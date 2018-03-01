Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Arrested By NDLEA While Sleeping Near Indian Hemp Farm In Edo. Photo (13272 Views)

A Human Rights activist, Kola Edokpayi has secured the release of one Abubakar, a Machine Operator who was wrongly arrested by officers of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the 28th day of February, 2018 at his camp at about 2am where they legitimately engage in bush sawing of timber.He was released yesterday night 16th day of March, 2018,The NDLEA officers were in search of the owner of a large Indian hemp farm at Emuhun Community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo state - on the fateful day where he was arrested at his camp close to the Indian hemp farm while he was fast asleep.The owner of camp where the young man was arrested had been going to NDLEA office but nobody listened to him until he cried to human right activist for help in securing the release of his worker.

Leave weed and go after codeine and trammadol dealers in Kano

So someone cannot sleep anywhere he/she likes in peace again?

#FreeTheArtStudent 4 Likes

NDLEA are fools. cant they see the dangote truck in the background that is used to convey the product from the farm to his factory where they package and export the indian hemp.



NDLEA are fools. cant they see the dangote truck in the background that is used to convey the product from the farm to his factory where they package and export the indian hemp.

Well, their ogas were partying with dangote at his daughter's wedding hence they had to arrest the unfortunate scape goat.

Edo weed

Dont try it if u be learner

akoba adaba olohun maje ari 4 Likes

Arrested for 'sleeping on the job' or 'guarding hemp' 1 Like

Weed is medicinal 3 Likes

The hunter became hunted and thank goodness that he has been unhurt

He see weed sleep...smh what if he had taking some? Na die.





















NDLEA na here dem dey get power

U can not just be sleeping any where....

Especially now that Farmers are targets to Various kind of attacks.

Trammadol and codeine na fulani people business, they won't arrest one of their own. Only sins within the south are considered as guilty

mumu ndlea, so the tired man can not sleep in peace again..

Next, they willl start arresting Nigerians for sleeping near Banks 3 Likes

someone cannot sleep in peace again.....wen buhari has made thousands of people homeless 1 Like

akoba adaba olohun maje ari



Bros, who did this? You?

Someone will go to jail again just for safeguarding endangered plants

yes sir

Leave weed and go after codeine and trammadol dealers in Kano

So your family cannot live without weed?? You want to be left alone to weed your life away.

yes sir

I need one. How much?

Some of these nonsense will not be happening if we have a good judiciary system. How will I be arrested for no sane reason and my right will be trampled upon? Na to sue their ass for emotional damages and human right abuse. I wonder how these guys people reason.