity}
4 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by bobolizim(m): 5:31pm
It's the morning of Dec. 07 2007, I felt so elated that morning cause it was my birthday. I remember going to school that morning with my twin sister and a brother. All that was on my mind was to celebrate my birthday with my class mates and come back home as soon as possible since that day was Friday and we used to close early.
Little did I know that it's gonna be a fateful day, on getting home, I saw people crying , jumping and all. I got to know my uncle in onitsha who got married to an Igbo woman was dead. As that then, he was an Achitecture that's already living fine; he was our hope. He's the kind of uncle anyone would look up to, so cool headed and intelligent. Rest in peace brother Rotimi. You live forever in my heart.
8 Likes
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by Francis95(m): 5:31pm
this happened on 25th january 2018 , that's the day I had my first sex experience .
it was a funny experience ....
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by izzy4shizzy(m): 5:31pm
The day I would never forget was that faithful sunday my girlfriend/former love of my life told me that she is leaving me for one yeye rich dude I dont even know....
Girls are wicked sha
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by ndubueze92(m): 5:32pm
Guys! what does it mean when a girl calls a guy a fish? please, someone just called me that.
|Re: Share A Day You Can Never Forget by adezjamz(m): 5:32pm
For now, it was my first day outside my hometown.
Travelling is a great experience
ndubueze92:It means your mumu get level. Hope it's helpful?
2 Likes
Ridiculous Names / Gifts You Dislike Most To Be Presented To You / My Posts Don't Used To Show On New Topic Page.why
Viewing this topic: Damzy007, robonski15(m), indoorlove(m), mperoakeem(m), Chuksworld(m), iliyande(m), aparata, validstar1, Mocalypse, gabi98(m), omotuntun, Jsucre(m), Sugarcious(m), obi4eze, fhranchez(m), Mandrake007(m), bowintrillz(m), rule(m), Malcolmsweet, herdeymedey(f), 360great(m), Unik3030, Chy27, 7COLOURS, hakeem4(m), Student125(m), Edwin02110(m), Ebuka007, cjfbn, doubella, etibaba(m), CastedAyo, BrutalJab, obylynn, Halcyon001, Mhyketh(m), Rozaytee(f), Binchim(m), remi1444(m), gaby(m), greatsly, donbenie(m), haibe(m), Obaloluwa08(m), obainojazz(m), hotspec(m), Liliyann(f), SetrakusRa(m), MRosario(m), Stevengerd(m), babysophie(f), Jeswino, Macaulay10(m), abmendozer(m), Thugnificent(m) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26