Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by dainformant(m): 4:39pm
A Human Rights activist, Kola Edokpayi has secured the release of one Abubakar, a Machine Operator who was wrongly arrested by officers of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the 28th day of February, 2018 at his camp at about 2am where they legitimately engage in bush sawing of timber.
He was released yesterday night 16th day of March, 2018,
The NDLEA officers were in search of the owner of a large Indian hemp farm at Emuhun Community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo state - on the fateful day where he was arrested at his camp close to the Indian hemp farm while he was fast asleep.
The owner of camp where the young man was arrested had been going to NDLEA office but nobody listened to him until he cried to human right activist for help in securing the release of his worker.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-arrested-ndlea-sleeping-near-indian-hemp-farm-edo-photo.html
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by dainformant(m): 4:39pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by APCHaram: 4:47pm
Leave weed and go after codeine and trammadol dealers in Kano
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by taylor89: 4:47pm
Nawaooo
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:48pm
So someone cannot sleep anywhere he/she likes in peace again?
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by DynasTee: 4:52pm
#FreeTheArtStudent
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by Caustics: 5:03pm
NDLEA are fools. cant they see the dangote truck in the background that is used to convey the product from the farm to his factory where they package and export the indian hemp.
Well, their ogas were partying with dangote at his daughter's wedding hence they had to arrest the unfortunate scape goat.
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by oluwasegun007(m): 5:04pm
what is it....is it their sleep
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 5:04pm
Edo weed
Dont try it if u be learner
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by miracool946: 5:05pm
akoba adaba olohun maje ari
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by Charles9ice: 5:05pm
Naija una no go kill person, different news here & there, I hail.
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by EverestdeBliu(m): 5:06pm
I won't comment. Honestly, I won't.
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by iluvpomo(m): 5:06pm
Arrested for 'sleeping on the job' or 'guarding hemp'
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by RustyRex007(m): 5:06pm
Weed is medicinal
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by NOC1(m): 5:07pm
Okayooo, no p
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by Dearlord(m): 5:07pm
The hunter became hunted and thank goodness that he has been unhurt
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by petkoffdrake2(m): 5:09pm
He see weed sleep...smh what if he had taking some? Na die.
NDLEA na here dem dey get power
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by yebzman: 5:09pm
Lol
U can not just be sleeping any where....
Especially now that Farmers are targets to Various kind of attacks.
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by lilfreezy: 5:10pm
APCHaram:Trammadol and codeine na fulani people business, they won't arrest one of their own. Only sins within the south are considered as guilty
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by Topmaike007(m): 5:12pm
mumu ndlea, so the tired man can not sleep in peace again..
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by naijjaman(m): 5:14pm
Next, they willl start arresting Nigerians for sleeping near Banks
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by hajoke2000(f): 5:21pm
someone cannot sleep in peace again.....wen buhari has made thousands of people homeless
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by naijjaman(m): 5:22pm
miracool946:
Bros, who did this? You?
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by tartar9(m): 5:23pm
Someone will go to jail again just for safeguarding endangered plants
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by miracool946: 5:24pm
naijjaman:yes sir
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by lilytender: 5:25pm
APCHaram:
So your family cannot live without weed?? You want to be left alone to weed your life away.
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by Owamudia: 5:25pm
Kola
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by naijjaman(m): 5:27pm
miracool946:
I need one. How much?
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by Opoki(m): 5:28pm
Some of these nonsense will not be happening if we have a good judiciary system. How will I be arrested for no sane reason and my right will be trampled upon? Na to sue their ass for emotional damages and human right abuse. I wonder how these guys people reason.
Re: Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo by Fukafuka: 5:38pm
