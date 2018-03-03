₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Teniola2000: 5:41pm
[sub][/sub]News reaching JoelsBlog from a reliable source reveals that Cameroon’s Douala stadium’s Turf has been stolen.
The report was confirmed by Africa Facts Zone with photos of the unbelievable situation of the stadium.
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Teniola2000: 5:42pm
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Momoh7(m): 5:43pm
First to comment Africa why
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by NOC1(m): 5:46pm
Only in Africa. Chaii
My continent is wonderful, the unimaginable always take place here. Everyday we must hear one.
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Teniola2000: 5:46pm
Lalasticlala where are you now... Stop doing this!
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Teniola2000: 5:47pm
NOC1:
I am shocked
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Cashrange660: 5:50pm
Boys are not smiling... Africa which way?
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Hizzy(m): 5:59pm
This people fit thief their president
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by oloriooko(m): 6:09pm
Everything is possible in Africa
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by noble71(m): 8:08pm
na snake swallow the grasses?
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Fadiga24(m): 8:08pm
Africa my Africa
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Charles4075(m): 8:09pm
Aba boys at work here.
Na joke I dey play with una ohhhhh .
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by matthew84: 8:09pm
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by afroniger: 8:09pm
Hunger bad.
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by SirHouloo(m): 8:09pm
Africa is a shithole, it isn't just a Nigerian thing alone.
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by wese90(m): 8:09pm
Na wa O... If you're told to help someone and you're reading this, am the one...
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Zizicardo(f): 8:10pm
Very funny
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by EXLOVER(m): 8:10pm
if they snake fit swallow #36million
monkey fit thief #70 million for naija
they fit thief my neighbor swimming pool
Cameroon they thief grass for a whole stadium
Nothing when nor fit happen for Africa. I hail
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Enouwem(m): 8:10pm
Is this one too because of hunger?
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Amirullaha(m): 8:10pm
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Yeligray(m): 8:10pm
Lol it's a normal thing na
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Essentials1(m): 8:11pm
so this country is more corrupt than my country thank God
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Chukazu: 8:11pm
People wey get am don carry them property...
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by MorataFC: 8:11pm
... and the thief can not steal Issa Hayatuo
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by ednut1(m): 8:12pm
No such thing as douala stadium. The stadium in douala is the japoma stadium which is still under construction.All these yeye bloggers self. Smh
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by crispus09(m): 8:12pm
on a wife we dey
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by CaptainJeffry: 8:12pm
You say?
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Neminc: 8:12pm
WTF?
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by FisifunKododada: 8:12pm
Na wa ooo
Well if a whole satellite and a massive ship could miss, what is artificial grass
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Gten(m): 8:14pm
I love Africa, even the devil is shocked at some news from Africa.
|Re: Cameroon's Douala Stadium Artificial Grassfield For AFCON 2019 Stolen by Bayokun(m): 8:14pm
wese90:
Really?
