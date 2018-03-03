Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen (25729 Views)

The report was confirmed by Africa Facts Zone with photos of the unbelievable situation of the stadium.



Only in Africa. Chaii



My continent is wonderful, the unimaginable always take place here. Everyday we must hear one. 34 Likes 3 Shares

Lalasticlala where are you now... Stop doing this!

NOC1:

Only in Africa

I am shocked I am shocked 1 Like

Boys are not smiling... Africa which way?

This people fit thief their president 15 Likes



Everything is possible in Africa Everything is possible in Africa 6 Likes

na snake swallow the grasses? na snake swallow the grasses? 9 Likes

Africa my Africa

Aba boys at work here.



Na joke I dey play with una ohhhhh . 1 Like

Hunger bad. 1 Like

Africa is a shithole, it isn't just a Nigerian thing alone. 6 Likes

Na wa O... If you're told to help someone and you're reading this, am the one... 5 Likes

Very funny

if they snake fit swallow #36million

monkey fit thief #70 million for naija

they fit thief my neighbor swimming pool

Cameroon they thief grass for a whole stadium



Nothing when nor fit happen for Africa. I hail

Is this one too because of hunger?

Lol it's a normal thing na

so this country is more corrupt than my country thank God

People wey get am don carry them property...

... and the thief can not steal Issa Hayatuo

No such thing as douala stadium. The stadium in douala is the japoma stadium which is still under construction.All these yeye bloggers self. Smh 2 Likes

on a wife we dey

You say?

WTF?







Well if a whole satellite and a massive ship could miss, what is artificial grass Na wa oooWell if a whole satellite and a massive ship could miss, what is artificial grass

I love Africa, even the devil is shocked at some news from Africa. 1 Like