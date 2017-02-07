Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Share A Day You Can Never Forget (5669 Views)

I don't know the right session to put this,

I believe the Moderators will move it to the right place. I know we've all had various experience in our lifetime either the good or the bad one. But I believe a particular one would always forever be in our heart which is very hard to forget.

Mine was on the 3rd of Oct 2012 when I just recently gained admission. We were to resume newly January 2013. I fell sick and I was given a home drip by a nurse called by my mum.

That fateful day, at exactly 7pm I noticed something strange happening to me. My skin became swollen and my tongue and head was becoming bigger (as I imagined tho Lol). I signaled to my younger sis who immediately called my mum to come check me out. Without wasting time, she called the nurse on phone who was suppose to come check me around that 8pm.

She rushed down too and explained I was reacting to the drip. She suggested I should be taken to the hospital. I saw death that particular day, but I was grateful I survived.

Since that day, no doctor or nurse fit convince me make I come collect drip make I answer ooo.



Let's also hear you out, share your experience. 4 Likes

I will never forget the day I was 5thTC on NL. 3 Likes

That day has not come but it will be the day when buhari will be disgraced, humiliated, and made to pay for the crimes and evil he has committed against nigerians That day has not come but it will be the day when buhari will be disgraced, humiliated, and made to pay for the crimes and evil he has committed against nigerians 38 Likes 1 Share

This story is for all my guys in the struggle. Read and learn





Two good friends, an elephant and a mouse, were walking through the jungles of Africa. Both minding their own business going down the path.



The elephant trips and falls into a huge hole and starts screaming, "Save me, save me!"



The mouse says, "Wtf do you expect me... Wait, wait... I got an idea."



The mouse runs home, goes into his garage and gets out his Mercedes Benz. He then drives to the hardware store, buys some rope and puts the rope in the back of Mercedes Benz.



The mouse drives back to the hole shouts down to the elephant, "Listen, I'm gonna tie this end of the rope to the back of my Mercedes Benz, and you tie the other end to your snout. So that way when we pull out, you'll be saved."



The plan worked.



A couple of days later, the elephant and the mouse were walking through the jungles of Africa again. Still minding their own business going down the path.



This time, the mouse trips and falls into the same hole and screams, "Save me, save me!"



The elephant whips out his dick, drops it in the hole and tells the mouse, "Run up my dick, and you'll be saved." ...and of course the plan worked.



...and do you know what the moral of this story is?



If you got a big dick, you don't need a Mercedes Benz 38 Likes 3 Shares

I would never forget the day Nigerians were deceived by the change mantra to vote for Buhari 32 Likes

Ovoko!

I was framed up by an okada man. I was nearly lynched at the spot. 8 Likes 1 Share

Nov 16 1991 when i represented Blue House to win the 50Meters primary School Inter-House Sports





I Miss Central Bank Primary School Lagos 16 Likes

mmmm the day I saw my boo in one gboys car and out depression I went to drink and lost my phone 6 Likes

the day I was having a meeting with Bill Gate just as he was about to give me all his assets.

I woke up and discovered it was a dream 3 Likes

The day I took weed dissolve in a palmwine 1 Like





IT STILL RING ON MY HEAD LIKE YESTERDAY





"29 MAY 2015///////29-052015!!!!!!!





DAY THAT GOODLUCK JONATHAN HANDS OVER TO



THE BLOOD THIRSTY COWISH TRIBALISTIC BUHARI IT STILL RING ON MY HEAD LIKE YESTERDAY"29 MAY 2015///////29-052015!!!!!!!DAY THAT GOODLUCK JONATHAN HANDS OVER TOTHE BLOOD THIRSTY COWISH TRIBALISTIC BUHARI 3 Likes

0ct 2, 1928

February 7, 2017

Lost my baby sister and I couldn't get to see her before she was buried. She was just 10 yo 21 Likes

First sex

March 18 2018.





The day I made my first millions.



Save the date. 10 Likes

The day I got my first blöwjob. 1 Like 1 Share

The day my trouser tore just as I was stepping into an interview panel.... My village people followed me in a night bus 28 Likes

..

The first time as a kid I passed through the wooden bridge that connected Mende and Ojota (Lagos) though the place is now built up. The place used to be swampy with frogs as choristers! 1 Like

. The day I was involved in a fire accident.

We were thought how to make Shoe Polish on board but instructed to prepare it at home and submit as assignment the following week. I was afraid of the teacher that took the subject then, so I obliged to carry out the experiment.



I was done with everything and was about to bring it down from fire, in the cause of transferring the pot from stove to the zinc, it got exploded and the hot substance with fire sprouted out of the pot and poured on my right part of the body from head to toe but my leg was mostly affected, other parts are looking good now



Spent 7weeks at Lautech Teaching Hospital Oshogbo because it was a 3rd degree burn



Had to learn how to stand on my legs like a toddler after 4weeks and started walking the 5th week.



The day I banged a coursemate in the classroom at night 2 Likes 2 Shares

.

feb 22 2016.... the day acid exploded in the school library .

The day I was born, the day I became catholic, almost everyday of my life have been wonderful 8 Likes

28 of august 2017 wen my gurlfwnd of 7yrz brokup wid me n left me 4 a copper n dat same day of d nxt mnth i meet my wife gladyz n was happy again only 4 me 2 here dat d copper guy threw her out 4 a character i manage 4 7yrz{infidelity} 4 Likes

It's the morning of Dec. 07 2007, I felt so elated that morning cause it was my birthday. I remember going to school that morning with my twin sister and a brother. All that was on my mind was to celebrate my birthday with my class mates and come back home as soon as possible since that day was Friday and we used to close early.

Little did I know that it's gonna be a fateful day, on getting home, I saw people crying , jumping and all. I got to know my uncle in onitsha who got married to an Igbo woman was dead. As that then, he was an Achitecture that's already living fine; he was our hope. He's the kind of uncle anyone would look up to, so cool headed and intelligent. Rest in peace brother Rotimi. You live forever in my heart. 8 Likes

this happened on 25th january 2018 , that's the day I had my first sex experience .



it was a funny experience ....

The day I would never forget was that faithful sunday my girlfriend/former love of my life told me that she is leaving me for one yeye rich dude I dont even know....





Girls are wicked sha

Guys! what does it mean when a girl calls a guy a fish? please, someone just called me that.